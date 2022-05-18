Log in
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 11:38:54 am EDT
91.24 USD   -1.43%
Hasbro Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year
BU
Hasbro Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders
BU
Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
Hasbro Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year

05/18/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, has been named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022 ranking, marking the company’s 11th straight year on the list. 100 Best Corporate Citizens recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and transparency among the 1,000 largest, publicly-traded U.S. companies.

The ranking is based on 155 ESG factors across eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

“At Hasbro, purpose and ESG are core to our business strategy, and we are proud of the significant progress we’re making on our goals this year, including joining the Science Based Targets initiative and championing and empowering female workers in our supply chain,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Chief Purpose Officer, Hasbro. “We’re honored to be recognized as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the positive impact we are having on people and the planet.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is determined using a methodology developed by 3BL Media. All Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2022 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 155 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media’s unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here.

© Business Wire 2022
