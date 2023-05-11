Haseko : Summary of Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023
Summary of Financial Statements
- For the year ended March 31, 2023 -
May 2023
Contents
Summary of Financial Results & Topics・・・・・・・・・・・
P.1
Main Financial Results and Forecast
・・・・・・・・・
P.2
Main factors for changes in Consolidated Net Sales ・・・・・・
P.3
Construction contracts Sales & Profit ・・・・・・・・・・・
P.4
Order Received (Non-consolidated) Result & Forecast・・・・
P.5
Order Received (Quarterly, Backlogs, Main Order Property)・・・
P.6
Order Received (Ratio by Size, Region, Exclusive contract, Construction-with-design orders)
P.7
Real estate Sales & Profits・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.8
Key indicators of For-sale Condominiums business・・・・・・・
P.9
Operational Benchmarks of Service-Related Business・・・・・
P.10
Main factors for changes in Consolidated Ordinary Income・・・・ P.11
Main factors for changes in Consolidated Balance Sheets・・・
P.12
Breakdown of Real estate balance by use ・・・・・・・・・ P.13
Interest-bearing debt and Shareholders' equity・・・・・・・
P.14
Consolidated Cash Flow・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ P.15
Shareholder return・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・P.16
Medium-termbusiness plan / Status of efforts for priority strategies・
P.17〜P.28
Reference information・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
P.29〜P.36
Summary of Financial Results & Topics
Financial Results for FY2022
In Consolidated financial results for FY2022, Net Sales increased by 12.9% year-on-year to 1,027.3billion yen, and Ordinary Income increased by 7.8% year-on-year to 88.3 billion yen due to the steady progress of sales of for-sale condominium business and income property for sale of whole apartments.
ROE in FY2022 increased by 0.2pt year-on-year to 13.6%.
Orders Received (non-consolidated) in FY2022 increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 481.3 billion yen due to an increase in orders received from Private-sector condominiums.
Forecast for FY2023
In Consolidated financial results forecast for FY2023, Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1% year-on-year to 1,080.0 billion yen, and Ordinary Income is expected to decrease by 6.0% year-on-year to 83.0 billion yen due to a decrease in Profit ratio of construction contracts by soaring material prices and an increase in labor cost despite of an increase in construction contract works.
Orders Received (non-consolidated) forecast in FY2023 is expected to increase by 3.9% to 500.0 billion yen due to an increase in orders received from Private-sector condominiums.
Shareholder return
The year-end dividend per share for FY2022 is planned to be 40 yen, and as initially forecasted the annual dividend per share is planned to be 80 yen.
The annual dividend forecast per share for FY2023 is planned to be 80 yen, the same as FY2022.