Hasbro : Pandemic plays into toymaker Hasbro's hands with strong gaming demand

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc beat analysts'
estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for
the toymaker's board games and "Magic: The Gathering"
collectible cards from families seeking entertainment during the
pandemic-hit holiday season.
Shares of the Monopoly board games maker gained 3% in
premarket trading.
Parents have been spending more on toys and board games to
keep their children occupied due to limited vacation options and
as U.S. schools hold classes online, boosting sales for Hasbro
and rival Mattel Inc during the crucial holiday period.
Revenue from Hasbro's gaming unit, which includes brands
such as "Jenga," "Scrabble," and "Dungeons & Dragons," rose 21%
in the fourth quarter.
The Play-Doh maker's net revenue rose to $1.72 billion in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.43 billion a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.69
billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.
However, net earnings attributable to Hasbro fell to $105.2
million, or 76 cents per share, from $267.3 million, or $2.01
per share, a year earlier.
