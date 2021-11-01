Consolidated Financial Statements [PDF : 908KB]

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Total changes during the year

Net changes in items other than those in

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net Total

unrealized Retirement accumulated

gain (loss) on benefits other Non-

other Translation liablity comprehensive controlling Total

securities adjustments adjustments income (loss) interests net assets

(Millions of yen)

Balance at April 1, 2020 ¥ (526) ¥(5,331) ¥(7,653) ¥(13,510) ¥ 6 ¥387,682

Net income attributable to owners of parent for

the year ended March 31, 2021 - - - - - 48,258

Cash dividend - - - - - (24,962)

Purchase of treasury stock - - - - - (21,524)

Disposal of treasury stock - - - - - 146

Change in treasury shares of parent arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders - - - - - (250)

Net changes in items other than those in

shareholders' equity 4,781 (1,989) 2,223 5,015 (0) 5,015

Total changes during the year 4,781 (1,989) 2,223 5,015 (0) 6,683