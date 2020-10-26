Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro, Inc.    HAS

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hasbro : revenue slips on production delays in movies, TV shows, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 11:36am EDT
Illustration photo of a Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc reported a 4% fall in adjusted revenue on Monday as coronavirus-led delays in the production of movies and TV shows hit its entertainment unit, taking the shine off its thriving board game business and sending its shares down 10%.

The fall in the company's overall third-quarter net revenue, excluding the acquisition of "Peppa Pig" maker Entertainment One, came in contrast with rival Mattel, which last week posted net sales growth of nearly 10% for the same period.

Hasbro has been trying to broaden its revenue base by making movies, TV shows and video games based on characters it owns, but the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the risk of that bet as studios are forced to delay projects by months.

Revenue from that side of Hasbro's business fell 28% in the third quarter.

Analysts at MKM Partners attributed some of the drop in Hasbro's shares on Monday to heightened expectations after Mattel handily trounced sales and profit forecasts on the back of strong demand for its Barbie line of dolls.

Hasbro reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.78 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, Mattel, which is still almost entirely reliant on traditional toy sales, beat estimates by nearly $200 million, while closing the revenue gap on its larger rival.

Still, total revenue from all of Hasbro's gaming brands including Monopoly, Scrabble and Dungeons & Dragons jumped 21% as stuck-at-home families spent more on board games.

Hasbro said its adjusted earnings could rise in the fourth quarter, but warned the lack of a blockbuster kids' movie during the holiday season could pressure some toy sales.

Third-quarter net earnings attributable to the company rose 3.7% to $220.9 million. On an adjusted basis, Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share, beating estimates of $1.63.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. -9.38% 83.385 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
MATTEL -4.30% 13.56 Delayed Quote.4.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HASBRO, INC.
11:42aWall Street slumps as virus cases soar, stimulus remains elusive
RE
11:36aHASBRO : revenue slips on production delays in movies, TV shows, shares fall
RE
11:27aWall Street slumps as virus cases soar, stimulus remains elusive
RE
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US companies under China sanctions, Many acquisitio..
09:50aHASBRO : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
09:50aHASBRO : Q3 2020 Earnings Management Remarks
PU
09:05aHASBRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06:42aHASBRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aHASBRO : revenue slips on production delays in movies, TV shows, shares fall
RE
06:32aHASBRO : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 398 M - -
Net income 2020 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 12 606 M 12 606 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 93,82 $
Last Close Price 92,00 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-12.89%12 606
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.34.89%17 887
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.18.31%16 444
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT31.37%11 805
MATTEL-0.15%4 910
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC76.90%4 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group