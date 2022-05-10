Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hasbro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
88.62 USD   +0.14%
05:42pHasbro shareholders push toymaker to settle with Alta Fox, refresh board
RE
02:52pU.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin
RE
05/09Hasbro Board Defends Entertainment One Acquisition After Criticism From Activist Shareholder
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hasbro shareholders push toymaker to settle with Alta Fox, refresh board

05/10/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO:

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston Partners and Anchor Capital are among long-term shareholders urging toy maker Hasbro Inc to refresh its board with at least one investor-nominated director and to settle a proxy contest with activist investment firm Alta Fox Capital Management.

Boston Partners, which owns a 2.26% stake in Hasbro and invests $96 billion for clients, told Reuters on Tuesday the board needs new directors and it is backing the activist's three director candidates. It said a settlement would benefit Hasbro and shareholders.

"At this point, we are recommending to our Governance Committee to vote in favor of the Alta Fox nominees," William Butterly, Boston Partners' general counsel and director of sustainability and engagement, said.

Hasbro needs to improve capital allocation and shareholder returns, Butterly said, adding "a greater refresh of the board is necessary to drive positive change at the company level." He said his firm is concerned that Hasbro last month increased the board to 13 members from 11 instead of replacing existing directors with the two newcomers it added.

His message echoes what Anchor Capital, which owns a 0.36% stake in Hasbro, wrote to Hasbro's board. Anchor, which has owned Hasbro shares for 16 years, said the board would benefit from having a shareholder supported director or directors join the group to add new perspective and expertise, according to two sources familiar with the correspondence.

Anchor stopped short of saying how it will vote in the proxy contest.

The sources asked to remain unnamed to discuss the confidential correspondence.

In February Alta Fox Capital Management unveiled a 2.5% stake in the maker of Play-Doh, Monopoly and My Little Pony, and said it would like a handful of board seats and for the company to consider spinning off its Wizards of the Coast gaming unit. It has since slimmed down its slate to three director nominees.

Investors will vote on who sits on the board at Hasbro's annual meeting on June 8.

This month, Ancora Holdings Inc unveiled a 1% stake in Hasbro and urged the company to consider a full or partial sale of Entertainment One, the unit that focuses on creating television shows and other content. Ancora also called on the board to reach a settlement with Alta Fox.

Anchor Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for Alta Fox and Ancora declined to comment.

A Hasbro spokeswoman said the board "is always open to hearing shareholder perspectives," and that it added Liz Hamren and Blake Jorgensen as directors in "response to investor feedback." Since 2016, Hasbro has added five new independent directors in addition to newly appointed CEO, Chris Cocks, she said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. 0.14% 88.62 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.94% 182.55 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
All news about HASBRO, INC.
05:42pHasbro shareholders push toymaker to settle with Alta Fox, refresh board
RE
02:52pU.S. importers turn to prayer and the President as West Coast port labor talks begin
RE
05/09Hasbro Board Defends Entertainment One Acquisition After Criticism From Activist Shareh..
MT
05/09Hasbro Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders
BU
05/09Hasbro Inc Issues Letter to Shareholders
CI
05/06Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/03MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 3, 2022
05/03Ancora Holdings Group LLC Sends a Letter to Hasbro Inc
CI
05/03FACTBOX : Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/02Activist investor Ancora asks Hasbro to sell Entertainment One unit - letter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HASBRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 667 M - -
Net income 2022 680 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 12 341 M 12 341 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 640
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 88,50 $
Average target price 110,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nyman Chief Consumer Officer & COO-Consumer Products
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Stoddart Chairman
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-13.05%12 341
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-5.11%14 400
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-35.70%11 616
MATTEL, INC.17.25%8 911
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.83%4 886
SPIN MASTER CORP.-9.16%3 449