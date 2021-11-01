Financial Section [PDF : 86KB]

Haseko Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries (Years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021)
Millions of Yen
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
For the Year:
¥809,438
Net sales
¥772,328
¥813,276
¥890,981
¥846,029
Cost of sales
629,454
656,031
733,130
699,268
673,207
Selling, general and administrative expenses
53,842
56,440
59,421
60,837
63,322
Operating income
89,032
100,805
98,430
85,925
72,909
Ordinary income
88,827
100,497
100,369
85,253
71,832
Income before income taxes
78,256
101,021
121,241
87,155
70,866
Net income attributable to owners of parent
58,762
72,289
87,391
59,851
48,258
For the Year:
31,876
Cash flows from operating activities
109,536
56,516
33,064
(15,263)
Cash flows from investing activities
(19,824)
(16,351)
(14,473)
(37,222)
(35,772)
Cash flows from financing activities
(40,213)
(34,743)
(12,379)
(8,356)
66,799
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
201,456
206,866
212,980
151,754
214,299
At Year-end:
¥689,527
Total current assets
¥478,611
¥505,271
¥568,303
¥572,334
Total assets
630,937
687,706
773,219
799,319
953,659
Total current liabilities
270,002
280,896
287,317
247,346
271,963
Total long-term liabilities
122,469
109,975
117,851
164,291
287,331
Total shareholders' equity
245,358
301,245
373,645
401,187
402,855
Net assets
238,467
296,835
368,051
387,682
394,365
Yen
Per Share Data:
¥168.62
Net income attributable to owners of parent
¥195.48
¥241.98
¥293.87
¥201.36
Net assets
791.24
995.44
1,234.13
1,323.51
1,425.93
Ratios:
17.0
Profit ratio of construction contracts (%)
19.2
21.1
18.6
17.6
Operating income ratio (%)
11.5
12.4
11.0
10.2
9.0
Equity ratio (%)
37.7
43.0
47.5
48.5
41.4
Return on equity (%)
27.8
27.1
26.4
15.9
12.3
Price/Earnings ratio (times)
6.16
6.69
4.74
5.75
9.19
Payout ratio (%)
15.3
20.7
27.2
34.8
41.5
Number of employees
6,602
6,816
6,974
7,315
7,415
Financial Section
Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
In the fiscal year ended March 2021, the Japanese economy remained in a severe situation under the impact of the spread of COVID-19 continuing from the latter half of the previous fiscal year. Under such circumstances, new supply of condominium units in the fiscal year under review stood at 29,032 units (up 1.6% year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area and 16,239 units (down 7.0% year on year) in the Kinki area. Impacted by the spread of COVID- 19, new supply in the first quarter of the fiscal year decreased significantly year on year. It made an upward turn, however, in the second quarter and thereafter, with the annual figure surpassing the year-earlier results in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The initial-month sales rate, which serves as the benchmark for the status of sales, was 67.9% (up 6.6 percentage points year on year) in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Although it remained at the 60% level for the fifth consecutive year, the rate turned to an increase from the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the figure surpassed 70% to stand at 72.5% (down 0.6 percentage points year on year). The number of for-sale units being marketed as of the end of March 2021 decreased to 7,357 units (down 6.7%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where inventory sales also remained strong, while the figure increased to 3,528 units (up 29.2%) in the Kinki area, partly due to recovery in new supply of condominium units in the second quarter and thereafter. An analysis of products supplied in the fiscal year shows that the unit price stayed almost flat at 905 thousand yen/m2 (up 0.4%) in the Tokyo metropolitan area, but the average market price dropped to 59.94 million yen (down 1.0%) as the average unit space decreased to 66.20 m2 (down 1.5%), compared with the previous fiscal year. In the Kinki area, the average market price rose to 41.60 million yen (up 6.6%), as the unit price increased to 698 thousand yen/m2 (up 1.0%) and the average unit space expanded to 59.62 m2 (up 5.5%) due to a significant decrease in the supply of condominiums with studio units.
Operating income and Operating income ratio
Operating income Operating income ratio
(Billions of yen)
(%)
120.0
16
100.8
98.4
Given such situations, for the fiscal year under review, which represents the first year of the "Haseko Next Stage Plan" (Plan NS), the Company's medium-term business plan, the Haseko Group steadily accumulated profits as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies in the Real Estate- Related Business progressed smoothly, although the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts in the Construction- Related Business decreased and the Service-Related Business saw the volume of construction works in large-scale repairs, interior remodeling and management of for-sale condominiums significantly impacted by COVID-19. Consequently, the Haseko Group achieved ordinary income of 71.8 billion yen, surpassing 70.0 billion yen forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.
As a result of the above, both sales and profits for the fiscal year ended March 2021 decreased year on year. Net sales fell by 4.3% to 809.4 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in the volume of condominium construction works. Operating income was down 15.1% at 72.9 billion yen due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works. Ordinary income stood at 71.8 billion yen, down 15.7%, and net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 19.4% to 48.3 billion yen, both compared with the previous fiscal year. The operating income ratio was 9.0% (down 1.2 percentage points) and ordinary income ratio came to 8.9% (down 1.2 percentage points)
(2) Performance by Segment
As the Company positioned "expansion of investment in real estate-related business" as one of its new focused strategies in the medium-term business plan that started in the current fiscal year, it changed the classification of its reportable segments, in which
Profit ratio of construction contracts
(%)
24
21.1
19.2
18.6 17.6
89.0
85.9
90.0
12
12.4
72.9
11.5
11.0
10.2
60.0
9.0
8
30.0
4
18
12
6
17.0
0
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Years ended in March
0
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Years ended in March
Financial Section
Analysis of Financial Condition and
Business Performance
Performance by segment is described below.
Billions of yen
Construction-Related Business
Real Estate-Related Business
Service-Related Business
Overseas-Related Business
Net sales
611.9
(-19.0)
74.3
(+4.7)
185.7
(-8.4)
0.7
(+0.3)
Operating income
64.6
(-9.3)
8.5
(-0.0)
7.0
(-4.8)
-1.1
(+2.6)
Figures in parenthesis represent the amount of increase or decrease from the previous fiscal year.
part of the Construction-Related Business and the Service-Related Business has been separated as the Real Estate-Related Business, starting in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
Furthermore, the period-on-period changes stated below represent comparisons with the figures in the previous fiscal year after reclassifying them as categories of the new reporting segments.
Construction-Related Business
For construction works, project owners have had high regard for the Company's ability in gathering land information as well as product planning, its attitude regarding construction quality and maintaining construction schedules, efficient production system, and such. Meanwhile, the gross profit margin of completed construction contracts lowered due to worsened construction profitability upon receiving orders and higher costs of material and labor, among other factors.
In terms of orders for new construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company won orders for 93 projects in total throughout Japan consisting of 67 in the Tokyo metropolitan area including 17 large projects of at least 200 units and 26 in the Kinki and Tokai areas including 11 large projects of at least 200 units. In addition, aside from construction of for-sale condominiums, the Company received orders for 11 projects including non-residential properties.
As for construction completion, the Company completed construction of 107 projects including 13 projects for rental housing, etc.
The segment posted sales of 611.9 billion yen, a year-on- year decrease of 3.0%, mainly due to the decrease in the volume of
Sales breakdown by reportable segment
condominium construction works. Operating income totaled 64.6 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 12.6%, due to the decrease in the volume of condominium construction works as well as a decrease in profit on construction associated with lowered gross profit margin of completed construction contracts for condominium construction works.
Real Estate-Related Business
The Company saw a drop in the real estate handling volume, partly because of the reaction to the sale of large rental properties conducted in the previous fiscal year. However, the segment posted sales of 74.3 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%, as deliveries of new for-sale condominiums by consolidated companies progressed smoothly. Operating income remained flat from the previous fiscal year at 8.5 billion yen, down 0.0%.
Service-Related Business
Sales and profits for large-scale repair work and interior remodeling decreased year on year, partly due to management associations suspending their activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency (issued in April 2020). Orders received surpassed the year-earlier results, however, as management associations gradually resumed activities in the second quarter of the fiscal year and thereafter.
In the management of rental condominiums and corporate housing management agency services, the number of units Haseko operates reached a combined total of 169,235 units, an increase of 3.5% from the end of the previous fiscal year, due to a steady increase in new consignment of these services and continuation of ongoing consignment.
In consigned sales of newly built condominiums, although model rooms for condominium sales were closed in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, the number of
(Billions of yen)
1,000
750
630.9611.9
500
250
69.5
74.3
194.1
185.7
0
0.4
0.7
2020
2021
Years ended in March
Construction-related business
Real estste-related business
Service-related business
Overseas-related business
contracted units increased year on year as the number of visitors to the model rooms gradually returned to a recovery trend.
In real estate brokerage operations, the number of brokered units and the number of sold units in the renovation business had remained lower than the year-earlier results through the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year, but both increased year on year for the entire fiscal year as they picked up in the third quarter and thereafter.
In for-sale condominium management operations, the number of units the Haseko Group is consigned to manage reached 410,412 units (up 0.6% year on year) as new consignment remained strong partly thanks to reinforced marketing activities in Kyushu and other regional areas.
Financial Section
In the senior services business, the number of paid facilities for the elderly and housing for the elderly in operation totaled 2,281 units (down 1.3% year on year) due to restrictions on sales activities in accordance with the first declaration of a state of emergency, among other factors.
As a result of the above, the segment posted sales of 185.7 billion yen, or down 4.3%, and operating income of 7.0 billion yen, or down 40.8%, both on a year-on-year basis.
Overseas-Related Business
Real estate sales increased as the Company sold the land for wedding facilities adjacent to retail facilities under development in Oahu, Hawaii. As for the new for-sale detached housing business, progress was made in the procedures required for starting construc- tion. The segment posted sales of 0.7 billion yen, up 60.9% year on year, and operating loss of 1.1 billion yen (in contrast to operating loss of 3.8 billion yen in the previous fiscal year).
