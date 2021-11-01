Consolidated Financial Statements [PDF : 908KB]
Consolidated Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021
ASSETS
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 4)
2020
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and bank deposits (Notes 5, 10 and 15)
¥152,531
¥216,107
$1,952,010
Notes and accounts receivable, trade (Notes 5 and 10)
141,415
132,346
1,195,434
Marketable securities (Notes 5, 6 and 10)
3,260
516
4,660
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
11,046
10,774
97,317
Inventories (Notes 7 and 13)
250,453
305,703
2,761,293
Other current assets (Note 10)
13,756
24,175
218,363
Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 5)
(128)
(94)
(852)
Total current assets
572,334
689,527
6,228,225
Property and Equipment
(Notes 8 and 10)
153,391
173,010
1,562,734
Intangible Assets
(Note 8)
8,292
9,858
89,040
Investments and Other Assets:
Investment securities (Notes 5 and 6)
28,106
40,880
369,253
Long-term loans receivable (Note 5)
2,936
3,077
27,793
Net defined benefit asset (Note 17)
13,766
18,458
166,721
Deferred tax assets (Note 18)
7,478
5,803
52,416
Other assets
13,780
13,839
125,005
Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 5)
(763)
(793)
(7,162)
Total investments and other assets
65,303
81,264
734,026
Total assets
¥799,319
¥953,659
$8,614,025
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 4)
2020
2021
2021
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt (Notes 5 and 9)
¥
4,171
¥ 5,971
$
53,931
Current portion of bonds (Notes 5 and 9)
10,000
-
-
Notes and accounts payable (Note 5)
83,619
87,095
786,691
Electronically recorded obligations (Note 5)
54,570
54,899
495,884
Income taxes payable (Notes 5 and 18)
3,359
15,397
139,078
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
18,725
17,636
159,297
Advances received for real estate sales
14,246
22,349
201,874
Warranty
4,195
4,303
38,865
Allowance for losses on construction contracts
47
151
1,365
Accrued bonuses for employees
4,756
4,797
43,327
Accrued bonuses for directors
146
127
1,149
Other current liabilities
49,511
59,238
535,074
Total current liabilities
247,346
271,963
2,456,535
Long-term Liabilities:
Straight bonds (Notes 5 and 9)
20,000
90,000
812,935
Long-term debt (Notes 5, 9, 10 and 16)
118,091
171,981
1,553,434
Liability for retirement benefits (Note 17)
1,375
1,361
12,292
Provision for loss on litigation
2,474
2,245
20,276
Provision for employee stock ownership plan (Note 3)
2,144
2,787
25,170
Provision for board benefit trust (Note 3)
324
347
3,135
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 18)
21
22
197
Other long-term liabilities
19,862
18,589
167,909
Total long-term liabilities
164,291
287,331
2,595,347
Total liabilities
411,637
559,294
5,051,883
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
(Notes 11 and 12)
NET ASSETS (Notes 14 and 19)
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock
57,500
57,500
519,375
Capital surplus
7,623
7,373
66,599
Retained earnings
346,039
369,335
3,336,057
Treasury stock, at cost - 7,879,065 shares in 2020
- 24,231,920 shares in 2021
(9,975)
(31,353)
(283,203)
Total shareholders' equity
401,187
402,855
3,638,828
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income:
4,254
38,429
Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities
(526)
Translation adjustments
(5,331)
(7,320)
(66,121)
Retirement benefits liability adjustments
(7,653)
(5,429)
(49,042)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(13,510)
(8,495)
(76,734)
Non-controlling Interests
6
5
48
Total net assets
387,682
394,365
3,562,142
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
799,319
¥953,659
$8,614,025
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 4)
2020
2021
2021
Net Sales
(Note 13)
¥846,029
¥809,438
$7,311,335
Cost of Sales
(Note 13)
699,268
673,207
6,080,813
Gross profit
146,762
136,231
1,230,523
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(Note 13)
60,837
63,322
571,967
Operating Income
85,925
72,909
658,556
Non-operating Income (Expenses):
490
4,428
Interest and dividend income
559
Equity in earnings of affiliates
1
0
4
Subsidy income
61
1,101
9,942
Interest expense
(901)
(1,353)
(12,222)
Bond issuance cost
(66)
(377)
(3,408)
Incidental expense for loan
(1,148)
(1,484)
(13,400)
Other, net
824
546
4,930
Ordinary income
(671)
(1,077)
(9,726)
85,253
71,832
648,830
Special Income (Losses):
(47)
(428)
Gain (loss) on disposal or sales of property and equipment, net (Note 8)
4
Gain on negative goodwill
2,227
-
-
Impairment loss on fixed assets
(121)
(156)
(1,405)
Impairment loss on investment securities
(352)
(764)
(6,897)
Other, net
144
1
6
Income before Income Taxes
1,902
(966)
(8,724)
87,155
70,866
640,106
Income Taxes
(Note 18):
22,994
207,696
Current
23,578
Deferred
3,662
(386)
(3,483)
Net Income
27,239
22,608
204,212
59,916
48,258
435,893
Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
65
(0)
(3)
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
(Note 19)
¥ 59,851
¥ 48,258
$ 435,896
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 4)
2020
2021
2021
Net Income
¥59,916
¥48,258
$435,893
Other Comprehensive Income
4,781
43,184
Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities
(5,581)
Translation adjustments
(562)
(1,989)
(17,965)
Retirement benefits liability adjustments
(733)
2,223
20,082
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,876)
5,015
45,301
Comprehensive Income
(Note 22)
53,040
53,273
481,194
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to:
53,273
481,197
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
52,974
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
65
(0)
(3)
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2021
For the year ended March 31, 2020
Shareholders
' equity
Total
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
(Millions of yen)
Balance at April 1, 2019
¥57,500
¥7,513
¥313,241
¥(4,609)
¥373,645
Net income attributable to owners of parent for
the year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
59,851
-
59,851
Cash dividend
-
-
(27,053)
-
(27,053)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(5,448)
(5,448)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
82
82
Change in treasury shares of parent arising from
transactions with non-controlling shareholders
-
111
-
-
111
Net changes in items other than those in
shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
-
Total changes during the year
-
111
32,798
(5,366)
27,542
Balance at March 31, 2020
¥57,500
¥7,623
¥346,039
¥(9,975)
¥401,187
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Total
unrealized
Retirement
accumulated
gain (loss) on
benefits
other
Non-
other
Translation
liablity
comprehensive
controlling
Total
securities
adjustments
adjustments
income (loss)
interests
net assets
(Millions of yen)
Balance at April 1, 2019
¥5,055
¥(4,769)
¥(6,920)
¥ (6,634)
¥1,040
¥368,051
Net income attributable to owners of parent for
the year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
59,851
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
(27,053)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
(5,448)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
82
Change in treasury shares of parent arising from
transactions with non-controlling shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
111
Net changes in items other than those in
shareholders' equity
(5,581)
(562)
(733)
(6,876)
(1,035)
(7,911)
Total changes during the year
(5,581)
(562)
(733)
(6,876)
(1,035)
19,631
Balance at March 31, 2020
¥ (526)
¥(5,331)
¥(7,653)
¥(13,510)
¥
6
¥387,682
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the year ended March 31, 2021
Shareholders
' equity
Total
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
(Millions of yen)
Balance at April 1, 2020
¥57,500
¥7,623
¥346,039
¥
(9,975)
¥401,187
Net income attributable to owners of parent for
the year ended March 31, 2021
-
-
48,258
-
48,258
Cash dividend
-
-
(24,962)
-
(24,962)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(21,524)
(21,524)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
146
146
Change in treasury shares of parent arising from
transactions with non-controlling shareholders
-
(250)
-
-
(250)
Net changes in items other than those in
shareholders' equity
-
-
-
-
-
Total changes during the year
-
(250)
23,296
(21,378)
1,668
Balance at March 31, 2021
¥57,500
¥7,373
¥369,335
¥(31,353)
¥402,855
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net
Total
unrealized
Retirement
accumulated
gain (loss) on
benefits
other
Non-
other
Translation
liablity
comprehensive
controlling
Total
securities
adjustments
adjustments
income (loss)
interests
net assets
(Millions of yen)
Balance at April 1, 2020
¥ (526)
¥(5,331)
¥(7,653)
¥(13,510)
¥ 6
¥387,682
Net income attributable to owners of parent for
the year ended March 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
48,258
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
(24,962)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
(21,524)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
146
Change in treasury shares of parent arising from
transactions with non-controlling shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
(250)
Net changes in items other than those in
shareholders' equity
4,781
(1,989)
2,223
5,015
(0)
5,015
Total changes during the year
4,781
(1,989)
2,223
5,015
(0)
6,683
Balance at March 31, 2021
¥4,254
¥(7,320)
¥(5,429)
¥(8,495)
¥ 5
¥394,365
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.