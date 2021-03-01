Log in
HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
Hasbro : to Participate in UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

03/01/2021 | 02:42pm EST
Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that Brian Goldner, chairman and chief executive officer, and Deborah Thomas, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9AM Eastern.

Presentation times are subject to change. Please contact the conference host firm for additional details.

The webcast will be available on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past ten years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 065 M - -
Net income 2021 556 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 12 871 M 12 871 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 822
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,00 $
Last Close Price 93,71 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.0.18%12 871
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-11.23%20 221
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.80%16 780
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-14.28%10 074
MATTEL15.76%7 033
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-14.69%4 361
