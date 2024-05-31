DIRECTORS' REVIEW

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Dear Members

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my privilege to present you the Half Yearly condensed financial statements duly reviewed by the statutory auditors and their report is attached to the financial statements.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:

For the half year ended 31 March 2024 2023 (Rupees) Net Sales - - Gross Profit / (Loss) (172,009,937) (74,170,892) Net Profit / (Loss) before tax (183,110,222) (207,235,518) Net Profit / (Loss) after tax (223,721,645) (199,783,412) Basic Earning (06.90) (06.17)

During the period under review, the Company posted gross loss of Rs.172,009,937 as compared to last periods of Rs.74,170,892. Further, the company remains non-operational during the crushing season and resultantly has zero production and sales during the period.

The management of the company is striving hard to arrange funds for the coming season. Hopefully we will be able to start the 2024-25 crushing season timely with full swing.

Moreover, the management of the company has already started negotiating with the financial institutions for Rescheduling & Restructuring of outstanding liabilities and with FBR as well, hopefully would be finalized before start of season.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Management of the company is hopeful of catching the crushing season 2024-25 and optimistic of doing the crushing at its maximum level.