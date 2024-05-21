Hasbro Returns to Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2024: Creating Magic Moments with an Impressive Slate of Licensed Consumer Products

Hasbro returns to Las Vegas Licensing Expo (May 21-23, 2024) this year with a full slate of announcements alongside new and existing licensing partners.

We're celebrating major milestone anniversary years for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (50), TRANSFORMERS (40) and PEPPA PIG (20). We're connecting fans of all ages through innovative toys and games, fresh collaborations, and premium entertainment. From dazzling fashion and footwear to home goods, music, digital gaming and more, we're delivering something special for every type of fan, in partnership with our strong base of 1,800+ licensees across the globe.

Here's what's new across our extraordinary portfolio of brands:

Toys, Games & Collectibles

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY & TRANSFORMERS x TeeTurtle (NA): Famous for their reversible plushies, TeeTurtle is giving Hasbro's beloved brands its collectibles treatment through fun, soft and cute plushies based on DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY and TRANSFORMERS.

FURBY x Tara Toy (NA): Known for its blend of classic play patterns, trending ideas and the hottest licenses, Tara Toy creates unique activities and toys that bring fan-favorite characters to life. Following successful lines based on PEPPA PIG and MY LITTLE PONY, Hasbro has expanded its work with Tara Toy to develop seasonal and core product based on the iconic FURBY brand. Coming in 2025, the Tara Toy FURBY line will include a variety of colorful, textural and adorable arts & craft kits spanning paints, pompoms, jewelry and fabric/yarns to complement the ever-growing FURBY toy offerings.

MY LITTLE PONY X Dinosaw (APAC - China): As MY LITTLE PONY Make Your Mark content spreads through China, the iconic pony brand teams up with Dinosaw to deliver high-quality and adorable mini versions of the cute pony characters. The blind box series offers regular painted figures along with metallic and glow-in-the-dark finishes and alternate poses. This all-new look brings fans a refresh take that matches the style that that fans and families know and love. High-res image available here .

As MY LITTLE PONY Make Your Mark content spreads through China, the iconic pony brand teams up with Dinosaw to deliver high-quality and adorable mini versions of the cute pony characters. The blind box series offers regular painted figures along with metallic and glow-in-the-dark finishes and alternate poses. This all-new look brings fans a refresh take that matches the style that that fans and families know and love. High-res image available . MY LITTLE PONY X REESEE (APAC - China): MY LITTLE PONY Friendship is Magic is coming back in style! Available this month is an adorable plush line featuring the beloved Mane 6 in fluffy toy forms like bags, hangers, dolls and more.

MY LITTLE PONY Friendship is Magic is coming back in style! Available this month is an adorable plush line featuring the beloved Mane 6 in fluffy toy forms like bags, hangers, dolls and more. PEPPA PIG x HTI (EMEA): HTI, in collaboration with Hasbro, is delighted to announce the launch of two exciting additions to their beloved PEPPA PIG licensed range: PEPPA PIG's Tumbling Tower and PEPPA PIG Modelling Sand. Designed for children aged 12 months and above, PEPPA PIG's Tumbling Tower (MSRP £19.99) promises an oink-tastic experience as PEPPA PIG Tumblers zoom down the track from one level to the next. PEPPA PIG Modelling Sand (MSRPs £0.85 to £12.85), a sensory play experience that will spark creativity in young minds, includes Scented Sand and colourful cases holding multiple types of modelling sand.

PEPPA PIG x Royal Mail (Global): Royal Mail is celebrating 20 years of PEPPA PIG with a set of 12 Special Stamps featuring eight stamps in a main set and a further four presented in a miniature sheet. The stamps include many favorite characters who have been delighting and charming viewers of all ages for two decades. In addition to the stamps, the product range includes collectible keepsakes including an exclusive silver-plated medal and framed stamps. High-res images available here .

TRANSFORMERS x Funko Pop! (Global): Funko's TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary Pop! figures are here! Inspired by the beloved "Generation 1" era of the franchise, fans can add iconic TRANSFORMERS characters to their collection such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Blaster, Astrotrain and Laserbeak. TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary Pop! figures will be available July 2024 at participating retailers. High-res images available here .

Funko's TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary Pop! figures are here! Inspired by the beloved "Generation 1" era of the franchise, fans can add iconic TRANSFORMERS characters to their collection such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Blaster, Astrotrain and Laserbeak. TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary Pop! figures will be available July 2024 at participating retailers. High-res images available . TRANSFORMERS x Hot Wheels (Global): Rooted in action and adventure, the Hot Wheels® TRANSFORMERS line is kicking off with a never-before-seen collector item: Hot Wheels® TRANSFORMERS™ Optimus Prime. Available today, May 21, exclusively at Mattel Creations, the brand-new vehicle authentically recreates a 1:64 scale version of the Autobot leader in metal-on-metal material. This converting collector piece comes with full graphics on top of the red and blue Spectraflame™ paint and Real Riders® custom wheels. Later this summer, the line will evolve to include fan-favorite TRANSFORMERS characters across multiple Hot Wheels lines, including Bumblebee in the Hot Wheels Basic Singles Assortment, a Hot Wheels Silver Series collection of Autobots and Decepticons, and more characters like Megatron and Starscream in Hot Wheels Skate. High-res images available here .

Fashion, Beauty/Grooming & Lifestyle

FURBY, MY LITTLE PONY & POPPLES x Dolls Kill (NA): FURBY, MY LITTLE PONY and POPPLES are stepping into the world of the free spirit, goth glam fashion brand, Dolls Kill. The supercool apparel and accessory collaborations will be available for purchase in June via the Dolls Kill website.

MY LITTLE PONY x Beauty Creations (NA & LATAM): This unique collaboration combines the long-lasting, cruelty-free products for which Beauty Creations is known with the nostalgic, retro color palette & artwork signature of MY LITTLE PONY. The result is an enchanting 14-piece collection of makeup and beauty accessories - most of which are versatile, multi-use products for the face, eyes, lips and even body and hair. Prices range from $5 for 'Unicorn Magic Glitter Liner' to $18 for the hand mirror. High-res image available here .

MY LITTLE PONY x HEYDUDE (NA): Just in time for back-to-school, HEYDUDE and MY LITTLE PONY introduce a limited-edition footwear collection featuring playful designs from the magical Pony universe. Available for purchase in July, the brands bring together comfort, style and adventure in one collection for both women and girls. High-res images available here .

Just in time for back-to-school, HEYDUDE and MY LITTLE PONY introduce a limited-edition footwear collection featuring playful designs from the magical Pony universe. Available for purchase in July, the brands bring together comfort, style and adventure in one collection for both women and girls. High-res images available . MY LITTLE PONY x Loungefly (NA): The leader in licensed pop culture apparel and accessories, Loungefly, is bringing their talents to the MY LITTLE PONY world through a range of varied accessory options so fans can channel their inner Pony. High-res images available here .

The leader in licensed pop culture apparel and accessories, Loungefly, is bringing their talents to the MY LITTLE PONY world through a range of varied accessory options so fans can channel their inner Pony. High-res images available . PEPPA PIG x GAP (APAC - China): PEPPA PIG's 20th anniversary celebrations continue with the PEPPA PIG x GAP kids apparel collection launching in fall 2024. Featuring oinktastic designs, the cute kids' line invites little ones to 'Jump In' with Peppa and friends.

PEPPA PIG x Hybrid Apparel (NA - US): Get ready for the most adorable PEPPA PIG clothing collection from Hybrid Apparel, available now at Macys and Macys.com! Featuring the lovable Peppa Pig, the collection consists of soft embellished tees, tutu dresses, and coordinated two-piece sets. High-res images available here .

Get ready for the most adorable PEPPA PIG clothing collection from Hybrid Apparel, available now at Macys and Macys.com! Featuring the lovable Peppa Pig, the collection consists of soft embellished tees, tutu dresses, and coordinated two-piece sets. High-res images available . PJ MASKS x Reebok (Global): Reebok, the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand, is set to debut a PJ MASKS footwear line in brand-inspired colorways so kids can feel as confident as their favorite 6-year-old superheroes, the PJ MASKS.

TRANSFORMERS x Philips (APAC - China): For the first time, Philips is teaming up with TRANSFORMERS this year amid the franchise's 40th anniversary to deliver professional men's electric shavers. Debuting May 2024, the collection includes three electric shavers that are each themed to iconic TRANSFORMERS characters: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. Featuring the Autobots and Decepticon's classic colors on the razor designs, the health technology products also deliver advanced shaving functionality that are engineered to last. Through Philips' TRANSFORMERS shavers, men can add a splash of fun to their self-care routine. High-res image available here .

For the first time, Philips is teaming up with TRANSFORMERS this year amid the franchise's 40th anniversary to deliver professional men's electric shavers. Debuting May 2024, the collection includes three electric shavers that are each themed to iconic TRANSFORMERS characters: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. Featuring the Autobots and Decepticon's classic colors on the razor designs, the health technology products also deliver advanced shaving functionality that are engineered to last. Through Philips' TRANSFORMERS shavers, men can add a splash of fun to their self-care routine. High-res image available . TRANSFORMERS x RSVLTS (NA): TRANSFORMERS is set to 'roll out' a 40th anniversary inspired apparel collection from RSVLTS, the makers of conversation-starting apparel for people who want to literally wear their memories on their sleeve.

Home & Travel

MY LITTLE PONY x Costa (APAC - China): Costa is teaming up with the magical brand for the first time to launch its MY LITTLE PONY collection in summer 2024. Kicking off the new line is pony-inspired tableware and a coffee set with an afternoon tea party theme. Fans can also expect MY LITTLE PONY accessories, including hair accessories, bags, badges, keychains, and home goods, perfect for a ponyfied summer party!

Costa is teaming up with the magical brand for the first time to launch its MY LITTLE PONY collection in summer 2024. Kicking off the new line is pony-inspired tableware and a coffee set with an afternoon tea party theme. Fans can also expect MY LITTLE PONY accessories, including hair accessories, bags, badges, keychains, and home goods, perfect for a ponyfied summer party! MY LITTLE PONY X MINISO (APAC - China): The global lifestyle retailer, MINISO, is adding MY LITTLE PONY on shelves with a collection of lifestyle goods inspired by the Mane 5's fantastical world. From June to July, fans and kids can get their hands on fantastical stationary, hair accessories and toys inspired by their favorite ponies.

PEPPA PIG x Kokuyo (APAC - China): Echoing on PEPPA PIG's 20th anniversary theme, the well-known stationery brand Kokuyo debuts its first collection themed to the Queen of Preschool in May 2024 through a full range of kids' school supplies. The 'stationery party' includes notebooks, pens, pencil cases, school bags, erasers and rulers - totaling more than 30 items so children can take their best friend Peppa with them to school! High-res images available here .

Echoing on PEPPA PIG's 20th anniversary theme, the well-known stationery brand Kokuyo debuts its first collection themed to the Queen of Preschool in May 2024 through a full range of kids' school supplies. The 'stationery party' includes notebooks, pens, pencil cases, school bags, erasers and rulers - totaling more than 30 items so children can take their best friend Peppa with them to school! High-res images available . PEPPA PIG x Trunki (Global): Join Peppa and her friends for oink-tastic travels with Trunki. PEPPA PIG's adorable little Party Bus Trunki is designed for travelling tots and features graphics of Peppa, George & other iconic characters from the beloved preschool show. As with all Trunki ride on suitcases, the PEPPA PIG Party Bus Trunki has an 18-litre capacity, a comfy saddle, secure lockable catches, a soft rubber trim, and an internal pocket and teddy bear seat belt.

Music & Audio

Hasbro Presents: Transformers: Beast Machines (Global): Journey back to the cybernetic battlegrounds of Cybertron with the long-awaited release of the original soundtrack to 'The Transformers - Beast Machines' animated series which aired from 1999-2001. Crafted by the series' composer, Robert Buckley, this electrifying album matches the same energy that fueled the iconic battles of the late '90s series. Unleashing a wave of nostalgia for fans of the series, this upbeat and dynamic soundtrack promises to reignite the passion, transporting them once more into the heart of the mechanical mayhem that defined an era. Listen to all 11 tracks now wherever you stream music! High-res album art here .

Hasbro Presents: Transformers: Music from the Original Animated Series (Global): Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of TRANSFORMERS, immerse yourself in the newly remastered sound of 'Transformers: Music from the Original Animated Series' on vinyl. Remastered by Sony Music, this limited edition boasts 42 tracks, including the full soundtrack from the original 1984 animated series, along with two previously unreleased cues and a brand-new remix of the iconic theme song. Presented on high-quality colored vinyl and featuring exclusive artwork by Matt Ferguson, all housed in a stunning gatefold packaging manufactured by Memphis Record Pressing. Don't miss out on this iconic collection, available July 26th. High-res album art here .

PEPPA PIG x Audible (Global): Coming July 11th exclusively to Audible is PEPPA PIG's Play-A-Long Podcast, the first release as part of a podcasting agreement between Audible and Hasbro. Building on the cherished legacy of PEPPA PIG, this podcast invites listeners into Peppa's world with six episodes, each spanning 15 minutes. Voiced by Amelie Bea Smith as Peppa Pig, the podcast features Peppa and her pals in a mix of fun interactive games, outdoor adventures and even catchy sing-alongs with her sensational new band, The Piggy-Wigs. High-res cover art and images

Coming July 11 exclusively to Audible is PEPPA PIG's Play-A-Long Podcast, the first release as part of a podcasting agreement between Audible and Hasbro. Building on the cherished legacy of PEPPA PIG, this podcast invites listeners into Peppa's world with six episodes, each spanning 15 minutes. Voiced by Amelie Bea Smith as Peppa Pig, the podcast features Peppa and her pals in a mix of fun interactive games, outdoor adventures and even catchy sing-alongs with her sensational new band, The Piggy-Wigs. High-res cover art and images Peppa's Party: The Album (Global): Coming this summer, Peppa's Party: The Album marks the fifth studio release from the beloved global preschool icon! Commemorating five years of musical success with a fresh pop vibe, this album boasts celebratory tracks, infectious dance numbers, and electrifying remixes. It's the ultimate party soundtrack for families to groove to at home, in the car, and for all celebrations. With eight dynamic tracks, including a standout cover of Katy Perry's "Roar," the crowd-pleasing "Piggle Wiggle," and revamped classics like "I am Peppa Pig," these oinktastic tunes are bound to get everyone moving and singing along! High-res album artwork here .

Digital Gaming

Hasbro x Nex Collaboration (Global): Nex and Hasbro expanded its collaboration to launch a new suite of interactive family games for Nex Playground console. Building on the success of the PEPPA PIG: JUMP & GIGGLE game launch on the Nex Playground last year, Nex and Hasbro are deepening their relationship to transform some of the most popular family board games of all time - HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS,CONNECT 4 and CANDYLAND. HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS: MOVE N' MUNCH is the first in the suite of Hasbro games to launch, available on the Nex Playground. All games are suitable for ages 5 years and up and can be played individually or by up to four players, including players of different ages and heights.

MY LITTLE PONY: A ZEPHYR HEIGHTS MYSTERY (Global): Outright Games in collaboration with Hasbro launched the newest video game based on the iconic MY LITTLE PONY franchise with MY LITTLE PONY: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. The title follows Sunny, Izzy, Misty, Pipp, Zipp and Hitch on an open-world cooperative adventure set in the kingdom of Zephyr Heights, as they stop a strange magic from turning the world upside down. Developed by Drakhar Studio, MY LITTLE PONY: A Zephyr Heights Mystery is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Location-Based Entertainment

PEPPA PIG Theme Park Germany (EMEA): Just ahead of the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, Merlin Entertainments opened its gates to the highly anticipated PEPPA PIG Theme Park next to LEGOLAND® Deutschland! As EU's first independent PEPPA PIG park in Günzburg, Bavaria, the attraction saw a successful opening weekend as families enjoyed the colorful mix of rides, interactive experiences, playscapes and shows based on preschoolers' first friend.

Just ahead of the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, Merlin Entertainments opened its gates to the highly anticipated PEPPA PIG Theme Park next to LEGOLAND® Deutschland! As EU's first independent PEPPA PIG park in Günzburg, Bavaria, the attraction saw a successful opening weekend as families enjoyed the colorful mix of rides, interactive experiences, playscapes and shows based on preschoolers' first friend. TRANSFORMERS: The Ark Restaurant (APAC): The world's first TRANSFORMERS-themed restaurant opened in Hong Kong last year to great success. Now, A La Carte Hong Kong Limited and Hasbro are bringing the stunning TRANSFORMERS: The Ark restaurant to Shanghai at the end of 2024. Similar to the first China location's offerings, the mainland restaurant will offer premium fast-food dining, retail experiences and more inside a beautifully crafted building design based on the concept of The Ark, the large spaceship used by the Autobots in the TRANSFORMERS series.

Promotions

CLUE, OUIJA and SCRABBLE x Mano's Wine (NA - US): The skilled artisans of Mano's Wine have teamed up with Hasbro to bring game night for consumers 21+ to the next level! Coming soon are limited-edition, handcrafted wine bottles and boxes based on some of Hasbro's most iconic games: CLUE, OUIJA and SCRABBLE. Available online or at local retailers in the coming months, each box will include a promotional game version and a custom wine bottle.

D&D x Mythical Meats (NA - US): Mythical Meats has teamed up with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to create a line of snack sticks in celebration of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS' 50th. The collection will include 12 unique snack sticks themed after each class - perfect for sharing among the entire party as players fuel up for epic adventures. Mythical Meats DUNGEONS & DRAGONS snacks will be available online at MythicalMeats.com and Amazon this summer.

KOOSH x Arby's (NA - US): Now through June 29th, when consumers purchase a kids' meal at one of Arby's 3,400 restaurants in the U.S., they will receive one of ten KOOSH collectible premiums. With a range of KOOSH balls that squirt water, flying discs and launchable discs, this promotion combines the fun of KOOSH with Arby's fan-favorite chicken nuggets and roast beef sliders to fuel kids up for a day of play.

Now through June 29 , when consumers purchase a kids' meal at one of Arby's 3,400 restaurants in the U.S., they will receive one of ten KOOSH collectible premiums. With a range of KOOSH balls that squirt water, flying discs and launchable discs, this promotion combines the fun of KOOSH with Arby's fan-favorite chicken nuggets and roast beef sliders to fuel kids up for a day of play. MY LITTLE PONY x Nowwa Coffee (APAC - China): Now through the end of June, Nowwa Coffee is inviting fans to step into the world of MY LITTLE PONY with a Friendship is Magic-themed campaign at its 1500+ stores in Mainland China. Consumers will be immersed in a Pony-themed store experience and receive custom giveaways, such as a mirror, fan, key chain, bag, mug or sticker, when purchasing a participating drink, online or in stores.

NERF x Sonic (NA - US): Sonic and Hasbro have joined forces for a kid's meal promotion featuring NERF, the iconic active play brand. Now through June 23rd, when consumers purchase the Wacky Pack Kids' Meal at one of Sonic's 3,600 restaurants across the U.S., they will receive one of five NERF collectible premiums. This collection of water-based and launchable items - including flying discs and cups & straws that launch water like the NERF Super Soaker - brings NERF's adrenaline-fueled active play to the quick-service meal space.

Sonic and Hasbro have joined forces for a kid's meal promotion featuring NERF, the iconic active play brand. Now through June 23 , when consumers purchase the Wacky Pack Kids' Meal at one of Sonic's 3,600 restaurants across the U.S., they will receive one of five NERF collectible premiums. This collection of water-based and launchable items - including flying discs and cups & straws that launch water like the NERF Super Soaker - brings NERF's adrenaline-fueled active play to the quick-service meal space. PEPPA PIG x British Swim School (NA - US & Canada): British Swim School, the North America's premier "learn to swim" provider, and Hasbro have teamed up to teach the paramount importance of water safety for young children (ages 2-7 years old), combining education with fun through PEPPA PIG-themed activities and materials at 350 locations across North America. A dedicated week of lessons in May will be designated as PEPPA PIG Water Safety Week, where British Swim School locations will host themed lessons. Participants also have the opportunity to win a grand prize-an all-expenses-paid trip to the PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Florida, coupled with three months of free swim lessons at British Swim School. Additionally, five runner-up winners will receive one month of free swim lessons and a British Swim School and PEPPA PIG prize pack.

PEPPA PIG x L'Oreal Ambre Solaire (EMEA - UK): For the second consecutive year, L'Oreal Ambre Solaire is teaming up with Hasbro for a promotion full of fun, giggles and snorts. Now through June 31st, consumers who purchase two participating suncare products at select Tesco, Boots and Asda stores in the UK and online will be eligible for a chance to win a VIP package to PEPPA PIG World at Paultons Family Theme Park!

TRANSFORMERS x Changan (APAC - China): Chinese automotive company Changan is leveraging iconography from the TRANSFORMERS franchise as part of a promotional campaign for their new electric car vehicle, the Changan Qiyuan E07. Much like TRANSFORMERS characters, the Changan Qiyuan has converting capabilities and can change from SUV to pick-up truck. Car owners who attend the Shanghai or Chengdu roadshow and complete challenges are eligible to receive a TRANSFORMERS-themed gift box featuring products celebrating the brand's 40th. High-res images available here .

Chinese automotive company Changan is leveraging iconography from the TRANSFORMERS franchise as part of a promotional campaign for their new electric car vehicle, the Changan Qiyuan E07. Much like TRANSFORMERS characters, the Changan Qiyuan has converting capabilities and can change from SUV to pick-up truck. Car owners who attend the Shanghai or Chengdu roadshow and complete challenges are eligible to receive a TRANSFORMERS-themed gift box featuring products celebrating the brand's 40 High-res images available . TRANSFORMERS x ONEST (APAC - Australia, New Zealand & NA - Canada): ONEST, a worldwide health goods provider, is joining forces with the TRANSFORMERS franchise to motivate and energize a new generation of fans to unleash their inner beast. ONEST's mission is to empower consumers to reach peak performance, physically and mentally. More details to come when the campaign officially kicks off in July 2024!

