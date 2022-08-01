Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the period ended 30-06-2022
Company Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Raza Mustafa
Chairman
Mian Haseeb Ilyas
Director/Chief Executive
Mian Waqas Riaz
Director
Mrs. Yasmin Riaz
Director
Mrs. Zainab Waqas
Director
Mrs. Shahzadi Ilyas
Director
Mrs. Zakia Ilyas
Director
Miss. Aqsa Riaz
Director
Audit Committee
Human Resource & Remuneration
Committee
Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)
1. Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)
Mrs. Zakia Ilyas (Member)
2. Mrs. Zainab Waqas (Member)
Mrs. Yasmin Riaz (Member)
3. Mrs. Zakia Ilyas (Member)
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Ofcer
Mr. Ansar Ahmed, FCA
Syed Mubashar Hussain Bukhari
Tel: 042-35917313
Tel: 042-35917313
Email: cs@hwgc.com.pk
Email: hwgc@hwgc.com.pk
Auditors
Registrar
M/s Qadeer & Company
Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Limited
Chartered Accountants
H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore
32-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore
Mills
Registered Ofce
Mouza Jagmal, Tehsil Jattoi
06-F, Model Town, Lahore
District. Muzaffargarh
Tel: 042-35917321-23
Fax: 042-35917317
Website: www.hwgc.com.pk
Bankers
Legal Advisor
National Bank of Pakistan
Muhammad Ahsan Khan
Sindh Bank Limited
(Advocate)
The Bank of Punjab
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Dear Members
The Directors of your Company take this opportunity to present the interim accounts for the period of nine months ended on 30 June 2022.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:
For the Nine Months ended 30 June
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousand)
Net Sales
-
-
Gross Profit / (Loss)
(110,362)
(116,816)
Net Profit / (Loss) before tax
(107,558)
(252,433)
Net Profit / (Loss) after tax
(73,625)
(210,841)
Basic Earning
(2.27)
(6.51)
As per order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, we could not operate mills hence incurred losses.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The Management of the company moved an application to Ministry of Industries, under section 3 of the Punjab Industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963. The application has been turned down by the Ministry of Industries.
However, in the similar case Ittefaq Sugar Mills Limited v/s Province of Punjab, Lahore High Court, allowed setting up the mills under section 3 of the Punjab industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963 and against this order, Government of Punjab filed CPLA in August Supreme Court of Pakistan.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Board of Directors deeply express their appreciation and pay their gratitude to sugarcane growers, valuable customers, shareholders, banks and Government departments for their continued support, trust, persistent co-operation and patronage which gives strength to pursue our corporate objectives with renewed vigor. The Board also acknowledges the valuable teamwork, devotion and dedication by the executives, employees and workers of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
Lahore
(MIAN HASEEB ILYAS)
30 July 2022
Chief Executive
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022
Un-audited
Audited
June 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
Note
Rupees
Share Capital and Reserves
Authorized capital
35,000,000 (Sep. 2021 : 35,000,000) ordinary
shares of Rs. 10 each
350,000,000
350,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
6
324,000,000
324,000,000
Loan from Directors
7
1,127,335,139
841,942,639
Capital Reserves
Surplus on Revaluation of Property, Plant
and equipments
1,276,452,823
1,323,260,805
Revenue Reserves
Accumulated loss
(4,109,491,005)
(4,082,674,095)
(1,381,703,043)
(1,593,470,651)
Non Current Liabilities
Long term financing
0
-
Deferred liabilities
17,804,720
Deferred taxation
511,050,243
528,854,963
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
784,779,312
Markup/ interest payables
1,030,562,343
Short term borrowings
9
656,399,886
Unclaimed Dividend
1,443,972
Current portion of non current liabilities
10
1,367,187,642
3,840,373,154
Contingencies and Commitments
11
-
2,987,525,075
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
2,867,159,268
Long term deposits
490,000
2,867,649,268
Current Assets
Stores, spares and loose tools
55,892,796
Stock in trade
13
-
Advances ,deposits,prepayments and other recievables
62,092,801
Cash and bank balances
1,890,210
119,875,807
2,987,525,075
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information
-
17,782,639
546,697,573
564,480,212
791,525,787
1,011,317,540
656,462,763
1,443,972
1,652,187,642
4,112,937,704
-
3,083,947,265
2,976,625,434
490,000
2,977,115,434
55,892,796
-
49,209,513
1,729,522
106,831,831
3,083,947,265
Mian Haseeb Ilyas
Raza Mustafa
Syed Mubashir Hussain bukhari
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINACIAL OFFICER
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE 3RD QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Nine Months ended
Quarter ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Note
Rupees
Rupees
Sales - Net
14
-
-
-
-
Cost of goods sold
15
(110,361,262)
(116,815,488)
(36,754,530)
(39,488,400)
Gross (loss)
(110,361,262)
(116,815,488)
(36,754,530)
(39,488,400)
Operating expenses:
- Administrative and general
(8,514,437)
(8,673,762)
(2,837,851)
(2,846,856)
(118,875,699)
(125,489,250)
(39,592,381)
(42,335,256)
Other operating income
137,188,002
-
-
-
(Loss) from operation
18,312,304
(125,489,250)
(39,592,381)
(42,335,256)
Finance cost
(125,869,678)
(126,942,787)
(45,819,691)
(40,930,744)
(Loss) before taxation
(107,557,375)
(252,432,037)
(85,412,072)
(83,266,000)
Taxation
Current
(1,714,850)
-
-
-
Deferred
35,647,333
41,591,164
6,673,180
26,752,217
33,932,483
41,591,164
6,673,180
26,752,217
(Loss) after taxation
(73,624,892)
(210,840,873)
(78,738,892)
(56,513,783)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(2.27)
(6.51)
(2.43)
(1.74)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
Mian Haseeb Ilyas
Raza Mustafa
Syed Mubashir Hussain bukhari
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
D DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINACIAL OFFICER
