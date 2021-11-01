Financial Section [PDF : 86KB] 11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Section Analysis of Financial Condition and Business Performance Five-Year Summary Haseko Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries (Years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) Millions of Yen 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 For the Year: ¥809,438 Net sales ¥772,328 ¥813,276 ¥890,981 ¥846,029 Cost of sales 629,454 656,031 733,130 699,268 673,207 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,842 56,440 59,421 60,837 63,322 Operating income 89,032 100,805 98,430 85,925 72,909 Ordinary income 88,827 100,497 100,369 85,253 71,832 Income before income taxes 78,256 101,021 121,241 87,155 70,866 Net income attributable to owners of parent 58,762 72,289 87,391 59,851 48,258 For the Year: 31,876 Cash flows from operating activities 109,536 56,516 33,064 (15,263) Cash flows from investing activities (19,824) (16,351) (14,473) (37,222) (35,772) Cash flows from financing activities (40,213) (34,743) (12,379) (8,356) 66,799 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 201,456 206,866 212,980 151,754 214,299 At Year-end: ¥689,527 Total current assets ¥478,611 ¥505,271 ¥568,303 ¥572,334 Total assets 630,937 687,706 773,219 799,319 953,659 Total current liabilities 270,002 280,896 287,317 247,346 271,963 Total long-term liabilities 122,469 109,975 117,851 164,291 287,331 Total shareholders' equity 245,358 301,245 373,645 401,187 402,855 Net assets 238,467 296,835 368,051 387,682 394,365 Yen Per Share Data: ¥168.62 Net income attributable to owners of parent ¥195.48 ¥241.98 ¥293.87 ¥201.36 Net assets 791.24 995.44 1,234.13 1,323.51 1,425.93 Ratios: 17.0 Profit ratio of construction contracts (%) 19.2 21.1 18.6 17.6 Operating income ratio (%) 11.5 12.4 11.0 10.2 9.0 Equity ratio (%) 37.7 43.0 47.5 48.5 41.4 Return on equity (%) 27.8 27.1 26.4 15.9 12.3 Price/Earnings ratio (times) 6.16 6.69 4.74 5.75 9.19 Payout ratio (%) 15.3 20.7 27.2 34.8 41.5 Number of employees 6,602 6,816 6,974 7,315 7,415 Financial Section Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 In the fiscal year ended March 2021, the Japanese economy remained in a severe situation under the impact of the spread of COVID-19 continuing from the latter half of the previous fiscal year. Under such circumstances, new supply of condominium units in the fiscal year under review stood at 29,032 units (up 1.6% year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area and 16,239 units (down 7.0% year on year) in the Kinki area. Impacted by the spread of COVID- 19, new supply in the first quarter of the fiscal year decreased significantly year on year. It made an upward turn, however, in the second quarter and thereafter, with the annual figure surpassing the year-earlier results in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The initial-month sales rate, which serves as the benchmark for the status of sales, was 67.9% (up 6.6 percentage points year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Although it remained at the 60% level for the fifth consecutive year, the rate turned to an increase from the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the figure surpassed 70% to stand at 72.5% (down 0.6 percentage points year on year). The number of for-sale units being marketed as of the end of March 2021 decreased to 7,357 units (down 6.7%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where inventory sales also remained strong, while the figure increased to 3,528 units (up 29.2%) in the Kinki area, partly due to recovery in new supply of condominium units in the second quarter and thereafter. An analysis of products supplied in the fiscal year shows that the unit price stayed almost flat at 905 thousand yen/m2 (up 0.4%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, but the average market price dropped to 59.94 million yen (down 1.0%) as the average unit space decreased to 66.20 m2 (down 1.5%), compared with the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the average market price rose to 41.60 million yen (up 6.6%), as the unit price increased to 698 thousand yen/m2 (up 1.0%) and the average unit space expanded to 59.62 m2 (up 5.5%) due to a significant decrease in the supply of condominiums with studio units. Operating income and Operating income ratio Operating income Operating income ratio (Billions of yen) (%) 120.0 16 100.8 98.4 Given such situations, for the fiscal year under review, which represents the first year of the "Haseko Next Stage Plan" (Plan NS), the Company's medium-term business plan, the Haseko Group steadily accumulated profits as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies in the Real Estate- Related Business progressed smoothly, although the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts in the Construction- Related Business decreased and the Service-Related Business saw the volume of construction works in large-scale repairs, interior remodeling and management of for-sale condominiums significantly impacted by COVID-19. Consequently, the Haseko Group achieved ordinary income of 71.8 billion yen, surpassing 70.0 billion yen forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year. As a result of the above, both sales and profits for the fiscal year ended March 2021 decreased year on year. Net sales fell by 4.3% to 809.4 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of condominium construction works. Operating income was down 15.1% at 72.9 billion yen due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works. Ordinary income stood at 71.8 billion yen, down 15.7%, and net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 19.4% to 48.3 billion yen, both compared with the previous fiscal year. The operating income ratio was 9.0% (down 1.2 percentage points) and ordinary income ratio came to 8.9% (down 1.2 percentage points) (2) Performance by Segment As the Company positioned "expansion of investment in real estate-related business" as one of its new focused strategies in the medium-term business plan that started in the current fiscal year, it changed the classification of its reportable segments, in which Profit ratio of construction contracts (%) 24 21.1 19.2 18.6 17.6 89.0 85.9 90.0 12 12.4 72.9 11.5 11.0 10.2 60.0 9.0 8 30.0 4 18 12 6 17.0 0 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Years ended in March 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Years ended in March Financial Section Analysis of Financial Condition and Business Performance Performance by segment is described below. Billions of yen Construction-Related Business Real Estate-Related Business Service-Related Business Overseas-Related Business Net sales 611.9 (-19.0) 74.3 (+4.7) 185.7 (-8.4) 0.7 (+0.3) Operating income 64.6 (-9.3) 8.5 (-0.0) 7.0 (-4.8) -1.1 (+2.6) Figures in parenthesis represent the amount of increase or decrease from the previous fiscal year. part of the Construction-Related Business and the Service-Related Business has been separated as the Real Estate-Related Business, starting in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Furthermore, the period-on-period changes stated below represent comparisons with the figures in the previous fiscal year after reclassifying them as categories of the new reporting segments. Construction-Related Business For construction works, project owners have had high regard for the Company's ability in gathering land information as well as product planning, its attitude regarding construction quality and maintaining construction schedules, efficient production system, and such. Meanwhile, the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts lowered due to worsened construction profitability upon receiving orders and higher costs of material and labor, among other factors. In terms of orders for new construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company won orders for 93 projects in total throughout Japan consisting of 67 in the Tokyo metropolitan area including 17 large projects of at least 200 units and 26 in the Kinki and Tokai areas including 11 large projects of at least 200 units. In addition, aside from construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company received orders for 11 projects including non-residential properties. As for construction completion, the Company completed construction of 107 projects including 13 projects for rental housing, etc. The segment posted sales of 611.9 billion yen, a year-on- year decrease of 3.0%, mainly due to the decrease in the volume of Sales breakdown by reportable segment condominium construction works. Operating income totaled 64.6 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6%, due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works. Real Estate-Related Business The Company saw a drop in the real estate handling volume, partly because of the reaction to the sale of large rental properties conducted in the previous fiscal year. However, the segment posted sales of 74.3 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%, as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies progressed smoothly. Operating income remained flat from the previous fiscal year at 8.5 billion yen, down 0.0%. Service-Related Business Sales and profits for large-scale repair work and interior remodeling decreased year on year, partly due to management associations suspending their activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency (issued in April 2020). Orders received surpassed the year-earlier results, however, as management associations gradually resumed activities in the second quarter of the fiscal year and thereafter. In the management of rental condominiums and corporate housing management agency services, the number of units Haseko operates reached a combined total of 169,235 units, an increase of 3.5% from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to a steady increase in new consignment of these services and continuation of ongoing consignment. In consigned sales of newly built condominiums, although model rooms for condominium sales were closed in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, the number of (Billions of yen) 1,000 750 630.9611.9 500 250 69.5 74.3 194.1 185.7 0 0.4 0.7 2020 2021 Years ended in March Construction-related business Real estste-related business Service-related business Overseas-related business contracted units increased year on year as the number of visitors to the model rooms gradually returned to a recovery trend. In real estate brokerage operations, the number of brokered units and the number of sold units in the renovation business had remained lower than the year-earlier results through the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year, but both increased year on year for the entire fiscal year as they picked up in the third quarter and thereafter. In for-sale condominium management operations, the number of units the Haseko Group is consigned to manage reached 410,412 units (up 0.6% year on year) as new consignment remained strong partly thanks to reinforced marketing activities in Kyushu and other regional areas. Financial Section In the senior services business, the number of paid facilities for the elderly and housing for the elderly in operation totaled 2,281 units (down 1.3% year on year) due to restrictions on sales activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, among other factors. As a result of the above, the segment posted sales of 185.7 billion yen, or down 4.3%, and operating income of 7.0 billion yen, or down 40.8%, both on a year-on-year basis. Overseas-Related Business Real estate sales increased as the Company sold the land for wedding facilities adjacent to retail facilities under development in Oahu, Hawaii. As for the new for-sale detached housing business, progress was made in the procedures required for starting construc- tion. The segment posted sales of 0.7 billion yen, up 60.9% year on year, and operating loss of 1.1 billion yen (in contrast to operating loss of 3.8 billion yen in the previous fiscal year). %XVLQHVVVFKHPDWLFRI+DVHNRJURXS·VUHSRUWDEOHVHJPHQWV Major Customers Construction Design and supervision Sales of real estate Construction Construction and sales of Lease of real estate Sales of real estate detached house Lease of real estate Haseko Corporation Construction Design and supervision Design and supervision Construction Planning, design Consignment sales and and supervision Construction brokerage of real estate Sales and lease of Condominium management construction materials Rental apartment management Interior improvement Extensive refurbishment Rental apartment management Consignment sales and brokerage of real estate Condominium management Lease of real estate Senior housing management Sales of detached house Construction-related Real estate-related Service-related Business Business Business 5 consolidated subsidiaries 3 consolidated subsidiaries 18 consolidated subsidiaries Haseko Anesis Corporation Haseko Community, Inc. Fujikensetsu Co., Ltd. Haseko Real Estate Haseko Reform Inc. Haseko Community Kyushu Inc. Hasec Inc. Development Holdings Inc. Haseko Livenet, Inc. Haseko Community Nishinihon Inc. Foris Corporation Haseko Real Estate Haseko Business Proxy, Inc. Haseko Community Okinawa Inc. Hosoda Corporation Development, Inc. Haseko Urbest Inc. Joint Property Co., Ltd. HC Katsushimacho Jutaku Sohgoh Real Estate Co., Ltd. Haseko Real Estate Inc. Haseko Senior Holdings Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. 2 non-consolidated Haseko Intech Inc. Century Life Co., Ltd. Haseko Systems Inc. Seikatsu Kagaku Un-Ei Co., Ltd. 9 non-consolidated subsidiaries Haseko Property Management Other 1 consolidated subsidiary subsidiaries Holdings Inc. 1 affiliate 7 non-consolidated subsidiaries Overseas-related Business 34 consolidated subsidiaries 3 affiliates accounted for by Haseko America, Inc. the equity method Haseko Homeloans, LLC Other 33 consolidated subsidiaries Duarte Multifamily, LLC 1 non-consolidated subsidiaries Duarte Multifamily II, LLC 1 affiliate Financial Section (3) Financial Position Construction-Related Business Assets of the Construction-Related Business amounted to 324.1 Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended March billion yen as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 23.4 2021 increased by 154.3 billion yen from the end of the previous billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to such fiscal year to 953.7 billion yen. This is attributable to an increase in factors as increase in real estate for sale in accordance with the cash and bank deposits as well as an increase in real estate for sale acquisition of real estate for the purpose of construction orders. and costs and advances for real estate operations in accordance with the acquisition of real estate for the purpose of construction orders Real Estate-Related Business and acquisition of land for for-sale condominiums, among other Assets of the Real Estate-Related Business amounted to 304.7 reasons. billion yen as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 71.4 Total liabilities were 559.3 billion yen, an increase of billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, as real estate 147.7 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This for sale and costs and advances for real estate operations increased is primarily attributable to borrowing of debt and issuance of in accordance with steady progress in the purchase of for-sale corporate bonds. condominiums, among other factors. Net assets were 394.4 billion yen, an increase of 6.7 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, stemming from such factors Service-Related Business as increase in retained earnings due to the recording of net income Assets of the Service-Related Business totaled 186.7 billion yen as attributable to owners of parent despite payment of cash dividends of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 25.7 billion yen from and purchase of treasury stock. the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly because cash and bank As a result, the equity ratio was 41.4% compared with 48.5% deposits increased in accordance with an increase in deposits. at the end of the previous fiscal year. The real estate owned by the Haseko Group increased due Overseas-Related Business to such factors as acquisition of real estate on a short-term basis Assets of the Overseas-Related Business increased 8.9 billion yen for the purpose of construction orders and purchase of for-sale from the end of the previous fiscal year to 49.0 billion yen as of the real estate. In this regard, the Company conducts appropriate risk end of the fiscal year under review due to an increase in real estate for management in implementing its business operations. development in accordance with the development of retail facilities as well as equity investment in affiliates, among other factors. Assets by segment are described below. Billions of yen Construction-Related Business Real Estate-Related Business Service-Related Business Overseas-Related Business Segment assets 324.1 (+23.4) 304.7 (+71.4) 186.7 (+25.7) 49.0 (+8.9) Figures in parenthesis represent the amount of increase or decrease from the previous fiscal year. Total assets and Net assets Net assets Total assets Equity ratio (Bilions of yen) (%) 1,000 50 48.5 47.5 953.7 43.0 41.4 800 799.3 40 37.7 773.2 600 688.3 30 630.9 400 20 368.1 387.7 394.4 200 296.8 10 238.5 0 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Years ended in March Real-estate balance Inventories Property and equipment, (Bilions of yen) Land leasehold rights 500 480.6 405.7 400 325.9 300 289.7 305.7 241.2 250.5 189.4 200 162.7 128.9 100 155.3 174.9 112.3 127.0 136.6 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Years ended in March This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Haseko Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:46:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HASEKO CORPORATION 02:47a FINANCIAL SECTION [PDF : 86kb] PU 02:47a CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [P : 908kb] PU 09/29 HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 05/17 Tranche Update on HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 26, 20.. CI 05/14 HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on February 26, 2021, has expired with 4,.. CI 05/13 HASEKO CORPORATION : Annual results CO 04/09 Tranche Update on HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 26, 20.. CI 03/30 HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/29 Japanese shares fall, dragged by ex-dividend shares, banks RE 03/02 Japanese shares end lower as investors cash in on strong yearly gains RE