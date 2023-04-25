Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hasbro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16:20 2023-04-25 pm EDT
51.05 USD   -1.32%
02:04pMattel, Hasbro earnings to set stage for dull 2023
RE
04/18UBS Trims Hasbro's Price Target to $89 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/14Hasbro, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel, Hasbro earnings to set stage for dull 2023

04/25/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toys made by Mattel, Hasbro and others are seen at a Macy's store in New York

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc are expected to issue downbeat outlook for 2023 when they report quarterly results this week, as the U.S. toy industry is set to moderate after a pandemic-driven boom.

With surging toy prices, both companies had signaled a bounce-back in the second half of this year. However, analysts are concerned about the pace of recovery as consumers are expected to keep their discretionary budget tight given the looming risks of a recession.

Analysts at UBS expect the toy industry to temper this year, saying March and April saw a further slowdown from January and February. While retail sales picked up around Easter, it was not enough to clear excess toy inventories meaningfully.

"Retailers have taken a much more cautious view, in some cases under-ordering versus actual demand levels," UBS analyst Arpine Kocharyan said.

THE CONTEXT

The top two U.S. toymakers grappled with a sharp slowdown in toy demand during the 2022 holiday season as the industry reeled from a tight spending environment and retailers cutting back on inventories, prompting them to flag downbeat earnings for 2023.

"Expectations are pretty tepid given that the year (2022) ended in a less favorable-than-anticipated way... I don't think that this is going to be a banner year for the toy industry by any means," Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz said.

Toymakers typically earn a big chunk of their sales and profits in the second half of the year, especially during the all-important holiday season.

Hasbro is expected to take a bigger hit in the first quarter as the Transformer toys maker has been giving up shelf space in profitable brands like NERF.

Meanwhile, Mattel, which makes Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys, has already warned that its sales would be much weaker in the first quarter due to further inventory reductions at retailers.

THE FUNDAMENTALS

** Mattel is expected to report Q1 sales of $740.7 million, down nearly 29% from a year earlier; Hasbro's sales are projected to fall about 24% to $878.4 million

** Analysts expect Hasbro to report per-share earnings of just 1 cent for Q1, while Mattel is projected to post a 19-cent loss per share

** Mattel is set to report results after market hours on Wednesday; Hasbro is scheduled to report on Thursday

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

** Analyst expectations for Mattel's Q1 revenue have been revised down 7% in the last two months; Estimates for Hasbro have seen no changes in the same period, after an 8% downward revision since the company last reported results

** Mattel's shares have slipped about 5% so far this year; Hasbro's stock, meanwhile, has given up roughly 16% of its value

** The current average rating of 13 analysts on both Mattel and Hasbro stocks is "buy"; While Mattel is rated "hold" and "buy" or higher, Hasbro has one "sell" rating and the rest "hold" and "buy" or higher

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Deborah Mary Sophia


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. -1.46% 50.985 Delayed Quote.-15.28%
MATTEL, INC. -2.32% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -3.35% 199.38 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
All news about HASBRO, INC.
02:04pMattel, Hasbro earnings to set stage for dull 2023
RE
04/18UBS Trims Hasbro's Price Target to $89 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/14Hasbro, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/14HASBRO, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
04/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
04/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
04/12Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Fed Rate Hike Fe..
DJ
04/12Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower as Fed Rate Hike Fe..
DJ
04/12Hasbro Appoints Gina Goetter as Chief Financial Officer
MT
04/12Hasbro, Inc. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HASBRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 700 M - -
Net income 2023 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 5,43%
Capitalization 7 170 M 7 170 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 490
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 51,73 $
Average target price 72,17 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Stoddart Chairman
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Edward M. Philip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-15.28%7 170
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.22.72%21 555
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.8.50%14 767
MATTEL, INC.-3.53%6 091
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC13.66%3 990
SPIN MASTER CORP.6.57%2 699
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer