HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
Hasbro : beats quarterly revenue estimates

02/08/2021 | 06:32am EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker's board games and "Magic: The Gathering" collectible cards from families seeking entertainment during the pandemic-hit holiday season.

The Play-Doh maker's net revenue rose to $1.72 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.69 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
