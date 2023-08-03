Hasbro, Inc. specializes in the design, production and marketing of games and toys. Additionally, the group is active in the production of films and TV programs. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of toys and games (83.6%): action figurines and toys, dolls and stuffed toys, traditional toys, electronic toys and games, creative and educational toys and games, card games, etc. sold under franchise brands (Littlest Pet Shop, Magic : The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers), under partner brands (Spider-Man, The Avengers, Star Wars, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney's Descendants, Beyblade, Dreamworks' Trolls, Sesame Street and Yo-Kai Watch), under company-owned brands (Baby Alive, Furreal Friends, Kre-o, Playskool and Playskool Heroes) and other (board games and digital games sold under Dungeons & Dragons, Jenga, The Game Of Life, Operation, Pie Face, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Twister, Fantastic Gymnastics, Speak Out and Toilet Trouble; - production and sales of film, TV and digital games licenses (16.4%). The United States account for 60.5% of net sales.