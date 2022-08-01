Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the period ended 30-06-2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Dear Members

The Directors of your Company take this opportunity to present the interim accounts for the period of nine months ended on 30 June 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:

For the Nine Months ended 30 June 2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand) Net Sales - - Gross Profit / (Loss) (110,362) (116,816) Net Profit / (Loss) before tax (107,558) (252,433) Net Profit / (Loss) after tax (73,625) (210,841) Basic Earning (2.27) (6.51)

As per order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, we could not operate mills hence incurred losses.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Management of the company moved an application to Ministry of Industries, under section 3 of the Punjab Industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963. The application has been turned down by the Ministry of Industries.

However, in the similar case Ittefaq Sugar Mills Limited v/s Province of Punjab, Lahore High Court, allowed setting up the mills under section 3 of the Punjab industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963 and against this order, Government of Punjab filed CPLA in August Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors deeply express their appreciation and pay their gratitude to sugarcane growers, valuable customers, shareholders, banks and Government departments for their continued support, trust, persistent co-operation and patronage which gives strength to pursue our corporate objectives with renewed vigor. The Board also acknowledges the valuable teamwork, devotion and dedication by the executives, employees and workers of the Company.

On behalf of the Board