Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro, Inc.    HAS

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hasbro : to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately two hours following completion of the event.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

© 2020 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HASBRO, INC.
02:08pHASBRO : to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/22HASBRO : Brings Back HeroQuest, Iconic Role-Playing Adventure Tabletop Game From..
BU
09/15HASBRO : Influencers Battle It Out In the 2020 BEYBLADE BURST Digital Beymaster ..
BU
09/09HASBRO : Honors Essential Workers With Guess Who? Hometown Helpers
BU
09/02Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play
RE
08/28HASBRO : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
08/26HASBRO : Iconic PLAY-DOH Brand Launches Cans of Kindness Campaign in Partnership..
BU
08/20HASBRO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31HASBRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/31HASBRO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 400 M - -
Net income 2020 241 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 10 547 M 10 547 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 88,53 $
Last Close Price 76,97 $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-27.12%10 547
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.35.41%18 034
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.12.31%15 483
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT23.90%10 928
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.74.20%5 977
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC63.23%4 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group