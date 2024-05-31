HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Company Information
Board of Directors
1.
Mr. Raza Mustafa
Chairman
2.
Mian Abdullah Ilyas
Director/Chief Executive
3.
Mian Waqas Riaz
Director
4.
Mrs. Yasmin Riaz
Director
5.
Ms. Zainab Waqas
Director
6.
Mrs. Shahzadi Ilyas
Director
7.
Ms. Zakia Ilyas
Director
8.
Miss. Aqsa Riaz
Director
Audit Committee
Human Resource & Remuneration
Committee
1.
Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)
1. Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)
2.
Ms. Zakia Ilyas (Member)
2. Mrs. Zainab Waqas (Member)
3.
Mrs. Yasmin Riaz (Member)
3. Ms. Zakia Ilyas (Membr)
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Ofcer
Mr. Ansar Ahmed, FCA
Syed Mubashar Hussain Bukhari
Tel: 042-35917313
Tel: 042-35917313
Email: cs@hwgc.com.pk
Email: hwgc@hwgc.com.pk
Auditors
Registrar
M/s Qadeer & Company
Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Limited
Chartered Accountants
H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore
32-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore
Mills
Registered Ofce
Mouza Jagmal, Tehsil Jattoi
06-F, Model Town, Lahore
District. Muzaffargarh
Tel: 042-35917321-23
Fax: 042-35917317
Website: www.hwgc.com.pk
Bankers
Legal Advisor
National Bank of Pakistan
Muhammad Ahsan Khan
Sindh Bank Limited
(Advocate)
The Bank of Punjab
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Dear Members
On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my privilege to present you the Half Yearly condensed financial statements duly reviewed by the statutory auditors and their report is attached to the financial statements.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:
For the half year ended
31 March
2024
2023
(Rupees)
Net Sales
-
-
Gross Profit / (Loss)
(172,009,937)
(74,170,892)
Net Profit / (Loss) before tax
(183,110,222)
(207,235,518)
Net Profit / (Loss) after tax
(223,721,645)
(199,783,412)
Basic Earning
(06.90)
(06.17)
During the period under review, the Company posted gross loss of Rs.172,009,937 as compared to last periods of Rs.74,170,892. Further, the company remains non-operational during the crushing season and resultantly has zero production and sales during the period.
The management of the company is striving hard to arrange funds for the coming season. Hopefully we will be able to start the 2024-25 crushing season timely with full swing.
Moreover, the management of the company has already started negotiating with the financial institutions for Rescheduling & Restructuring of outstanding liabilities and with FBR as well, hopefully would be finalized before start of season.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Management of the company is hopeful of catching the crushing season 2024-25 and optimistic of doing the crushing at its maximum level.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Board of Directors deeply express their appreciation and pay their gratitude to sugarcane growers, valuable customers, shareholders, banks and Government Departments for their continued support, trust, persistent co-operation and patronage which gives strength to pursue our corporate objectives with renewed vigor. The Board also acknowledges the valuable teamwork, devotion and dedication by the executives, employees and workers of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
Place: Lahore:
(ABDULLAH ILYAS)
Dated: 30 May 2024
Chief Executive
HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Un-audited
Audited
March 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
Rupees
Share Capital and Reserves
Authorized capital
35,000,000 (Sept. 30, 2022: 35,000,000) ordinary
shares of Rs. 10 each
350,000,000
350,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
6
324,000,000
324,000,000
Loan from Directors
7
1,232,425,119
1,225,190,739
Surplus on Revaluation of Property,
Plant and Equipment
4,630,147,946
4,713,414,891
Accumulated loss
(5,636,881,707)
(5,496,427,007)
549,691,359
766,178,623
Non Current Liabilities
Long term financing
8
Deferred liabilities
Deferred taxation
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
Markup/ interest payables
Short term borrowings
9
Unclaimed dividend
Current portion of non current liabilities
10
Contingencies and Commitments
11
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
Long term deposits
Current Assets
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock in trade
13
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other recievables
Cash and bank balances
-
17,727,974
1,449,676,949
1,467,404,923
826,457,790
1,183,695,578
751,891,594
1,443,972
1,367,187,642
4,130,676,575
-
6,147,772,857
6,009,145,668
490,000
6,009,635,668
62,856,765
-
73,894,795
1,385,629
138,137,189
6,147,772,857
-
17,727,972
1,409,065,523
1,426,793,495
841,461,866
1,183,695,578
673,246,932
1,443,972
1,367,187,642
4,067,035,990
-
6,260,008,108
6,152,109,232
490,000
6,152,599,232
61,310,234
-
44,126,807
1,971,835
107,408,876
6,260,008,108
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information
ABDULLAH ILYAS
RAZA MUSTAFA
SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE HALF YEAR AND 2ND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Note
Half year ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees
Quarter ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees
Sales - Net
14
Cost of goods sold
15
Gross (loss)
Operating expenses:
- Administrative and general
Other operating income
16
(Loss/Profit) from operation
Finance cost
(Loss/Profit) before taxation
Taxation
Current
Deferred
-
(172,009,937)
(172,009,937)
(11,072,575)
(183,082,512)
-
(183,082,512)
(27,710)
(183,110,222)
-
(40,611,423)
(40,611,423)
-
(74,170,892)
(74,170,892)
(8,182,971)
(82,353,863)
-
(82,353,863)
(124,881,655)
(207,235,518)
-
7,452,106
7,452,106
-
(136,454,309)
(136,454,309)
(8,265,904)
(144,720,213)
-
(144,720,213)
41,917,802
(102,802,411)
-
(47,928,450)
(47,928,450)
-
(38,615,264)
(38,615,264)
(5,376,300)
(43,991,564)
-
(43,991,564)
(82,936,143)
(126,927,707)
-
135,079
135,079
(Loss/Profit) after taxation
(223,721,645)
(199,783,412)
(150,730,861)
(126,792,628)
Loss/Profit per share - basic and diluted
(6.90)
(6.17)
(4.65)
(3.91)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
ABDULLAH ILYAS
RAZA MUSTAFA
SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE HALF YEAR AND 2ND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Half year ended
Quarter ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees
Rupees
(Loss/Profit) after taxation
(223,721,645)
(199,783,412)
(150,730,861)
(126,792,628)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive (loss) for the period
(223,721,645)
(199,783,412)
(150,730,861)
(126,792,628)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information
ABDULLAH ILYAS
RAZA MUSTAFA
SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
March 31, 2024
September 30, 2023
Rupees
(Loss)/profit before taxation
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation
- Finance cost
Operating profit before working capital changes
(Increase) / decrease in current assets:
- Stores, spares and loose tools
- Stock in trade
- Advances, deposits, prepayments and other recievables Increase / (decrease) in current liabilities:
- Trade and other payables
Cash generated /(used in) from operations
Income tax paid / deducted
Gratuity paid
Finance cost paid
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Property, plant and equipment purchased Long term deposits
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Net cash (used in) investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds / (Repayment) from long term loans - Net Proceeds / (Repayment) from Directors/Sponsors- Net
Proceeds / (Repayment) of related parties
Net cash generated from financing activities
(183,110,222)
142,963,564
27,710
142,991,274
(40,118,948)
(1,546,531)
-
(29,767,988)
(15,004,076)
(46,318,594)
(86,437,542)
(23,819)
(3,886)
-
(86,465,247)
-
-
-
-
-
7,234,380
78,644,662
85,879,042
(477,935,797)
206,819,510
125,224,606
332,044,116
(145,891,681)
(5,417,440)
-
357,678
40,578,812
35,519,050
(110,372,631)
(960,064)
-
(346,840)
(111,679,535)
-
-
-
-
-
94,369,000
16,847,046
111,216,046
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(586,206)
(463,489)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,971,835
2,435,324
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,385,629
1,971,835
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
ABDULLAH ILYAS
RAZA MUSTAFA
SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
