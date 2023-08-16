Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s chief executive officer and Gina Goetter, Hasbro’s chief financial officer will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10PM Eastern.

The webcast will be available on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

