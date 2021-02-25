Hasbro : Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event 02/25/2021 | 01:04pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unveils New Segment Reporting Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, outlined the Company’s strategic growth drivers for the near and medium-term and unveiled new segment reporting aligned to these drivers today at its virtual investor event. The new financial reporting segments are: Consumer Products, including toys and games; Wizards of the Coast (Wizards) and Digital Gaming; and Entertainment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005942/en/ Hasbro 2021 Virtual Investor Event (Photo: Business Wire) “The integrated and assembled value of consumer products, Wizards and digital gaming, and entertainment is how we unlock the next level of return for our business and for our stakeholders,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We have simplified our structure to maximize our growth and provide a clearer view to the drivers of Hasbro revenues, profit, margin, and cash generation. Our Brand Blueprint thrives as we create value from these three areas of our business, and we are building scale behind them to drive more profitable revenue and meet the needs of our consumers and audiences with innovation and creativity for a modern era. “Our expectation is that we return to growth in revenues, earnings and EBITDA in 2021,” continued Goldner. “This includes revenue growth in all three segments to potentially achieve double-digit revenue growth across Hasbro for the year. After increasing adjusted operating profit margins by 110 basis points last year, we believe we can maintain a similar level in 2021 while supporting new gaming and product launches and returning to 2019 levels of TV and film revenue. Our investments and plans are intended to drive revenue growth across each segment over a multi-year period. As we grow, we expand the reach of our brands to deliver higher operating margin and enhanced cash generation with the potential for Hasbro to reach operating margin levels greater than 16% and cash generation close to the billion-dollar level over the medium term.” New Reporting Segments Hasbro unveiled new financial reporting segments, Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment, aligned to the three drivers of its business and supported by a new management structure. The Company will begin reporting these segments with the first quarter earnings release in April 2021 and has provided historical data for the new segment structure below and in the tables attached. Consumer Products includes the revenue associated with the sale of Hasbro toys and games globally, as well as all licensed consumer products revenue. The Consumer Products segment also includes the Company’s Global Operations, which services the supply chain for our toy and game businesses. Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming includes all revenue associated with Wizards of the Coast tabletop and digital games, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, as well as licensed Hasbro digital gaming across the portfolio. Entertainment includes all revenue associated with Hasbro and eOne entertainment across Family Brands, TV and Film, and music. Full-Year Major Operating Segments1 $ Millions Net Revenues Operating Profit

(Loss) Adjusted

Operating

Profit EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consumer Products $3,649.6 $4,005.9 $308.1 $361.3 $308.1 $361.3 $443.3 $545.0 $480.3 $586.9 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming $906.7 $761.2 $420.4 $294.7 $420.4 $294.7 $434.9 $304.9 $444.3 $312.5 Entertainment $909.1 $1,168.9 ($141.1) ($20.8) $90.1 $122.2 ($47.0) $79.2 $92.4 $147.9 1 For comparability, the quarters and year-ended December 29, 2019 includes the pro forma results for the eOne acquisition. Pro Forma reconciliations are provided in the 2020 quarterly Earnings Release tables. Schedules attached to this release include historical quarterly and full-year results by segment. Reconciliations are included in the attached schedules Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit and Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Segment Announcements and Highlights from Investor Event Purpose Highlighted Hasbro’s Chief Purpose Officer and how the Company is elevating and embedding purpose across the business to give key stakeholders greater visibility into Hasbro’s ESG performance.

Shared progress and goals in key areas of Diversity and Inclusion; Human Rights and Ethical Sourcing; and Environmental Responsibility.

Announced Hasbro will be linking environmental, social and governance performance to executive performance and compensation. Consumer Products Revenue is expected to grow at or above the industry growth rate, including a mid-single digit growth target for 2021. Over the medium-term, the Company expects that operating profit in the consumer products segment will grow faster than revenue, returning the segment to low-teens operating profit margin over the period.

Targeting 50% of consumer products business on ecomm by 2025. Launching Hasbro Pulse in the U.K., with additional markets to follow.

Capitalizing on untapped potential for Hasbro brands in the preschool market: Hasbro designed and created product lines for PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS launching second half 2021. Teams also enhancing the consumer licensing programs for these brands behind newly developed and produced content. The insourcing valuing equates to approximately two-thirds of the $130 Million of insourcing synergies the Company is on track to achieve by year-end 2022. By year-end 2021, Company expects to be more than halfway to that target. Partnership with Amazon and PLAYSKOOL with a focus on learning and sustainability.

Extending Hasbro’s partnership with Epic Games, which will continue our NERF & Games FORTNITE license, and expand the scope of our rights to include Action Figures & Role Play in 2021 and beyond. ​

3 MONOPOLY announcements: Monopoly Builder; Monopoly Crooked Cash; and an all-new community-based Monopoly campaign launching March 19.

Alexa gaming integration: The Wanted Bounty Hunters board game gives you an in-game connection to Alexa and the cinematic world of The Mandalorian . ​​

. ​​ 3 NERF announcements: All-new 14+ performance-based NERF Hyper line; New NERF Rival Curve; NERF named the official ball for NFL Flag, the official flag football league of the NFL.

Supporting robust theatrical and streaming calendar for 2021 including GI JOE, Ghostbusters, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princess new content.

In partnership with Merlin entertainment, opening first PEPPA PIG theme park with Legoland Florida in 2022. Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Wizards of the Coast is approximately halfway to achieving its target of doubling its revenue from 2018 to 2023.

2020 Wizards of the Coast revenue was $816M. MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue up 23% and DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS revenue up 33% for the year, both record years.

Digital gaming licensing revenue grew 17% in 2020.

Invested approximately $210 million on development for digital games over the past five years and have more than a dozen games in development between partners and internal projects. Plan to invest several hundred million more on development over the medium-term.

2021-2022 anticipated digital game launches include: MAGIC: THE GATHERING: Arena on mobile, Spellslingers and F2P Action RPG, Magic Legends , with Cryptic Entertainment. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Dark Alliance with wholly owned subsidiary Tuque Games and Baldur’s Gate 3 with Larian Studios.

Increasing the number of MAGIC: THE GATHERING premiere card set releases from 5 to 6, including Modern Horizons 2 in June 2021.

in June 2021. Announcing Magic Universes Beyond crossover products, to take fan-favorite brands and bring them into the Magic play system for exciting new collectible and social play opportunities. Including the science-fantasy collectible powerhouse, Warhammer 40,000 by Games Workshop, and Middle-Earth Enterprises, to include characters from the beloved The Lord of the Rings universe.

Entertainment By 2022-2023, expect 2-3 major motion pictures and 3-4 TV shows on major platforms for Hasbro brands.

Forecasted 2021 cash content investment of $675-$750M. Approximately 70% of which is pre-sold and licensed reducing risk.

Hasbro was the #1 Kids Content owner on YouTube delivering 48.4 billion views in 2020.

More than 200 projects underway across TV and Film with 30+ Hasbro brands in development across TV, both scripted and unscripted, and feature films. Building out robust franchise plans for each brand across multiple channels, including: TRANSFORMERS Feature film in partnership with Paramount slated for summer 2022. New animated full-length feature film in development. The first two chapters of the fan-based animated trilogy TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON have successfully launched on Netflix, with the third installment to be released July 2021. Transformers: BotBots , a new 20-episode animated comedy series at Netflix. Partnering with Nickelodeon to co-produce an original animated Transformers series (26 half-hour episodes) to premiere exclusively on Nickelodeon in the U.S. before rolling out internationally. GI JOE Feature film SNAKE EYES , starring Henry Goulding, is set for a global theatrical release in October 2021. New partnership with Amazon and Paramount to create premium scripted television series based on GI JOE. MAGIC THE GATHERING Feature film in development at Fox. Premium animated series in production for Netflix. DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS Feature film in partnership with Paramount Pictures is preparing to start principal photography in Ireland. Engaged several writers to develop premium television projects designed as a foundation for a new robust brand universe. RISK premium scripted series in development and CLUE primetime animated series with FOX in development. MY LITTLE PONY New CGI film debuting on Netflix later this year with an all new cast of ponies. All new computer-animated series coming to Netflix.

Peppa Pig new content through 2023.

new content through 2023. PJ Masks new content through 2023.

new content through 2023. Greenlit new animated preschool series, Kiya , for linear and digital broadcast platforms including Disney Jr. and Disney + globally and France Télévisions.

, for linear and digital broadcast platforms including Disney Jr. and Disney + globally and France Télévisions. Film: In production on 9 feature films. 15 unique releases slated for 2021, with talent such as Mark Wahlberg in ARTHUR THE KING, Chris Pine in ALL THE OLD KNIVES, and Ben Affleck in DEEP WATER. Adaptation of the children’s classic CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG coming to theatres later this year.

TV: Currently in production on 8 scripted series and expect another 2 to 4 to be ordered in the year. Returning series include THE ROOKIE on ABC, NURSES on NBC, and THE WALKING DEAD on AMC. Premiering new exciting shows later this year, such as YELLOWJACKETS for Showtime and CRUEL SUMMER for ABC Freeform and Amazon Prime. Unscripted business continues to grow, with over 70 projects anticipated for delivery this year and 38 projects currently in production.

2020 June

2020 September

2020 December

2020 2020 March

2019 June

2019 September

2019 December

2019 2019 Segment Results Consumer Products (2) External Net Revenues $ 572.5 $ 519.5 $ 1,317.8 $ 1,239.8 $ 3,649.6 $ 619.4 $ 728.8 $ 1,379.4 $ 1,278.3 $ 4,005.9 Operating Profit (Loss) (20.8) (52.6) 244.6 136.9 308.1 (14.4) 5.1 228.1 142.5 361.3 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 15.7 (21.2) 295.5 190.3 480.3 29.7 93.3 284.0 179.9 586.9 Wizards & Digital Gaming External Net Revenues $ 210.6 $ 186.7 $ 273.4 $ 236.0 $ 906.7 $ 140.0 $ 273.1 $ 186.1 $ 162.0 $ 761.2 Operating Profit 95.8 74.1 141.6 108.9 420.4 37.1 145.7 65.2 46.7 294.7 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 99.0 78.9 152.2 114.2 444.3 41.3 149.7 69.7 51.8 312.5 Entertainment (3) External Net Revenues $ 322.5 $ 154.1 $ 185.4 $ 247.1 $ 909.1 $ 439.3 $ 213.7 $ 293.0 $ 222.9 $ 1,168.9 Operating Profit (Loss) (53.2) (6.2) (46.7) (35.0) (141.1) 94.8 (55.3) 19.1 (79.4) (20.8) Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (1) 70.4 16.4 (22.0) 25.3 90.1 131.4 (14.7) 48.3 (42.8) 122.2 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 65.0 29.2 (16.8) 15.0 92.4 135.9 (9.1) 55.4 (34.3) 147.9 Corporate and Other Operating Profit (Loss) $ (45.1) $ (13.1) $ (2.9) $ (24.5) $ (85.6) $ 21.8 $ 5.2 $ 0.6 $ 27.0 $ 54.6 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (1) 6.1 8.7 3.0 (9.7) 8.1 21.8 5.2 0.6 27.0 54.6 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 24.2 23.9 11.2 (11.2) 48.1 32.6 (19.9) 9.9 54.0 76.6 Hasbro, Inc. External Net Revenues $ 1,105.6 $ 860.3 $ 1,776.6 $ 1,722.9 $ 5,465.4 $ 1,198.7 $ 1,215.6 $ 1,858.5 $ 1,663.2 $ 5,936.0 Operating Profit (Loss) (23.3) 2.2 336.6 186.3 501.8 139.3 100.7 313.0 136.8 689.8 Adjusted Operating Profit (1) 151.5 46.6 367.2 261.4 826.7 175.9 141.3 342.2 173.4 832.8 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 203.9 110.8 442.1 308.3 1,065.1 239.5 214.0 419.0 251.4 1,123.9 (1) Adjusted measures exclude certain non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Profit reconciliations and detail of non-GAAP adjustments. Pro Forma Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Quarter Ended Fiscal Year March

2020 June

2020 September

2020 December

2020 2020 March

2019 June

2019 September

2019 December

2019 2019 (2) Consumer Products Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region North America $ 321.8 $ 283.0 $ 830.1 $ 681.0 $ 2,115.9 $ 317.5 $ 372.6 $ 820.5 $ 634.2 $ 2,144.8 Europe 156.7 141.9 316.8 373.7 989.1 160.8 176.6 309.3 376.8 1,023.5 Asia Pacific 58.2 60.7 78.2 98.9 296.0 75.2 86.8 94.8 132.9 389.7 Latin America 35.8 33.9 92.7 86.2 248.6 65.9 92.8 154.8 134.4 447.9 Total $ 572.5 $ 519.5 $ 1,317.8 $ 1,239.8 $ 3,649.6 $ 619.4 $ 728.8 $ 1,379.4 $ 1,278.3 $ 4,005.9 (3) Entertainment Segment Net Revenues by Category Film and TV $ 264.0 $ 108.9 $ 141.6 $ 186.0 $ 700.5 $ 387.7 $ 160.9 $ 223.5 $ 155.7 $ 927.8 Family Brands 25.9 18.8 14.2 27.6 86.5 29.6 23.2 39.7 30.6 123.1 Music and Other 32.6 26.4 29.6 33.5 122.1 22.0 29.6 29.8 36.6 118.0 Total $ 322.5 $ 154.1 $ 185.4 $ 247.1 $ 909.1 $ 439.3 $ 213.7 $ 293.0 $ 222.9 $ 1,168.9 HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) For comparability, the quarters and year ended December 29, 2019 includes the pro forma results for the eOne acquisition. Pro Forma reconciliations are provided in the 2020 quarterly Earnings Release tables. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Pro Forma Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Quarter Ended Fiscal Year March

2020 June

2020 September

2020 December

2020 2020 March

2019 June

2019 September

2019 December

2019 2019 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (69.7) $ (33.9) $ 220.9 $ 105.2 $ 222.5 $ 76.5 $ (42.6) $ 216.5 $ 95.5 $ 345.9 Interest Expense 54.7 49.6 49.4 47.4 201.1 54.0 53.3 52.2 63.6 223.1 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (4.1) (10.8) 79.2 32.3 96.6 17.8 (12.0) 50.2 1.0 57.0 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.8 1.0 (0.9) 1.0 2.9 2.2 0.4 2.3 0.5 5.4 Depreciation 23.8 32.9 37.5 26.1 120.3 28.9 36.6 41.3 34.4 141.2 Amortization of Intangibles 36.8 34.7 36.2 37.1 144.8 36.4 36.4 36.4 36.4 145.6 EBITDA $ 43.3 $ 73.5 $ 422.3 $ 249.1 $ 788.2 $ 215.8 $ 72.1 $ 398.9 $ 231.4 $ 918.2 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation (1) 160.6 37.3 19.8 59.2 276.9 23.7 141.9 $ 20.1 20.0 205.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 203.9 $ 110.8 $ 442.1 $ 308.3 $ 1,065.1 $ 239.5 $ 214.0 $ 419.0 $ 251.4 $ 1,123.9 (1) Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation: Acquisition and Related Costs $ 149.8 $ 10.3 $ 5.9 $ 52.6 $ 218.6 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Severance - 11.5 - (3.1) 8.4 - - - - Pro Forma eOne Adjustments - - - - - 12.0 16.0 4.6 12.0 44.6 Pension Settlement - - - - - - 110.8 - 0.2 111.0 Stock Compensation 10.8 15.5 13.9 9.7 49.9 11.7 15.1 15.5 7.8 50.1 Total $ 160.6 $ 37.3 $ 19.8 $ 59.2 $ 276.9 $ 23.7 $ 141.9 $ 20.1 $ 20.0 $ 205.7 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Consumer Products $ 15.7 $ (21.2) $ 295.5 $ 190.3 $ 480.3 $ 29.7 $ 93.3 $ 284.0 $ 179.9 $ 586.9 Wizards & Digital Gaming 99.0 78.9 152.2 114.2 444.3 41.3 149.7 69.7 51.8 312.5 Entertainment 65.0 29.2 (16.8) 15.0 92.4 135.9 (9.1) 55.4 (34.3) 147.9 Corporate and Other 24.2 23.9 11.2 (11.2) 48.1 32.6 (19.9) 9.9 54.0 76.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 203.9 $ 110.8 $ 442.1 $ 308.3 $ 1,065.1 $ 239.5 $ 214.0 $ 419.0 $ 251.4 $ 1,123.9 Consumer Products Operating Profit (Loss) $ (20.8) $ (52.6) $ 244.6 $ 136.9 $ 308.1 $ (14.4) $ 5.1 $ 228.1 $ 142.5 $ 361.3 Other Income (Expense) (5.7) 1.2 1.6 16.4 13.5 5.2 41.0 2.6 (11.7) 37.1 Depreciation 12.1 20.8 27.8 15.3 76.0 15.1 23.5 29.6 25.5 93.7 Amortization of Intangibles 22.5 0.3 11.4 11.5 45.7 13.3 13.2 13.2 13.2 52.9 EBITDA 8.1 (30.3) 285.4 180.1 443.3 19.2 82.8 273.5 169.5 545.0 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 7.6 9.1 10.1 10.2 37.0 10.5 10.5 10.5 10.4 41.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.7 $ (21.2) $ 295.5 $ 190.3 $ 480.3 $ 29.7 $ 93.3 $ 284.0 $ 179.9 $ 586.9 Wizards & Digital Gaming Operating Profit $ 95.8 $ 74.1 $ 141.6 $ 108.9 $ 420.4 $ 37.1 $ 145.7 $ 65.2 $ 46.7 $ 294.7 Other Income (Expense) (1.0) 0.3 5.7 0.4 5.4 - - - 0.8 0.8 Depreciation 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 9.1 2.3 2.1 2.6 2.4 9.4 Amortization of Intangibles - - - - - - - - - - EBITDA 97.1 76.6 149.6 111.6 434.9 39.4 147.8 67.8 49.9 304.9 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 1.9 2.3 2.6 2.6 9.4 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 7.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.0 $ 78.9 $ 152.2 $ 114.2 $ 444.3 $ 41.3 $ 149.7 $ 69.7 $ 51.8 $ 312.5 Entertainment Operating Profit (Loss) $ (53.2) $ (6.2) $ (46.7) $ (35.0) $ (141.1) $ 94.8 $ (55.3) $ 19.1 $ (79.4) $ (20.8) Other Income (Expense) 3.0 (2.6) 0.4 (15.1) (14.3) (5.3) (1.6) (3.7) 0.7 (9.9) Depreciation 1.7 2.4 2.8 2.8 9.7 2.6 1.9 3.4 2.5 10.4 Amortization of Intangibles 14.2 34.2 24.7 25.6 98.7 24.9 24.9 24.9 24.8 99.5 EBITDA (34.3) 27.8 (18.8) (21.7) (47.0) 117.0 (30.1) 43.7 (51.4) 79.2 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 99.3 1.4 2.0 36.7 139.4 18.9 21.0 11.7 17.1 68.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.0 $ 29.2 $ (16.8) $ 15.0 $ 92.4 $ 135.9 $ (9.1) $ 55.4 $ (34.3) $ 147.9 HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) For comparability, the quarters and year ended December 29, 2019 includes the pro forma results for the eOne acquisition. Pro Forma reconciliations are provided in the 2020 quarterly Earnings Release tables. Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit Pro Forma Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Quarter Ended Fiscal Year March

2020 June

2020 September

2020 December

2020 2020 March

2019 June

2019 September

2019 December

2019 2019 Operating Profit (Loss) $ (23.3) $ 2.2 $ 336.6 $ 186.3 $ 501.8 $ 139.3 $ 100.7 $ 313.0 $ 136.8 $ 689.8 Consumer Products (20.8) (52.6) 244.6 136.9 308.1 (14.4) 5.1 228.1 142.5 361.3 Wizards & Digital Gaming 95.8 74.1 141.6 108.9 420.4 37.1 145.7 65.2 46.7 294.7 Entertainment (53.2) (6.2) (46.7) (35.0) (141.1) 94.8 (55.3) 19.1 (79.4) (20.8) Corporate and Other (45.1) (13.1) (2.9) (24.5) (85.6) 21.8 5.2 0.6 27.0 54.6 Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) $ 174.8 $ 44.4 $ 30.6 $ 75.1 $ 324.9 $ 36.6 $ 40.6 $ 29.2 $ 36.6 $ 143.0 Entertainment 123.6 22.6 24.7 60.3 231.2 36.6 40.6 29.2 36.6 143.0 Corporate and Other 51.2 21.8 5.9 14.8 93.7 - - - - - Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 151.5 $ 46.6 $ 367.2 $ 261.4 $ 826.7 $ 175.9 $ 141.3 $ 342.2 $ 173.4 $ 832.8 Consumer Products (20.8) (52.6) 244.6 136.9 308.1 (14.4) 5.1 228.1 142.5 361.3 Wizards & Digital Gaming 95.8 74.1 141.6 108.9 420.4 37.1 145.7 65.2 46.7 294.7 Entertainment 70.4 16.4 (22.0) 25.3 90.1 131.4 (14.7) 48.3 (42.8) 122.2 Corporate and Other 6.1 8.7 3.0 (9.7) 8.1 21.8 5.2 0.6 27.0 54.6 (1) Non-GAAP Adjustments Acquisition and Related Costs $ 149.8 $ 10.3 $ 5.9 $ 52.6 $ 218.6 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Acquired Intangible Amortization 25.0 22.6 24.7 25.6 97.9 24.6 24.6 24.6 24.6 98.4 Severance - 11.5 - (3.1) 8.4 - - - - - Pro Forma eOne Adjustments - - - - 12.0 16.0 4.6 12.0 44.6 Total $ 174.8 $ 44.4 $ 30.6 $ 75.1 $ 324.9 $ 36.6 $ 40.6 $ 29.2 $ 36.6 $ 143.0 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005942/en/

