Hasbro : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
10/26/2020
Third quarter 2020 revenues were $1.78 billion, down 4% on a pro forma basis
Revenue grew 9% in the U.S. and Canada segment and 7% in the European region; revenue grew 50% in ecomm channels globally
eOne TV and Film revenue decline reflects entertainment delivery delays due to live-action production shutdowns and the ongoing, gradual return to production
Operating profit of $336.6 million or 18.9% of revenues; Net earnings of $220.9 million or $1.61 per diluted share
Adjusted operating profit of $367.2 million or 20.7% of revenues, an expansion of 230 basis points year-over-year
Adjusted net earnings of $258.9 million, or $1.88 per diluted share
Substantial liquidity and access to cash, including quarter ending cash of $1.13 billion and year-to-date operating cash flow of $494.3 million
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020.
Net revenues for the third quarter 2020 were $1.78 billion versus $1.86 billion pro forma revenues in 2019, a decline of 4%. Foreign exchange had a $1.0 million negative impact on third quarter 2020 revenues. 2019 pro forma results reflect the combination of the results of Hasbro and Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) for periods prior to Hasbro’s acquisition of eOne in the first quarter of 2020.
Net earnings for the third quarter 2020 were $220.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, versus pro forma net earnings of $216.5 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in 2019. Third quarter 2020 net earnings included $19.6 million after tax of purchased intangible amortization associated with the eOne acquisition, $13.7 million of incremental tax expense related to a change in the U.K. tax code and $4.7 million after tax of acquisition and related costs. Excluding these items, adjusted net earnings for the third quarter 2020 were $258.9 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. Third quarter 2019 pro forma net earnings included $19.1 million after tax of purchased intangible amortization at eOne and $3.5 million after tax associated with non-GAAP adjustments at eOne. Excluding these items, adjusted pro forma net earnings for the third quarter 2019 were $239.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. See the financial tables accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of as reported to pro forma and adjusted results, and a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
"Hasbro's third quarter performance was the result of great work from our global team and continued growing consumer demand for Hasbro brands in most markets," said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. "Our broad, innovative product line, including leadership in gaming, excellence in global ecomm and compelling marketing campaigns drove meaningfully better performance in the third quarter. Building off this quarter's growth in toys, games and digital we are positioned to deliver a good holiday season. Live-action entertainment production is returning, and we are set to improve deliveries in the fourth quarter with some moving into 2021. While COVID-19 remains a factor in our global operations, consumers remain engaged in activities that create joy and personal connections and we are working purposefully to deliver them the world's best play and entertainment experiences, while remaining focused on the safety and well-being of our global teams and communities."
"Our teams delivered a very good third quarter, showcasing the breadth of Hasbro's portfolio, the benefits of our cost management efforts and the strength of our balance sheet," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer. "Hasbro's partner factories and warehouses are open and operating and production is largely in line with demand. With a strong focus on cash collections, DSOs are down year-over-year and sequentially, and we ended the quarter with $1.13 billion in cash on the balance sheet. Importantly, as we look to the future, we remain focused on executing a good holiday, managing our expenses and investing to support our business plans for future years."
Third Quarter 2020 Major Segment and Brand Performance
Major Segments
Net Revenues
Operating Profit (Loss)
($ Millions)
($ Millions)
Pro
Forma
Pro
Forma
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
% Change
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
% Change
U.S. and Canada
$977.1
$898.3
9%
$263.0
$193.7
36%
International
$517.0
$561.1
-8%
$63.9
$67.2
-5%
Entertainment, Licensing and Digital
$89.0
$115.8
-23%
$32.8
$24.6
33%
eOne1
$193.5
$283.3
-32%
$(25.9)
$15.8
>-100%
Brand Portfolio
Net Revenues ($ Millions)
Pro Forma
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
% Change
Franchise Brands
$807.6
$779.7
4%
Partner Brands
$409.2
$427.0
-4%
Hasbro Gaming2
$239.2
$232.3
3%
Emerging Brands3
$155.0
$188.6
-18%
TV/Film/Entertainment4
$165.7
$230.9
-28%
1Both periods above are as reported, with 2019 including the pro forma results from eOne. eOne incurred certain Non-GAAP adjustments in both periods, which are discussed below. A reconciliation is included the attached schedule under the heading “Reconciliation of As Reported to Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Results.”
2Hasbro's total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, totaled $543.1 million for the third quarter 2020, up 21% from revenues of $449.4 million for the third quarter 2019.
3Emerging Brands portfolio includes revenues from eOne brands PEPPA PIG, PJ MASKS and RICKY ZOOM as of first quarter 2020. For comparability, third quarter 2019 includes the pro forma revenues for those brands, which amounted to $52.4 million.
4TV/Film/Entertainment represents the remaining eOne revenues. For comparability, third quarter 2019 includes the pro forma revenues.
Revenue grew in Franchise Brands, led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING, and Hasbro Gaming, with growth in numerous games properties. Hasbro products for Lucasfilm's Star Wars and The Mandalorian also delivered strong revenue growth in the quarter.
Global consumer point of sale increased mid-single digits, including double-digit gains in the U.S., U.K., Germany/Austria/Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. Point of sale declined in Latin America.
U.S. and Canada segment revenue and operating profit grew due to gains in Franchise Brands, led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as growth in Emerging Brands and Hasbro Gaming. Operating profit grew primarily as a result of higher revenues and the favorable mix of those revenues, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING.
International segment revenues and operating profit declined, primarily driven by declines in Latin America. Revenues grew in the European region. The International segment operating profit declined as result of the lower revenues and efforts to clear retail inventory in Latin America. This was partially offset by favorable product mix and cost management.
Entertainment, Licensing and Digitalsegment revenues declined as compared to 2019 which included the Transformers Bumblebee film revenue, partially offset by growth in digital gaming. Operating profit increased due to favorable mix from growth in licensed digital gaming, lower advertising related to the launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena in 2019 and lower development expenses due to the closure of Backflip Studios in late 2019.
eOne segment pro forma revenues declined in the quarter primarily due to lower TV and Film revenues as well as lower Family Brands revenue. Within TV and Film, due to COVID-19 live-action productions and theaters globally were shut down for most of the quarter, and these are gradually reopening, depending on geography. Demand for stories and content as well as viewership remain high. The teams have a robust development slate of over 150 active television and film projects including more than 30 Hasbro properties. Within television, produced/acquired content half hours decreased due to production shutdowns. Within film, box office revenues declined as a result of theater closures. Within Family Brands, engagement in animated content for PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS remains strong, but revenues declined on lower consumer licensee revenues and lower advertising revenue from the YouTube platform. In music, revenue was negatively impacted by the loss of live events and associated artist promotions, as well as lower royalties from licensed and publishing music rights.
For the eOne segment, third quarter 2020 operating profit included $24.7 million of purchased intangible amortization associated with the fair value of acquired intangible assets. Third quarter 2019 pro forma operating profit included $24.6 million of purchased intangible amortization and $4.6 million of prior restructuring and other costs. Adjusted pro forma operating profit for the eOne segment decreased due to the decline in revenues, partially offset by the related declines in program amortization, advertising expense and royalty expense.
Conference Call Webcast
Hasbro will webcast its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the live webcast and access the accompanying presentation slides, please go to https://investor.hasbro.com. The replay of the call will be available on Hasbro’s web site approximately 2 hours following completion of the call.
HASBRO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
1,132,405
$
1,060,432
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,438,360
1,416,879
Inventories
540,039
589,132
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
648,158
346,687
Total Current Assets
3,758,962
3,413,130
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
477,154
371,881
Goodwill
3,644,118
485,042
Other Intangible Assets, Net
1,546,810
658,350
Other Assets
1,276,133
626,221
Total Assets
$
10,703,177
$
5,554,624
LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Short-term Borrowings
$
10,032
$
7,903
Current Portion of Long-term Debt
369,269
—
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
1,936,248
1,458,832
Total Current Liabilities
2,315,549
1,466,735
Long-term Debt
4,777,807
1,696,204
Other Liabilities
778,514
550,778
Total Liabilities
7,871,870
3,713,717
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
22,876
—
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,808,431
1,840,907
Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
$
10,703,177
$
5,554,624
HASBRO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 27,
2020
% Net
Revenues
September 29,
2019
% Net
Revenues
September 27,
2020
% Net
Revenues
September 29,
2019
% Net
Revenues
Net Revenues
$
1,776,623
100.0
%
$
1,575,173
100.0
%
$
3,742,472
100.0
%
$
3,292,220
100.0
%
Costs and Expenses:
Cost of Sales
610,105
34.3
%
627,119
39.8
%
1,126,044
30.1
%
1,230,800
37.4
%
Program Cost Amortization
85,424
4.8
%
28,028
1.8
%
268,245
7.2
%
58,105
1.8
%
Royalties
176,938
10.0
%
128,008
8.1
%
387,097
10.3
%
258,957
7.9
%
Product Development
62,709
3.5
%
67,354
4.3
%
174,863
4.7
%
189,246
5.7
%
Advertising
137,408
7.7
%
140,256
8.9
%
311,415
8.3
%
309,659
9.4
%
Amortization of Intangibles
36,172
2.0
%
11,814
0.8
%
107,685
2.9
%
35,445
1.1
%
Selling, Distribution and Administration
325,360
18.3
%
275,384
17.5
%
885,680
23.7
%
748,338
22.7
%
Acquisition and Related Costs
5,949
0.3
%
—
0.0
%
165,993
4.4
%
—
0.0
%
Operating Profit
336,558
18.9
%
297,210
18.9
%
315,450
8.4
%
461,670
14.0
%
Interest Expense
49,400
2.8
%
22,764
1.4
%
153,702
4.1
%
67,096
2.0
%
Other (Income) Expense, Net
(12,040
)
-0.7
%
14,700
0.9
%
(21,840
)
-0.6
%
99,125
3.0
%
Earnings before Income Taxes
299,198
16.8
%
259,746
16.5
%
183,588
4.9
%
295,449
9.0
%
Income Tax Expense
79,215
4.5
%
46,797
3.0
%
64,313
1.7
%
42,340
1.3
%
Net Earnings
219,983
12.4
%
212,949
13.5
%
119,275
3.2
%
253,109
7.7
%
Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(915
)
-0.1
%
—
0.0
%
1,929
0.1
%
—
0.0
%
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc.
$
220,898
12.4
%
$
212,949
13.5
%
$
117,346
3.1
%
$
253,109
7.7
%
Per Common Share
Net Earnings
Basic
$
1.61
$
1.68
$
0.86
$
2.00
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.67
$
0.85
$
1.99
Cash Dividends Declared
$
0.68
$
0.68
$
2.04
$
2.04
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
137,258
126,453
137,214
126,356
Diluted
137,490
127,204
137,465
126,956
HASBRO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
Nine Months Ended
September 27, 2020
September 29, 2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Earnings
$
119,275
$
253,109
Non-Cash Pension Charge
—
110,777
Other Non-Cash Adjustments
561,826
204,726
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
(186,791
)
(179,044
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
494,310
389,568
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment
(92,059
)
(90,800
)
Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired
(4,403,929
)
—
Other
24,297
4,340
Net Cash Utilized by Investing Activities
(4,471,691
)
(86,460
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from Long-term Debt
1,036,037
—
Repayments of Long-term Debt
(147,324
)
—
Net Repayments of Short-term Borrowings
(319
)
(1,425
)
Purchases of Common Stock
—
(60,137
)
Stock-Based Compensation Transactions
1,830
29,737
Dividends Paid
(279,423
)
(250,760
)
Employee Taxes Paid for Shares Withheld
(5,935
)
(13,061
)
Redemption of Equity Instruments
(47,399
)
—
Deferred Acquisition Payments
—
(100,000
)
Debt Issuance Costs
—
(21,534
)
Other
(6,949
)
—
Net Cash Provided (Utilized) by Financing Activities
550,518
(417,180
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(21,101
)
(7,867
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
4,580,369
1,182,371
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
1,132,405
$
1,060,432
HASBRO, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
PRO FORMA SEGMENT RESULTS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
For comparability, the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include the pro forma results for the eOne Segment. See "Reconciliation of 2019 As Reported to Pro Forma Results" for the pro forma adjustments.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 27,
2020
Pro Forma
September 29,
2019
%
Change
September 27,
2020
Pro Forma
September 29,
2019
%
Change
Segment Results
U.S. and Canada Segment:
External Net Revenues
$
977,115
$
898,269
9
%
$
1,765,482
$
1,766,649
0
%
Operating Profit
262,977
193,686
36
%
359,028
313,795
14
%
Operating Margin
26.9
%
21.6
%
20.3
%
17.8
%
International Segment (1):
External Net Revenues
517,007
561,137
-8
%
1,017,222
1,221,224
-17
%
Operating Profit
63,924
67,238
-5
%
12,333
51,410
-76
%
Operating Margin
12.4
%
12.0
%
1.2
%
4.2
%
Entertainment, Licensing and Digital Segment:
External Net Revenues
89,027
115,766
-23
%
262,879
304,266
-14
%
Operating Profit
32,791
24,594
33
%
65,758
62,550
5
%
Operating Margin
36.8
%
21.2
%
25.0
%
20.6
%
eOne Segment (2):
External Net Revenues
193,474
283,310
-32
%
696,889
980,613
-29
%
Operating (Loss) Profit
(25,914
)
15,812
>-100%
(64,962
)
91,367
>-100%
Operating Margin
-13.4
%
5.6
%
-9.3
%
9.3
%
(1) International Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region
Europe
$
343,179
$
319,277
7
%
$
663,100
$
673,728
-2
%
Latin America
91,619
151,987
-40
%
158,028
305,106
-48
%
Asia Pacific
82,209
89,873
-9
%
196,094
242,390
-19
%
Total
$
517,007
$
561,137
$
1,017,222
$
1,221,224
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 27,
2020
Pro Forma
September 29,
2019
%
Change
September 27,
2020
Pro Forma
September 29,
2019
%
Change
(2) eOne Segment Net Revenues by Category
Film and TV
$
138,514
$
199,949
-31
%
$
504,059
$
747,830
-33
%
Family Brands
26,252
53,828
-51
%
106,069
151,668
-30
%
Music and Other
28,708
29,533
-3
%
86,761
81,115
7
%
Total
$
193,474
$
283,310
$
696,889
$
980,613
Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio
Franchise Brands
$
807,555
$
779,659
4
%
$
1,580,878
$
1,749,948
-10
%
Partner Brands
409,214
427,029
-4
%
729,772
812,466
-10
%
Hasbro Gaming (3)
239,222
232,287
3
%
516,337
463,272
11
%
Emerging Brands (4)
154,965
188,589
-18
%
325,101
411,371
-21
%
TV/Film/Entertainment (5)
165,667
230,919
-28
%
590,384
835,776
-29
%
Total
$
1,776,623
$
1,858,483
$
3,742,472
$
4,272,833
(3) Hasbro's total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, totaled $543,107 and $1,202,604 for the quarter and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, up 21% and 11%, respectively, from revenues of $449,393 and $1,086,151 for the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019, respectively.
(4) Emerging Brands includes the preschool brands, PEPPA PIG, PJ MASKS and RICKY ZOOM, acquired as part of the eOne Acquisition. For comparability, the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019 includes the pro forma net revenues for those brands, which amounted to $52,391 and $144,837, respectively.
(5) TV/Film/Entertainment includes all other brands not detailed in (4) above acquired as part of the eOne Acquisition. For comparability, the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019 includes the pro forma net revenues of $230,919 and $835,776, respectively.
HASBRO, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
For comparability, the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include the pro forma results for the eOne Segment. See "Reconciliation of 2019 As Reported to Pro Forma Results" for the pro forma and non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP Adjustments Impacting Operating Profit
Quarter Ended
September 27, 2020
Pro Forma
September 29, 2019
Pre-tax
Adjustments
Post-tax
Adjustments
Pre-tax
Adjustments
Post-tax
Adjustments
Acquisition and Related Costs (1)
$
5,949
$
4,726
$
—
$
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization (2)
24,716
19,637
24,597
19,063
Pro Forma eOne Adjustments
—
—
4,558
3,532
Total
$
30,665
$
24,363
$
29,155
$
22,595
Nine Months Ended
September 27, 2020
Pro Forma
September 29, 2019
Pre-tax
Adjustments
Post-tax
Adjustments
Pre-tax
Adjustments
Post-tax
Adjustments
Acquisition and Related Costs (1)
$
165,993
$
140,691
$
—
$
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization (2)
72,336
57,471
73,791
57,188
Severance (3)
11,554
10,125
—
—
Pro Forma eOne Adjustments
—
—
32,599
25,264
Total
$
249,883
$
208,287
$
106,390
$
82,452
(1) In association with the Company's acquisition of eOne, the Company incurred related expenses of $5,949 and $165,993, respectively, in the quarter and nine months ended September 27, 2020, comprised of the following:
(i) Acquisition and integration costs of $4,599 and $104,283 for the quarter and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, including expense associated with the acceleration of eOne stock-based compensation and advisor fees settled at the closing of the acquisition, as well as integration costs; and
(ii) Restructuring and related costs of $1,350 and $61,710 for the quarter and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, including severance and retention costs, as well as impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020 for certain definite-lived intangible and production assets.
(2) The Company incurred incremental intangible amortization costs related to the intangible assets acquired in the eOne Acquisition.
(3) In the second quarter of 2020, the Company incurred $11,554 of severance charges, associated with cost-savings initiatives within the Company's commercial and Film and TV businesses. These charges were included in Corporate and Eliminations.
Reconciliation of Operating Profit (Loss) Results
Quarter Ended September 27, 2020
Pro Forma
Quarter Ended September 29, 2019
As Reported
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
% Change
Adjusted Company Results
External Net Revenues
$
1,776,623
$
—
$
1,776,623
$
1,858,483
$
—
$
1,858,483
-4
%
Operating Profit
336,558
30,665
367,223
313,022
29,155
342,177
7
%
Operating Margin
18.9
%
1.7
%
20.7
%
16.8
%
1.6
%
18.4
%
Adjusted Segment Results
U.S. and Canada Segment:
External Net Revenues
$
977,115
$
—
$
977,115
$
898,269
$
—
$
898,269
9
%
Operating Profit
262,977
—
262,977
193,686
—
193,686
36
%
Operating Margin
26.9
%
—
26.9
%
21.6
%
—
21.6
%
International Segment:
External Net Revenues
517,007
—
517,007
561,137
—
561,137
-8
%
Operating Profit
63,924
—
63,924
67,238
—
67,238
-5
%
Operating Margin
12.4
%
—
12.4
%
12.0
%
—
12.0
%
Entertainment, Licensing and Digital Segment:
External Net Revenues
89,027
—
89,027
115,766
—
115,766
-23
%
Operating Profit
32,791
—
32,791
24,594
—
24,594
33
%
Operating Margin
36.8
%
—
36.8
%
21.2
%
—
21.2
%
eOne Segment:
External Net Revenues
193,474
—
193,474
283,310
—
283,310
-32
%
Operating (Loss) Profit
(25,914
)
24,716
(1,198
)
15,812
29,155
44,967
>-100%
Operating Margin
-13.4
%
12.8
%
-0.6
%
5.6
%
10.3
%
15.9
%
Corporate and Eliminations:
The Corporate and Eliminations segment included non-GAAP adjustments of $5,949 for the quarter ended September 27, 2020, consisting of eOne acquisition and related costs.
Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020
Pro Forma
Nine Months Ended September 29, 2019
As Reported
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
%
Change
Adjusted Company Results
External Net Revenues
$
3,742,472
$
—
$
3,742,472
$
4,272,833
$
—
$
4,272,833
-12
%
Operating Profit
315,450
249,883
565,333
553,037
106,390
659,427
-14
%
Operating Margin
8.4
%
6.7
%
15.1
%
12.9
%
2.5
%
15.4
%
Adjusted Segment Results
U.S. and Canada Segment:
External Net Revenues
$
1,765,482
$
—
$
1,765,482
$
1,766,649
$
—
$
1,766,649
0
%
Operating Profit
359,028
—
359,028
313,795
—
313,795
14
%
Operating Margin
20.3
%
—
20.3
%
17.8
%
—
17.8
%
International Segment:
External Net Revenues
1,017,222
—
1,017,222
1,221,224
—
1,221,224
-17
%
Operating Profit
12,333
—
12,333
51,410
—
51,410
-76
%
Operating Margin
1.2
%
—
1.2
%
4.2
%
—
4.2
%
Entertainment, Licensing and Digital Segment:
External Net Revenues
262,879
—
262,879
304,266
—
304,266
-14
%
Operating Profit
65,758
20,831
86,589
62,550
—
62,550
38
%
Operating Margin
25.0
%
7.9
%
32.9
%
20.6
%
—
20.6
%
eOne Segment:
External Net Revenues
696,889
—
696,889
980,613
—
980,613
-29
%
Operating (Loss) Profit
(64,962
)
150,065
85,103
91,367
106,390
197,757
-57
%
Operating Margin
-9.3
%
21.5
%
12.2
%
9.3
%
10.8
%
20.2
%
Corporate and Eliminations:
The Corporate and Eliminations segment included non-GAAP adjustments of $78,987 for the nine months ended September 27, 2020, consisting of eOne acquisition and related costs and other severance expenses.
HASBRO, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
RECONCILIATION OF 2019 AS REPORTED TO PRO FORMA RESULTS
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
Pro forma results were prepared by combining the results of Hasbro and eOne for the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019, after giving effect to the eOne Acquisition as if it had been consummated on December 31, 2018.
These pro forma results do not represent financial results that would have been realized had the acquisition actually occurred on December 31, 2018, nor are they intended to be a projection of future results. The pro forma financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not reflect the costs of any integration activities or cost savings or synergies that may be achieved as a result of the acquisition.
Quarter Ended September 29, 2019
Hasbro
As Reported
eOne
(under U.S.
GAAP)
Pro Forma
Adjustments
(1)
Pro Forma
Combined
Net Revenues
$
1,575,173
$
283,310
$
—
$
1,858,483
Operating Profit
$
297,210
$
22,294
$
(6,482
)
$
313,022
Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
22,673
6,482
29,155
Adjusted Operating Profit *
$
297,210
$
44,967
$
—
$
342,177
* Reconciliation to Pro Forma Adjusted results is as follows:
Net Earnings
$
212,949
$
2,958
$
629
$
216,536
Interest Expense
22,764
10,302
19,105
52,171
Other Expense (Income), Net
14,700
2,687
(25,533
)
(8,146
)
Income Tax Expense
46,797
4,025
(683
)
50,139
Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
—
2,322
—
2,322
Operating Profit
297,210
22,294
(6,482
)
313,022
Non-GAAP Adjustments
eOne:
Restructuring and Related Charges
—
3,234
—
3,234
Acquisition Costs - eOne Deals
—
1,324
—
1,324
Hasbro Transaction Costs
—
3,244
(3,244
)
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization
—
14,871
9,726
24,597
—
22,673
6,482
29,155
Adjusted Operating Profit
$
297,210
$
44,967
$
—
$
342,177
(1) The pro forma results include certain pro forma adjustments to net earnings that were directly attributable to the acquisition, as if the acquisition had occurred on December 31, 2018, including the following:
deal costs of $3,244 incurred by eOne related to the eOne acquisition, included in Selling, Distribution and Administration;
additional amortization expense of $9,726 that would have been recognized as a result of the allocation of purchase consideration to definite-lived intangible assets subject to amortization;
estimated differences in interest expense of $19,105 as a result of incurring new debt and extinguishing historical eOne debt;
reduction in Other Expense of $25,533 related to the mark to market of foreign exchange forward and option contracts, which the Company entered into in order to hedge a portion of the British pound sterling purchase price for the eOne acquisition; and
the income tax effect of the pro forma adjustments in the amount of $683, calculated using a blended statutory income tax rate of 22.5% for the eOne adjustments and 21% for the Hasbro interest adjustments.
Nine Months Ended September 29, 2019
Hasbro As
Reported
eOne
(under U.S.
GAAP)
Pro Forma
Adjustments
(2)
Pro Forma
Combined
Net Revenues
$
3,292,220
$
980,613
$
—
$
4,272,833
Operating Profit
$
461,670
$
118,901
$
(27,534)
$
553,037
Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
78,856
27,534
106,390
Adjusted Operating Profit *
$
461,670
$
197,757
$
—
$
659,427
* Reconciliation to Pro Forma Adjusted results is as follows:
Net Earnings
$
253,109
$
28,132
$
(30,798)
$
250,443
Interest Expense
67,096
35,073
57,316
159,485
Other Expense, Net
99,125
28,479
(45,345)
82,259
Income Tax Expense
42,340
22,303
(8,707)
55,936
Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
—
4,914
—
4,914
Operating Profit
461,670
118,901
(27,534)
553,037
Non-GAAP Adjustments
eOne:
Restructuring and Related Charges
—
21,882
—
21,882
Acquisition Costs - eOne Deals
—
10,717
—
10,717
Hasbro Transaction Costs
—
3,244
(3,244)
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization
—
43,013
30,778
73,791
—
78,856
27,534
106,390
Adjusted Operating Profit
$
461,670
$
197,757
$
—
$
659,427
(2) The pro forma results include certain pro forma adjustments to net earnings that were directly attributable to the acquisition, as if the acquisition had occurred on December 31, 2018, including the following:
deal costs of $3,244 incurred by eOne related to the eOne acquisition, included in Selling, Distribution and Administration;
additional amortization expense of $30,778 that would have been recognized as a result of the allocation of purchase consideration to definite-lived intangible assets subject to amortization;
estimated differences in interest expense of $57,316 as a result of incurring new debt and extinguishing historical eOne debt;
total reduction in Other Expense of $45,345, consisting of:
$19,812 related to premiums paid by eOne in connection with the early redemption of its senior secured notes and the related write-off of unamortized deferred finance charges associated with the senior secured notes, and
$25,533 related to the mark to market of foreign exchange forward and option contracts, which the Company entered into in order to hedge a portion of the British pound sterling purchase price for the eOne acquisition; and
the income tax effect of the pro forma adjustments in the amount of $8,707, calculated using a blended statutory income tax rate of 22.5% for the eOne adjustments and 21% for the Hasbro interest adjustments.
HASBRO, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data)
For comparability, the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019 includes the pro forma results for the eOne Segment. See "Reconciliation of 2019 As Reported to Pro Forma Results" for the pro forma and non-GAAP adjustments.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings per Share
Quarter Ended
(all adjustments reported after-tax)
September 27, 2020
Diluted Per Share
Amount
Pro Forma
September 29, 2019
Pro Forma Diluted
Per Share Amount (1)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc.
$
220,898
$
1.61
$
216,536
$
1.57
Acquisition and Related Costs
4,726
0.03
—
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization
19,637
0.14
19,063
0.14
UK Tax Reform (2)
13,680
0.10
—
—
Pro Forma eOne Adjustments
—
—
3,532
0.03
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc., as Adjusted
$
258,941
$
1.88
$
239,131
$
1.74
Nine Months Ended
(all adjustments reported after-tax)
September 27, 2020
Diluted
Per Share Amount
Pro Forma
September 29, 2019
Pro Forma Diluted Per Share Amount (1)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc.
$
117,346
$
0.85
$
250,443
$
1.82
Acquisition and Related Costs
140,691
1.02
—
—
Acquired Intangible Amortization
57,471
0.42
57,188
0.42
Severance
10,125
0.07
—
—
UK Tax Reform (2)
13,680
0.10
—
—
Pro Forma eOne Adjustments
—
—
25,264
0.18
Pension (3)
—
—
85,852
0.62
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc., as Adjusted
$
339,313
$
2.47
$
418,747
$
3.04
(1) 2019 Pro Forma Diluted Per Share Amount is calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 137,586 for the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019, which includes the pro forma impact of issuing shares associated with the financing of the eOne Acquisition.
(2) In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $13,680 as a result of revaluation of Hasbro’s UK tax attributes in accordance with the Finance Act of 2020 enacted by the United Kingdom on July 22, 2020. Effective back to April 1, 2020, the new law maintains the corporate income tax rate at 19% instead of the planned reduction to 17% that was previously enacted in the UK Finance Act of 2016.
(3) In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recognized a non-cash charge of $110,777 ($85,852 after-tax) related to the settlement of its U.S. defined benefit pension plan.
Reconciliation of EBITDA
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended September 29, 2019
September 27,
2020
Hasbro
As Reported
eOne
(under U.S.
GAAP)
Pro Forma
Adjustments (4)
Pro Forma
Combined
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc.
$
220,898
$
212,949
$
2,958
$
629
$
216,536
Interest Expense
49,400
22,764
10,302
19,105
52,171
Income Tax Expense
79,215
46,797
4,025
(683
)
50,139
Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(915
)
—
2,322
—
2,322
Depreciation
37,513
38,608
2,667
—
41,275
Amortization of Intangibles
36,172
11,814
14,871
9,726
36,411
EBITDA
$
422,283
$
332,932
$
37,145
$
28,777
$
398,854
Non-GAAP Adjustments
5,949
25,533
7,802
(28,777
)
4,558
Adjusted EBITDA
$
428,232
$
358,465
$
44,947
$
—
$
403,412
Nine Months
Ended
Nine Months Ended September 29, 2019
September 27,
2020
Hasbro
As Reported
eOne
(under U.S.
GAAP)
Pro Forma
Adjustments (5)
Pro Forma
Combined
Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc.
$
117,346
$
253,109
$
28,132
$
(30,798
)
$
250,443
Interest Expense
153,702
67,096
35,073
57,316
159,485
Income Tax Expense
64,313
42,340
22,303
(8,707
)
55,936
Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
1,929
—
4,914
—
4,914
Depreciation
94,100
101,016
5,770
—
106,786
Amortization of Intangibles
107,685
35,445
43,013
30,778
109,236
EBITDA
$
539,075
$
499,006
$
139,205
$
48,589
$
686,800
Non-GAAP Adjustments
177,547
136,310
55,655
(48,589
)
143,376
Adjusted EBITDA
$
716,622
$
635,316
$
194,860
$
—
$
830,176
(4) Pro Forma Adjustments for the quarter ended September 29, 2019 includes the mark to market of acquisition-related foreign exchange forward and option contracts of $25,533 and deal costs of $3,244, which are excluded from pro forma results, and also shown as Non-GAAP Adjustments within Hasbro and eOne. The net impact to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is zero.
(5) Pro Forma Adjustments for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 include debt refinancing costs of $19,812, the mark to market of acquisition-related foreign exchange forward and option contracts of $25,533, and deal costs of $3,244, which are excluded from pro forma results, and also shown as Non-GAAP Adjustments within Hasbro and eOne. The net impact to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is zero.
HASBRO, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
eOne - FY2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Thousands of Dollars)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
March 2019
June 2019
September
2019
December
2019
December 2019
Net Revenues (1)
$
466,212
$
231,091
$
283,310
$
235,160
$
1,215,773
Costs and Expenses:
Cost of Sales
14,141
17,053
11,497
24,878
67,569
Program Cost Amortization
160,857
64,527
92,662
90,414
408,460
Royalties
81,147
55,865
49,533
39,659
226,204
Advertising
21,173
32,870
30,593
37,241
121,877
Amortization of Intangibles
12,117
16,025
14,871
16,552
59,565
Selling, Distribution and Administration
61,130
63,791
61,860
92,996
279,777
Operating Profit (Loss)
115,647
(19,040
)
22,294
(66,580
)
52,321
Interest Expense
12,563
12,208
10,302
10,772
45,845
Other Expense (Income), Net
4,556
21,236
2,687
(759
)
27,720
Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes
98,528
(52,484
)
9,305
(76,593
)
(21,244
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
21,632
(3,354
)
4,025
(26,815
)
(4,512
)
Net Earnings (Loss)
76,896
(49,130
)
5,280
(49,778
)
(16,732
)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
2,190
402
2,322
488
5,402
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to eOne
$
74,706
$
(49,532
)
$
2,958
$
(50,266
)
$
(22,134
)
The eOne financial results above include certain charges that would have been excluded to calculate Adjusted results, as historically reported by eOne. Those charges are outlined below for each quarter in fiscal year 2019.