Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HASEKO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1808   JP3768600003

HASEKO CORPORATION

(1808)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/29
1481 JPY   -1.13%
02:47aFINANCIAL SECTION [PDF : 86kb]
PU
02:47aCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [PDF : 908kb]
PU
09/29HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Section [PDF : 86KB]

11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Section

Analysis of Financial Condition and

Business Performance

Five-Year Summary

Haseko Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries (Years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021)

Millions of Yen

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

For the Year:

¥809,438

Net sales

¥772,328

¥813,276

¥890,981

¥846,029

Cost of sales

629,454

656,031

733,130

699,268

673,207

Selling, general and administrative expenses

53,842

56,440

59,421

60,837

63,322

Operating income

89,032

100,805

98,430

85,925

72,909

Ordinary income

88,827

100,497

100,369

85,253

71,832

Income before income taxes

78,256

101,021

121,241

87,155

70,866

Net income attributable to owners of parent

58,762

72,289

87,391

59,851

48,258

For the Year:

31,876

Cash flows from operating activities

109,536

56,516

33,064

(15,263)

Cash flows from investing activities

(19,824)

(16,351)

(14,473)

(37,222)

(35,772)

Cash flows from financing activities

(40,213)

(34,743)

(12,379)

(8,356)

66,799

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

201,456

206,866

212,980

151,754

214,299

At Year-end:

¥689,527

Total current assets

¥478,611

¥505,271

¥568,303

¥572,334

Total assets

630,937

687,706

773,219

799,319

953,659

Total current liabilities

270,002

280,896

287,317

247,346

271,963

Total long-term liabilities

122,469

109,975

117,851

164,291

287,331

Total shareholders' equity

245,358

301,245

373,645

401,187

402,855

Net assets

238,467

296,835

368,051

387,682

394,365

Yen

Per Share Data:

¥168.62

Net income attributable to owners of parent

¥195.48

¥241.98

¥293.87

¥201.36

Net assets

791.24

995.44

1,234.13

1,323.51

1,425.93

Ratios:

17.0

Profit ratio of construction contracts (%)

19.2

21.1

18.6

17.6

Operating income ratio (%)

11.5

12.4

11.0

10.2

9.0

Equity ratio (%)

37.7

43.0

47.5

48.5

41.4

Return on equity (%)

27.8

27.1

26.4

15.9

12.3

Price/Earnings ratio (times)

6.16

6.69

4.74

5.75

9.19

Payout ratio (%)

15.3

20.7

27.2

34.8

41.5

Number of employees

6,602

6,816

6,974

7,315

7,415

Financial Section

  1. Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

In the fiscal year ended March 2021, the Japanese economy remained in a severe situation under the impact of the spread of COVID-19 continuing from the latter half of the previous fiscal year. Under such circumstances, new supply of condominium units in the fiscal year under review stood at 29,032 units (up 1.6% year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area and 16,239 units (down 7.0% year on year) in the Kinki area. Impacted by the spread of COVID- 19, new supply in the first quarter of the fiscal year decreased significantly year on year. It made an upward turn, however, in the second quarter and thereafter, with the annual figure surpassing the year-earlier results in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The initial-month sales rate, which serves as the benchmark for the status of sales, was 67.9% (up 6.6 percentage points year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Although it remained at the 60% level for the fifth consecutive year, the rate turned to an increase from the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the figure surpassed 70% to stand at 72.5% (down 0.6 percentage points year on year). The number of for-sale units being marketed as of the end of March 2021 decreased to 7,357 units (down 6.7%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where inventory sales also remained strong, while the figure increased to 3,528 units (up 29.2%) in the Kinki area, partly due to recovery in new supply of condominium units in the second quarter and thereafter. An analysis of products supplied in the fiscal year shows that the unit price stayed almost flat at 905 thousand yen/m2 (up 0.4%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, but the average market price dropped to 59.94 million yen (down 1.0%) as the average unit space decreased to 66.20 m2 (down 1.5%), compared with the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the average market price rose to 41.60 million yen (up 6.6%), as the unit price increased to 698 thousand yen/m2 (up 1.0%) and the average unit space expanded to 59.62 m2 (up 5.5%) due to a significant decrease in the supply of condominiums with studio units.

Operating income and Operating income ratio

Operating income Operating income ratio

(Billions of yen)

(%)

120.0

16

100.8

98.4

Given such situations, for the fiscal year under review, which represents the first year of the "Haseko Next Stage Plan" (Plan NS), the Company's medium-term business plan, the Haseko Group steadily accumulated profits as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies in the Real Estate- Related Business progressed smoothly, although the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts in the Construction- Related Business decreased and the Service-Related Business saw the volume of construction works in large-scale repairs, interior remodeling and management of for-sale condominiums significantly impacted by COVID-19. Consequently, the Haseko Group achieved ordinary income of 71.8 billion yen, surpassing 70.0 billion yen forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

As a result of the above, both sales and profits for the fiscal year ended March 2021 decreased year on year. Net sales fell by 4.3% to 809.4 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of condominium construction works. Operating income was down 15.1% at 72.9 billion yen due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works. Ordinary income stood at 71.8 billion yen, down 15.7%, and net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 19.4% to 48.3 billion yen, both compared with the previous fiscal year. The operating income ratio was 9.0% (down 1.2 percentage points) and ordinary income ratio came to 8.9% (down 1.2 percentage points)

(2) Performance by Segment

As the Company positioned "expansion of investment in real estate-related business" as one of its new focused strategies in the medium-term business plan that started in the current fiscal year, it changed the classification of its reportable segments, in which

Profit ratio of construction contracts

(%)

24

21.1

19.2

18.6 17.6

89.0

85.9

90.0

12

12.4

72.9

11.5

11.0

10.2

60.0

9.0

8

30.0

4

18

12

6

17.0

0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Years ended in March

0

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Years ended in March

Financial Section

Analysis of Financial Condition and

Business Performance

Performance by segment is described below.

Billions of yen

Construction-Related Business

Real Estate-Related Business

Service-Related Business

Overseas-Related Business

Net sales

611.9

(-19.0)

74.3

(+4.7)

185.7

(-8.4)

0.7

(+0.3)

Operating income

64.6

(-9.3)

8.5

(-0.0)

7.0

(-4.8)

-1.1

(+2.6)

Figures in parenthesis represent the amount of increase or decrease from the previous fiscal year.

part of the Construction-Related Business and the Service-Related Business has been separated as the Real Estate-Related Business, starting in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Furthermore, the period-on-period changes stated below represent comparisons with the figures in the previous fiscal year after reclassifying them as categories of the new reporting segments.

Construction-Related Business

For construction works, project owners have had high regard for the Company's ability in gathering land information as well as product planning, its attitude regarding construction quality and maintaining construction schedules, efficient production system, and such. Meanwhile, the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts lowered due to worsened construction profitability upon receiving orders and higher costs of material and labor, among other factors.

In terms of orders for new construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company won orders for 93 projects in total throughout Japan consisting of 67 in the Tokyo metropolitan area including 17 large projects of at least 200 units and 26 in the Kinki and Tokai areas including 11 large projects of at least 200 units. In addition, aside from construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company received orders for 11 projects including non-residential properties.

As for construction completion, the Company completed construction of 107 projects including 13 projects for rental housing, etc.

The segment posted sales of 611.9 billion yen, a year-on- year decrease of 3.0%, mainly due to the decrease in the volume of

Sales breakdown by reportable segment

condominium construction works. Operating income totaled 64.6 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6%, due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works.

Real Estate-Related Business

The Company saw a drop in the real estate handling volume, partly because of the reaction to the sale of large rental properties conducted in the previous fiscal year. However, the segment posted sales of 74.3 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%, as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies progressed smoothly. Operating income remained flat from the previous fiscal year at 8.5 billion yen, down 0.0%.

Service-Related Business

Sales and profits for large-scale repair work and interior remodeling decreased year on year, partly due to management associations suspending their activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency (issued in April 2020). Orders received surpassed the year-earlier results, however, as management associations gradually resumed activities in the second quarter of the fiscal year and thereafter.

In the management of rental condominiums and corporate housing management agency services, the number of units Haseko operates reached a combined total of 169,235 units, an increase of 3.5% from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to a steady increase in new consignment of these services and continuation of ongoing consignment.

In consigned sales of newly built condominiums, although model rooms for condominium sales were closed in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, the number of

(Billions of yen)

1,000

750

630.9611.9

500

250

69.5

74.3

194.1

185.7

0

0.4

0.7

2020

2021

Years ended in March

Construction-related business

Real estste-related business

Service-related business

Overseas-related business

contracted units increased year on year as the number of visitors to the model rooms gradually returned to a recovery trend.

In real estate brokerage operations, the number of brokered units and the number of sold units in the renovation business had remained lower than the year-earlier results through the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year, but both increased year on year for the entire fiscal year as they picked up in the third quarter and thereafter.

In for-sale condominium management operations, the number of units the Haseko Group is consigned to manage reached 410,412 units (up 0.6% year on year) as new consignment remained strong partly thanks to reinforced marketing activities in Kyushu and other regional areas.

Financial Section

In the senior services business, the number of paid facilities for the elderly and housing for the elderly in operation totaled 2,281 units (down 1.3% year on year) due to restrictions on sales activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, among other factors.

As a result of the above, the segment posted sales of 185.7 billion yen, or down 4.3%, and operating income of 7.0 billion yen, or down 40.8%, both on a year-on-year basis.

Overseas-Related Business

Real estate sales increased as the Company sold the land for wedding facilities adjacent to retail facilities under development in Oahu, Hawaii. As for the new for-sale detached housing business, progress was made in the procedures required for starting construc- tion. The segment posted sales of 0.7 billion yen, up 60.9% year on year, and operating loss of 1.1 billion yen (in contrast to operating loss of 3.8 billion yen in the previous fiscal year).

%XVLQHVVVFKHPDWLFRI+DVHNRJURXS·VUHSRUWDEOHVHJPHQWV

Major Customers

Construction

Design and supervision

Sales of real estate

Construction

Construction and sales of

Lease of real estate

Sales of real estate

detached house

Lease of real estate

Haseko Corporation

Construction

Design and supervision

Design and supervision

Construction

Planning, design

Consignment sales and

and supervision

Construction

brokerage of real estate

Sales and lease of

Condominium management

construction materials

Rental apartment

management

Interior improvement Extensive refurbishment Rental apartment management

Consignment sales and brokerage of real estate

Condominium management Lease of real estate

Senior housing management

Sales of detached house

Construction-related

Real estate-related

Service-related

Business

Business

Business

5 consolidated subsidiaries

3 consolidated subsidiaries

18 consolidated subsidiaries

Haseko Anesis Corporation

Haseko Community, Inc.

Fujikensetsu Co., Ltd.

Haseko Real Estate

Haseko Reform Inc.

Haseko Community Kyushu Inc.

Hasec Inc.

Development Holdings Inc.

Haseko Livenet, Inc.

Haseko Community Nishinihon Inc.

Foris Corporation

Haseko Real Estate

Haseko Business Proxy, Inc.

Haseko Community Okinawa Inc.

Hosoda Corporation

Development, Inc.

Haseko Urbest Inc.

Joint Property Co., Ltd.

HC Katsushimacho Jutaku

Sohgoh Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Haseko Real Estate Inc.

Haseko Senior Holdings Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

2 non-consolidated

Haseko Intech Inc.

Century Life Co., Ltd.

Haseko Systems Inc.

Seikatsu Kagaku Un-Ei Co., Ltd.

9 non-consolidated

subsidiaries

Haseko Property Management

Other 1 consolidated subsidiary

subsidiaries

Holdings Inc.

1 affiliate

7 non-consolidated subsidiaries

Overseas-related

Business

34 consolidated subsidiaries

3 affiliates accounted for by

Haseko America, Inc.

the equity method

Haseko Homeloans, LLC

Other 33 consolidated subsidiaries

Duarte Multifamily, LLC

1 non-consolidated subsidiaries

Duarte Multifamily II, LLC

1 affiliate

Financial Section

(3) Financial Position

Construction-Related Business

Assets of the Construction-Related Business amounted to 324.1

Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year ended March

billion yen as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 23.4

2021 increased by 154.3 billion yen from the end of the previous

billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to such

fiscal year to 953.7 billion yen. This is attributable to an increase in

factors as increase in real estate for sale in accordance with the

cash and bank deposits as well as an increase in real estate for sale

acquisition of real estate for the purpose of construction orders.

and costs and advances for real estate operations in accordance with

the acquisition of real estate for the purpose of construction orders

Real Estate-Related Business

and acquisition of land for for-sale condominiums, among other

Assets of the Real Estate-Related Business amounted to 304.7

reasons.

billion yen as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 71.4

Total liabilities were 559.3 billion yen, an increase of

billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, as real estate

147.7 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This

for sale and costs and advances for real estate operations increased

is primarily attributable to borrowing of debt and issuance of

in accordance with steady progress in the purchase of for-sale

corporate bonds.

condominiums, among other factors.

Net assets were 394.4 billion yen, an increase of 6.7 billion yen

from the end of the previous fiscal year, stemming from such factors

Service-Related Business

as increase in retained earnings due to the recording of net income

Assets of the Service-Related Business totaled 186.7 billion yen as

attributable to owners of parent despite payment of cash dividends

of the end of the fiscal year under review, up 25.7 billion yen from

and purchase of treasury stock.

the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly because cash and bank

As a result, the equity ratio was 41.4% compared with 48.5%

deposits increased in accordance with an increase in deposits.

at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The real estate owned by the Haseko Group increased due

Overseas-Related Business

to such factors as acquisition of real estate on a short-term basis

Assets of the Overseas-Related Business increased 8.9 billion yen

for the purpose of construction orders and purchase of for-sale

from the end of the previous fiscal year to 49.0 billion yen as of the

real estate. In this regard, the Company conducts appropriate risk

end of the fiscal year under review due to an increase in real estate for

management in implementing its business operations.

development in accordance with the development of retail facilities as

well as equity investment in affiliates, among other factors.

Assets by segment are described below.

Billions of yen

Construction-Related Business

Real Estate-Related Business

Service-Related Business

Overseas-Related Business

Segment assets

324.1

(+23.4)

304.7

(+71.4)

186.7

(+25.7)

49.0

(+8.9)

Figures in parenthesis represent the amount of increase or decrease from the previous fiscal year.

Total assets and Net assets

Net assets Total assets Equity ratio

(Bilions of yen)

(%)

1,000

50

48.5

47.5

953.7

43.0

41.4

800

799.3

40

37.7

773.2

600

688.3

30

630.9

400

20

368.1

387.7

394.4

200

296.8

10

238.5

0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Years ended in March

Real-estate balance

Inventories

Property and equipment,

(Bilions of yen)

Land leasehold rights

500

480.6

405.7

400

325.9

300

289.7

305.7

241.2

250.5

189.4

200

162.7

128.9

100

155.3

174.9

112.3

127.0

136.6

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Years ended in March

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haseko Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HASEKO CORPORATION
02:47aFINANCIAL SECTION [PDF : 86kb]
PU
02:47aCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [P : 908kb]
PU
09/29HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/17Tranche Update on HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 26, 20..
CI
05/14HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on February 26, 2021, has expired with 4,..
CI
05/13HASEKO CORPORATION : Annual results
CO
04/09Tranche Update on HASEKO Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 26, 20..
CI
03/30HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Japanese shares fall, dragged by ex-dividend shares, banks
RE
03/02Japanese shares end lower as investors cash in on strong yearly gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 852 B 7 454 M 7 454 M
Net income 2022 53 083 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2022 53 560 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 407 B 3 566 M 3 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 415
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HASEKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HASEKO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASEKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 481,00 JPY
Average target price 1 570,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Ikegami President & Representative Director
Syoji Naraoka Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & IR
Noriaki Tsuji Chairman
Misato Yamamoto Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Nobuhiro Tani Representative Director, Executive VP & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASEKO CORPORATION25.19%3 566
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC26.30%1 008
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-5.46%850
ATAL S.A.46.46%462
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)1.47%376
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-35.19%349