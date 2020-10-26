Hasbro : revenue beats estimates as families splurge on board games

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc beat analysts'
estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, boosted by
demand for its Monopoly and other board games from stuck-at-home
parents looking to keep their children entertained.
As schools in many parts of the country continue to hold
classes online, coupled with limited options for outdoor
activities, parents have turned to toys and board games to keep
their children occupied, boosting sales for Hasbro and rival
Mattel Inc.
The company said total revenue from all of its gaming brands
including Monopoly, Scrabble and Dungeons & Dragons jumped 21%
to about $543 million in the third quarter.
The company's net revenue rose 12.8% to $1.78 billion in the
quarter ended Sept. 27, beating analysts' average estimate of
$1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $220.9
million from $212.9 million a year earlier. On an adjusted
basis, Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share, beating
estimates of $1.63 per share.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)