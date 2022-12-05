Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Hasegawa Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8230   JP3768400008

HASEGAWA CO., LTD.

(8230)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-05 am EST
336.00 JPY   -2.04%
03:42pSoccer-Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in World Cup
RE
11/15Japan unicorn Opn buys MerchantE to enter U.S. online payment sector
RE
09/30Japan Index Wipes Gains; T.Hasegawa Shares Slide 4% as Employee Dies from Potential Carbon Monoxide Ingestion
MT
Soccer-Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in World Cup

12/05/2022 | 03:42pm EST
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Tokyo watch Japan v Croatia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan supporters lamented the team's 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, crushing their nation's dream of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Some Samurai Blue fans watched the match in a Tokyo sports bar, undeterred by the rain and a midnight start. They booked their seats at the bar in hopes of witnessing Japan reach the last eight for the first time, but were sorely disappointed.

"My mind went blank ... I had no emotion whatsoever," 21-year-old university student Shun Hasegawa said on Tuesday with tears welling up in his eyes as he described the moment Japan lost the shootout.

"The match was decided by a penalty kick, so it was a 50-50 chance for Japan to win or lose. I think penalty shootouts are a bit like a random draw ... it's just so frustrating to think that there was a 50% chance that Japan could have won," he added.

Fans in turn clutched at their hair and whelped with joy as they watched Japan open the scoring through Daizen Maeda in the 43rd minute, before an equaliser by Croatia's Ivan Perisic left the two teams deadlocked at 1-1 until the penalty shootout.

Spot kicks by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida were all kept out by Croatia's Dominik Livakovic. Ultimately, a stunned silence fell when the Croatians secured the win as Mario Pasalic sent Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda the wrong way.

"It was so fun to watch from start to finish, and it really left an impression on me," said 35-year-old Ryosuke Kabe.

"Every single player put everything they had on the line. It was moving to watch them all fight with everything they had."

The Samurai Blue had staged a stunning turnaround against Spain to reach the knockout rounds for the fourth time by topping their group after they started the tournament with a comeback win over Germany before losing to Costa Rica.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Tom Bateman; Editing by Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 792 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 707 M 5,18 M 5,18 M
Net Debt 2022 590 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 6 110 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart HASEGAWA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hasegawa Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASEGAWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanshiro Shinkai President & Representative Director
Masayasu Saki Independent Outside Director
Hirokazu Moriyama Independent Outside Director
Yasufumi Nakatani Senior Managing Director
Tetsuji Enomoto Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASEGAWA CO., LTD.17.87%46
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-5.73%24 848
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-19.41%5 121
DUFRY AG-14.11%3 748
LESLIE'S, INC.-41.46%2 542
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-50.83%1 315