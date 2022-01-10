Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Hasbro, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Hasbro to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

01/10/2022 | 03:27pm EST
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately two hours following completion of the event.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 273 M - -
Net income 2021 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 14 178 M 14 178 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 822
Free-Float -
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 102,78 $
Average target price 114,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Stoddart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracy A. Leinbach Chairman
Edward M. Philip Independent Director
Ken A. Bronfin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.0.98%14 178
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-7.38%17 993
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.08%16 386
MATTEL, INC.3.20%7 795
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.36%6 180
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-0.65%4 414