Summary of Financial Statements for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 [PDF : 544KB]
02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Summary of Financial Statements
- For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 -
February 2022
― Contents ―
1.
Summary of Consolidated Income Statements
・・・ P.1
2.
Summary of Non-consolidated Income Statements
・・・ P.2
3.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets
・・・ P.3 - P.4
4.
Orders Received (Non-consolidated)
・・・ P.5 - P.6
5.
Key indicators of For-sale Condominiums business
・・・ P.7
6.
Operational Benchmarks of Service-Related Business
・・・ P.8
7.
Principal Consolidated Companies
・・・ P.9
8.
Six Years Summary
・・・ P.10
Summary of Financial Results & Topics
In the consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Net sales increased 13.1% year-on-year to 626.1 billion yen, Ordinary income increased 33.3% year-on-year to 61.0 billion yen, and Net Income attributable to owners of parent increased 34.5% year-on-year to 41.8 billion yen, which was going well against the full- year forecast.
Orders received (non-consolidated) decreased by 8.3 billion yen year-on-year to 212.0 billion yen. Although the progress rate toward the full-year forecast of 470.0 billion yen was only 45.1%, Orders received for the current fiscal year are expected heavily weighted in the 4th quarter and the progress is in line with initial forecast.
Haseko Group established "Haseko Residential Private Investment Corporation" and started operating the private REIT in February 2022.
Haseko Corporation published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.