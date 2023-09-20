To commemorate 100 years of delivering the wonder of storytelling and the exhilaration of play to audiences across the globe, Hasbro today announced that Alan Hassenfeld and The Hassenfeld Family Foundation will donate $1 million to four purposeful charities benefiting kids and families everywhere: Games for Change, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, One Tree Planted and Toys for Tots. Hasbro is empowering its passionate fan base to choose how the $1M donation will be distributed. Beginning September 22 at the fan-favorite virtual event, Hasbro Pulse Con 2023, and running until November 30, fans can vote for one of the four charities to donate to through each purchase they make on HasbroPulse.com.

On December 6, for Global Day of Joy, Hasbro’s company-wide day of service intended to spread the joy of play through employee-led volunteer projects, donations will be granted to the four charities based on the number of votes each received from the Hasbro Pulse voting campaign. The organization taking 1st place will receive $400K, while the 2nd place takes $300K, 3rd place earns $200K and 4th place gets $100K.

“As I reflect on Hasbro’s humble beginnings and commune with my grandfather, Henry, through my Ouija board, I wonder if he and his brothers could imagine that the company would stand the test of time 100 years later,” said Alan Hassenfeld. “I think they would be proud to see how the company has grown throughout these decades, while remaining true to our original family purpose of bringing smiles to children and families. Special thanks to our greatest asset over the years – our people – for making that mission possible. Also, thanks to the kids, fans and families all over the world and our communities and partners for believing in our brands. Lastly, thank you to my family, especially my father, Merrill, and visionary brother, Stephen. Hasbro’s 100th year is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where our next 100 years takes us.”

“Thanks to the Hassenfeld family, Hasbro has created joy and community through the power of play for 100 years,” said Kevin Colman, Senior Director of Global Philanthropy & Social Impact at Hasbro. “On behalf of the Hasbro family, we want to extend our thanks once again to the Hassenfelds for instilling purpose at Hasbro and continuing to guide us in making a positive impact for children and families in our community.”

Established in 1944 and based in Providence, Rhode Island, The Hassenfeld Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting individuals committed to the public welfare of Rhode Island’s citizens through outstanding service in its state, local, and nonprofit agencies.

Founded by the Hassenfeld brothers in 1923, Hasbro has been creating fond memories for generations of children and their families, one game, one toy, one story at a time. The Hassenfeld visionaries believed in doing good things and making the world a better place, and 100 years later, the company continues to be guided by that greater purpose. Throughout Hasbro’s time, the company has launched dozens of iconic brands that have not only persisted, but thrived, in media and pop culture. Through MR. POTATO HEAD, G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, MONOPOLY, PLAY-DOH, NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and many more, Hasbro aims to continue its mission in delivering captivating stories and play experiences for fans of all ages, all around the world.

About Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 will be livestreamed exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel for fans 16+ in the US, Canada, and 18+ in the UK, EU, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. Additional programming details and the full schedule for Hasbro Pulse Con can be found on HasbroPulseCon.com. To stay up-to-date, fans can sign up for the Hasbro Pulse newsletter or follow @HasbroPulse on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

