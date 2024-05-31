HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Raza Mustafa

Chairman

2.

Mian Abdullah Ilyas

Director/Chief Executive

3.

Mian Waqas Riaz

Director

4.

Mrs. Yasmin Riaz

Director

5.

Ms. Zainab Waqas

Director

6.

Mrs. Shahzadi Ilyas

Director

7.

Ms. Zakia Ilyas

Director

8.

Miss. Aqsa Riaz

Director

Audit Committee

Human Resource & Remuneration

Committee

1.

Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)

1. Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)

2.

Ms. Zakia Ilyas (Member)

2. Mrs. Zainab Waqas (Member)

3.

Mrs. Yasmin Riaz (Member)

3. Ms. Zakia Ilyas (Membr)

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Ofcer

Mr. Ansar Ahmed, FCA

Syed Mubashar Hussain Bukhari

Tel: 042-35917313

Tel: 042-35917313

Email: cs@hwgc.com.pk

Email: hwgc@hwgc.com.pk

Auditors

Registrar

M/s Qadeer & Company

Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Limited

Chartered Accountants

H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore

32-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore

Mills

Registered Ofce

Mouza Jagmal, Tehsil Jattoi

06-F, Model Town, Lahore

District. Muzaffargarh

Tel: 042-35917321-23

Fax: 042-35917317

Website: www.hwgc.com.pk

Bankers

Legal Advisor

National Bank of Pakistan

Muhammad Ahsan Khan

Sindh Bank Limited

(Advocate)

The Bank of Punjab

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Dear Members

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my privilege to present you the Half Yearly condensed financial statements duly reviewed by the statutory auditors and their report is attached to the financial statements.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:

For the half year ended

31 March

2024

2023

(Rupees)

Net Sales

-

-

Gross Profit / (Loss)

(172,009,937)

(74,170,892)

Net Profit / (Loss) before tax

(183,110,222)

(207,235,518)

Net Profit / (Loss) after tax

(223,721,645)

(199,783,412)

Basic Earning

(06.90)

(06.17)

During the period under review, the Company posted gross loss of Rs.172,009,937 as compared to last periods of Rs.74,170,892. Further, the company remains non-operational during the crushing season and resultantly has zero production and sales during the period.

The management of the company is striving hard to arrange funds for the coming season. Hopefully we will be able to start the 2024-25 crushing season timely with full swing.

Moreover, the management of the company has already started negotiating with the financial institutions for Rescheduling & Restructuring of outstanding liabilities and with FBR as well, hopefully would be finalized before start of season.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Management of the company is hopeful of catching the crushing season 2024-25 and optimistic of doing the crushing at its maximum level.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors deeply express their appreciation and pay their gratitude to sugarcane growers, valuable customers, shareholders, banks and Government Departments for their continued support, trust, persistent co-operation and patronage which gives strength to pursue our corporate objectives with renewed vigor. The Board also acknowledges the valuable teamwork, devotion and dedication by the executives, employees and workers of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Place: Lahore:

(ABDULLAH ILYAS)

Dated: 30 May 2024

Chief Executive

HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Un-audited

Audited

March 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

Rupees

Share Capital and Reserves

Authorized capital

35,000,000 (Sept. 30, 2022: 35,000,000) ordinary

shares of Rs. 10 each

350,000,000

350,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid up capital

6

324,000,000

324,000,000

Loan from Directors

7

1,232,425,119

1,225,190,739

Surplus on Revaluation of Property,

Plant and Equipment

4,630,147,946

4,713,414,891

Accumulated loss

(5,636,881,707)

(5,496,427,007)

549,691,359

766,178,623

Non Current Liabilities

Long term financing

8

Deferred liabilities

Deferred taxation

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

Markup/ interest payables

Short term borrowings

9

Unclaimed dividend

Current portion of non current liabilities

10

Contingencies and Commitments

11

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

Long term deposits

Current Assets

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock in trade

13

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other recievables

Cash and bank balances

-

17,727,974

1,449,676,949

1,467,404,923

826,457,790

1,183,695,578

751,891,594

1,443,972

1,367,187,642

4,130,676,575

-

6,147,772,857

6,009,145,668

490,000

6,009,635,668

62,856,765

-

73,894,795

1,385,629

138,137,189

6,147,772,857

-

17,727,972

1,409,065,523

1,426,793,495

841,461,866

1,183,695,578

673,246,932

1,443,972

1,367,187,642

4,067,035,990

-

6,260,008,108

6,152,109,232

490,000

6,152,599,232

61,310,234

-

44,126,807

1,971,835

107,408,876

6,260,008,108

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information

ABDULLAH ILYAS

RAZA MUSTAFA

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE HALF YEAR AND 2ND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Note

Half year ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees

Quarter ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees

Sales - Net

14

Cost of goods sold

15

Gross (loss)

Operating expenses:

- Administrative and general

Other operating income

16

(Loss/Profit) from operation

Finance cost

(Loss/Profit) before taxation

Taxation

Current

Deferred

-

(172,009,937)

(172,009,937)

(11,072,575)

(183,082,512)

-

(183,082,512)

(27,710)

(183,110,222)

-

(40,611,423)

(40,611,423)

-

(74,170,892)

(74,170,892)

(8,182,971)

(82,353,863)

-

(82,353,863)

(124,881,655)

(207,235,518)

-

7,452,106

7,452,106

-

(136,454,309)

(136,454,309)

(8,265,904)

(144,720,213)

-

(144,720,213)

41,917,802

(102,802,411)

-

(47,928,450)

(47,928,450)

-

(38,615,264)

(38,615,264)

(5,376,300)

(43,991,564)

-

(43,991,564)

(82,936,143)

(126,927,707)

-

135,079

135,079

(Loss/Profit) after taxation

(223,721,645)

(199,783,412)

(150,730,861)

(126,792,628)

Loss/Profit per share - basic and diluted

(6.90)

(6.17)

(4.65)

(3.91)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.

ABDULLAH ILYAS

RAZA MUSTAFA

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE HALF YEAR AND 2ND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Half year ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees

Rupees

(Loss/Profit) after taxation

(223,721,645)

(199,783,412)

(150,730,861)

(126,792,628)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss) for the period

(223,721,645)

(199,783,412)

(150,730,861)

(126,792,628)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information

ABDULLAH ILYAS

RAZA MUSTAFA

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

March 31, 2024

September 30, 2023

Rupees

(Loss)/profit before taxation

Adjustments for:

  • Depreciation
  • Finance cost

Operating profit before working capital changes

(Increase) / decrease in current assets:

  • Stores, spares and loose tools
  • Stock in trade
  • Advances, deposits, prepayments and other recievables Increase / (decrease) in current liabilities:
  • Trade and other payables

Cash generated /(used in) from operations

Income tax paid / deducted

Gratuity paid

Finance cost paid

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Property, plant and equipment purchased Long term deposits

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

Net cash (used in) investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds / (Repayment) from long term loans - Net Proceeds / (Repayment) from Directors/Sponsors- Net

Proceeds / (Repayment) of related parties

Net cash generated from financing activities

(183,110,222)

142,963,564

27,710

142,991,274

(40,118,948)

(1,546,531)

-

(29,767,988)

(15,004,076)

(46,318,594)

(86,437,542)

(23,819)

(3,886)

-

(86,465,247)

-

-

-

-

-

7,234,380

78,644,662

85,879,042

(477,935,797)

206,819,510

125,224,606

332,044,116

(145,891,681)

(5,417,440)

-

357,678

40,578,812

35,519,050

(110,372,631)

(960,064)

-

(346,840)

(111,679,535)

-

-

-

-

-

94,369,000

16,847,046

111,216,046

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(586,206)

(463,489)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,971,835

2,435,324

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,385,629

1,971,835

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.

ABDULLAH ILYAS

RAZA MUSTAFA

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN BUKHARI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

