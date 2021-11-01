Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HASEKO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1808   JP3768600003

HASEKO CORPORATION

(1808)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/29
1481 JPY   -1.13%
FINANCIAL SECTION [PDF : 86kb]
PU
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [PDF : 908kb]
PU
HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Consolidated Financial Statements [PDF : 908KB]

11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021

ASSETS

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 4)

2020

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and bank deposits (Notes 5, 10 and 15)

¥152,531

¥216,107

$1,952,010

Notes and accounts receivable, trade (Notes 5 and 10)

141,415

132,346

1,195,434

Marketable securities (Notes 5, 6 and 10)

3,260

516

4,660

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

11,046

10,774

97,317

Inventories (Notes 7 and 13)

250,453

305,703

2,761,293

Other current assets (Note 10)

13,756

24,175

218,363

Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 5)

(128)

(94)

(852)

Total current assets

572,334

689,527

6,228,225

Property and Equipment (Notes 8 and 10)

153,391

173,010

1,562,734

Intangible Assets (Note 8)

8,292

9,858

89,040

Investments and Other Assets:

Investment securities (Notes 5 and 6)

28,106

40,880

369,253

Long-term loans receivable (Note 5)

2,936

3,077

27,793

Net defined benefit asset (Note 17)

13,766

18,458

166,721

Deferred tax assets (Note 18)

7,478

5,803

52,416

Other assets

13,780

13,839

125,005

Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 5)

(763)

(793)

(7,162)

Total investments and other assets

65,303

81,264

734,026

Total assets

¥799,319

¥953,659

$8,614,025

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

36

Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021

LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 4)

2020

2021

2021

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt (Notes 5 and 9)

¥

4,171

¥ 5,971

$

53,931

Current portion of bonds (Notes 5 and 9)

10,000

-

-

Notes and accounts payable (Note 5)

83,619

87,095

786,691

Electronically recorded obligations (Note 5)

54,570

54,899

495,884

Income taxes payable (Notes 5 and 18)

3,359

15,397

139,078

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

18,725

17,636

159,297

Advances received for real estate sales

14,246

22,349

201,874

Warranty

4,195

4,303

38,865

Allowance for losses on construction contracts

47

151

1,365

Accrued bonuses for employees

4,756

4,797

43,327

Accrued bonuses for directors

146

127

1,149

Other current liabilities

49,511

59,238

535,074

Total current liabilities

247,346

271,963

2,456,535

Long-term Liabilities:

Straight bonds (Notes 5 and 9)

20,000

90,000

812,935

Long-term debt (Notes 5, 9, 10 and 16)

118,091

171,981

1,553,434

Liability for retirement benefits (Note 17)

1,375

1,361

12,292

Provision for loss on litigation

2,474

2,245

20,276

Provision for employee stock ownership plan (Note 3)

2,144

2,787

25,170

Provision for board benefit trust (Note 3)

324

347

3,135

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 18)

21

22

197

Other long-term liabilities

19,862

18,589

167,909

Total long-term liabilities

164,291

287,331

2,595,347

Total liabilities

411,637

559,294

5,051,883

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities (Notes 11 and 12)

NET ASSETS (Notes 14 and 19)

Shareholders' Equity:

Capital stock

57,500

57,500

519,375

Capital surplus

7,623

7,373

66,599

Retained earnings

346,039

369,335

3,336,057

Treasury stock, at cost - 7,879,065 shares in 2020

- 24,231,920 shares in 2021

(9,975)

(31,353)

(283,203)

Total shareholders' equity

401,187

402,855

3,638,828

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income:

4,254

38,429

Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities

(526)

Translation adjustments

(5,331)

(7,320)

(66,121)

Retirement benefits liability adjustments

(7,653)

(5,429)

(49,042)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,510)

(8,495)

(76,734)

Non-controlling Interests

6

5

48

Total net assets

387,682

394,365

3,562,142

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

799,319

¥953,659

$8,614,025

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

37

Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 4)

2020

2021

2021

Net Sales (Note 13)

¥846,029

¥809,438

$7,311,335

Cost of Sales (Note 13)

699,268

673,207

6,080,813

Gross profit

146,762

136,231

1,230,523

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (Note 13)

60,837

63,322

571,967

Operating Income

85,925

72,909

658,556

Non-operating Income (Expenses):

490

4,428

Interest and dividend income

559

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1

0

4

Subsidy income

61

1,101

9,942

Interest expense

(901)

(1,353)

(12,222)

Bond issuance cost

(66)

(377)

(3,408)

Incidental expense for loan

(1,148)

(1,484)

(13,400)

Other, net

824

546

4,930

Ordinary income

(671)

(1,077)

(9,726)

85,253

71,832

648,830

Special Income (Losses):

(47)

(428)

Gain (loss) on disposal or sales of property and equipment, net (Note 8)

4

Gain on negative goodwill

2,227

-

-

Impairment loss on fixed assets

(121)

(156)

(1,405)

Impairment loss on investment securities

(352)

(764)

(6,897)

Other, net

144

1

6

Income before Income Taxes

1,902

(966)

(8,724)

87,155

70,866

640,106

Income Taxes (Note 18):

22,994

207,696

Current

23,578

Deferred

3,662

(386)

(3,483)

Net Income

27,239

22,608

204,212

59,916

48,258

435,893

Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

65

(0)

(3)

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent (Note 19)

¥ 59,851

¥ 48,258

$ 435,896

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 4)

2020

2021

2021

Net Income

¥59,916

¥48,258

$435,893

Other Comprehensive Income

4,781

43,184

Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities

(5,581)

Translation adjustments

(562)

(1,989)

(17,965)

Retirement benefits liability adjustments

(733)

2,223

20,082

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,876)

5,015

45,301

Comprehensive Income (Note 22)

53,040

53,273

481,194

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:

53,273

481,197

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

52,974

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

65

(0)

(3)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

38

Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021

For the year ended March 31, 2020

Shareholders' equity

Total

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

equity

(Millions of yen)

Balance at April 1, 2019

¥57,500

¥7,513

¥313,241

¥(4,609)

¥373,645

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

the year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

59,851

-

59,851

Cash dividend

-

-

(27,053)

-

(27,053)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(5,448)

(5,448)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

0

-

82

82

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

-

111

-

-

111

Net changes in items other than those in

shareholders' equity

-

-

-

-

-

Total changes during the year

-

111

32,798

(5,366)

27,542

Balance at March 31, 2020

¥57,500

¥7,623

¥346,039

¥(9,975)

¥401,187

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net

Total

unrealized

Retirement

accumulated

gain (loss) on

benefits

other

Non-

other

Translation

liablity

comprehensive

controlling

Total

securities

adjustments

adjustments

income (loss)

interests

net assets

(Millions of yen)

Balance at April 1, 2019

¥5,055

¥(4,769)

¥(6,920)

¥ (6,634)

¥1,040

¥368,051

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

the year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

59,851

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(27,053)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

(5,448)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

82

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

111

Net changes in items other than those in

shareholders' equity

(5,581)

(562)

(733)

(6,876)

(1,035)

(7,911)

Total changes during the year

(5,581)

(562)

(733)

(6,876)

(1,035)

19,631

Balance at March 31, 2020

¥ (526)

¥(5,331)

¥(7,653)

¥(13,510)

¥

6

¥387,682

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

39

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Shareholders' equity

Total

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

equity

(Millions of yen)

Balance at April 1, 2020

¥57,500

¥7,623

¥346,039

¥

(9,975)

¥401,187

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

the year ended March 31, 2021

-

-

48,258

-

48,258

Cash dividend

-

-

(24,962)

-

(24,962)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(21,524)

(21,524)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

0

-

146

146

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

-

(250)

-

-

(250)

Net changes in items other than those in

shareholders' equity

-

-

-

-

-

Total changes during the year

-

(250)

23,296

(21,378)

1,668

Balance at March 31, 2021

¥57,500

¥7,373

¥369,335

¥(31,353)

¥402,855

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net

Total

unrealized

Retirement

accumulated

gain (loss) on

benefits

other

Non-

other

Translation

liablity

comprehensive

controlling

Total

securities

adjustments

adjustments

income (loss)

interests

net assets

(Millions of yen)

Balance at April 1, 2020

¥ (526)

¥(5,331)

¥(7,653)

¥(13,510)

¥ 6

¥387,682

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

the year ended March 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

48,258

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(24,962)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

(21,524)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

146

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

(250)

Net changes in items other than those in

shareholders' equity

4,781

(1,989)

2,223

5,015

(0)

5,015

Total changes during the year

4,781

(1,989)

2,223

5,015

(0)

6,683

Balance at March 31, 2021

¥4,254

¥(7,320)

¥(5,429)

¥(8,495)

¥ 5

¥394,365

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

40

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haseko Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
