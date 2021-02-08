Hasbro : beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc beat analysts'
estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for
the toymaker's board games and "Magic: The Gathering"
collectible cards from families seeking entertainment during the
pandemic-hit holiday season.
The Play-Doh maker's net revenue rose to $1.72 billion in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.43 billion a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.69 billion,
according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.
