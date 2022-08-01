Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWQS   PK0064801019

HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(HWQS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
2.040 PKR   -.--%
12:44aHASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2022
PU
07/25HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Board Meeting
PU
01/31HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts 31-12-2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the period ended 30-06-2022

08/01/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Raza Mustafa

Chairman

2.

Mian Haseeb Ilyas

Director/Chief Executive

3.

Mian Waqas Riaz

Director

4.

Mrs. Yasmin Riaz

Director

5.

Mrs. Zainab Waqas

Director

6.

Mrs. Shahzadi Ilyas

Director

7.

Mrs. Zakia Ilyas

Director

8.

Miss. Aqsa Riaz

Director

Audit Committee

Human Resource & Remuneration

Committee

1.

Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)

1. Mian Waqas Riaz (Chairman)

2.

Mrs. Zakia Ilyas (Member)

2. Mrs. Zainab Waqas (Member)

3.

Mrs. Yasmin Riaz (Member)

3. Mrs. Zakia Ilyas (Member)

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Ofcer

Mr. Ansar Ahmed, FCA

Syed Mubashar Hussain Bukhari

Tel: 042-35917313

Tel: 042-35917313

Email: cs@hwgc.com.pk

Email: hwgc@hwgc.com.pk

Auditors

Registrar

M/s Qadeer & Company

Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Limited

Chartered Accountants

H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore

32-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore

Mills

Registered Ofce

Mouza Jagmal, Tehsil Jattoi

06-F, Model Town, Lahore

District. Muzaffargarh

Tel: 042-35917321-23

Fax: 042-35917317

Website: www.hwgc.com.pk

Bankers

Legal Advisor

National Bank of Pakistan

Muhammad Ahsan Khan

Sindh Bank Limited

(Advocate)

The Bank of Punjab

1

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Dear Members

The Directors of your Company take this opportunity to present the interim accounts for the period of nine months ended on 30 June 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the company for the period under review are summarized as follows:

For the Nine Months ended 30 June

2022

2021

(Rupees in thousand)

Net Sales

-

-

Gross Profit / (Loss)

(110,362)

(116,816)

Net Profit / (Loss) before tax

(107,558)

(252,433)

Net Profit / (Loss) after tax

(73,625)

(210,841)

Basic Earning

(2.27)

(6.51)

As per order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, we could not operate mills hence incurred losses.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Management of the company moved an application to Ministry of Industries, under section 3 of the Punjab Industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963. The application has been turned down by the Ministry of Industries.

However, in the similar case Ittefaq Sugar Mills Limited v/s Province of Punjab, Lahore High Court, allowed setting up the mills under section 3 of the Punjab industries (Control & Enlargement) Ordinance, 1963 and against this order, Government of Punjab filed CPLA in August Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors deeply express their appreciation and pay their gratitude to sugarcane growers, valuable customers, shareholders, banks and Government departments for their continued support, trust, persistent co-operation and patronage which gives strength to pursue our corporate objectives with renewed vigor. The Board also acknowledges the valuable teamwork, devotion and dedication by the executives, employees and workers of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Lahore

(MIAN HASEEB ILYAS)

30 July 2022

Chief Executive

CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT JUNE 30, 2022

Un-audited

Audited

June 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

Note

Rupees

Share Capital and Reserves

Authorized capital

35,000,000 (Sep. 2021 : 35,000,000) ordinary

shares of Rs. 10 each

350,000,000

350,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid up capital

6

324,000,000

324,000,000

Loan from Directors

7

1,127,335,139

841,942,639

Capital Reserves

Surplus on Revaluation of Property, Plant

and equipments

1,276,452,823

1,323,260,805

Revenue Reserves

Accumulated loss

(4,109,491,005)

(4,082,674,095)

(1,381,703,043)

(1,593,470,651)

Non Current Liabilities

Long term financing

0

-

Deferred liabilities

17,804,720

Deferred taxation

511,050,243

528,854,963

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

784,779,312

Markup/ interest payables

1,030,562,343

Short term borrowings

9

656,399,886

Unclaimed Dividend

1,443,972

Current portion of non current liabilities

10

1,367,187,642

3,840,373,154

Contingencies and Commitments

11

-

2,987,525,075

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

2,867,159,268

Long term deposits

490,000

2,867,649,268

Current Assets

Stores, spares and loose tools

55,892,796

Stock in trade

13

-

Advances ,deposits,prepayments and other recievables

62,092,801

Cash and bank balances

1,890,210

119,875,807

2,987,525,075

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information

-

17,782,639

546,697,573

564,480,212

791,525,787

1,011,317,540

656,462,763

1,443,972

1,652,187,642

4,112,937,704

-

3,083,947,265

2,976,625,434

490,000

2,977,115,434

55,892,796

-

49,209,513

1,729,522

106,831,831

3,083,947,265

Mian Haseeb Ilyas

Raza Mustafa

Syed Mubashir Hussain bukhari

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINACIAL OFFICER

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE 3RD QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Nine Months ended

Quarter ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Sales - Net

14

-

-

-

-

Cost of goods sold

15

(110,361,262)

(116,815,488)

(36,754,530)

(39,488,400)

Gross (loss)

(110,361,262)

(116,815,488)

(36,754,530)

(39,488,400)

Operating expenses:

- Administrative and general

(8,514,437)

(8,673,762)

(2,837,851)

(2,846,856)

(118,875,699)

(125,489,250)

(39,592,381)

(42,335,256)

Other operating income

137,188,002

-

-

-

(Loss) from operation

18,312,304

(125,489,250)

(39,592,381)

(42,335,256)

Finance cost

(125,869,678)

(126,942,787)

(45,819,691)

(40,930,744)

(Loss) before taxation

(107,557,375)

(252,432,037)

(85,412,072)

(83,266,000)

Taxation

Current

(1,714,850)

-

-

-

Deferred

35,647,333

41,591,164

6,673,180

26,752,217

33,932,483

41,591,164

6,673,180

26,752,217

(Loss) after taxation

(73,624,892)

(210,840,873)

(78,738,892)

(56,513,783)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(2.27)

(6.51)

(2.43)

(1.74)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.

Mian Haseeb Ilyas

Raza Mustafa

Syed Mubashir Hussain bukhari

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

D DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINACIAL OFFICER

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
12:44aHASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2022
PU
07/25HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Board Meeting
PU
01/31HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts 31-12-2021
PU
01/10Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Septe..
CI
2021Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2020Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended J..
CI
2020HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS : Corporate Briefing Session of Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
2020HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 20..
AQ
2020HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR : Financial results of Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited for Quarter end..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -309 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 0,28 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Haseeb Ilyas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mubashar Hussain Bukhari Chief Financial Officer
Raza Mustafa Director
Mian Waqas Riaz Independent Director
Zainab Waqas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASEEB WAQAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED0.00%0
SÜDZUCKER AG3.92%2 866
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.1.71%2 410
COSUMAR SA-17.68%1 971
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED7.61%1 016
ADECOAGRO S.A.6.77%900