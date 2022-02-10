Summary of Financial Statements for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 [PDF : 544KB]

Log in
Summary of Financial Statements for the nine months ended December 31, 2021

02/10/2022
Summary of Financial Statements

- For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 -

February 2022

― Contents ―

1.

Summary of Consolidated Income Statements

・・・ P.1

2.

Summary of Non-consolidated Income Statements

・・・ P.2

3.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・ P.3 - P.4

4.

Orders Received (Non-consolidated)

・・・ P.5 - P.6

5.

Key indicators of For-sale Condominiums business

・・・ P.7

6.

Operational Benchmarks of Service-Related Business

・・・ P.8

7.

Principal Consolidated Companies

・・・ P.9

8.

Six Years Summary

・・・ P.10

Summary of Financial Results & Topics

  • In the consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Net sales increased 13.1% year-on-year to 626.1 billion yen, Ordinary income increased 33.3% year-on-year to 61.0 billion yen, and Net Income attributable to owners of parent increased 34.5% year-on-year to 41.8 billion yen, which was going well against the full- year forecast.
  • Orders received (non-consolidated) decreased by 8.3 billion yen year-on-year to 212.0 billion yen. Although the progress rate toward the full-year forecast of 470.0 billion yen was only 45.1%, Orders received for the current fiscal year are expected heavily weighted in the 4th quarter and the progress is in line with initial forecast.
  • Haseko Group established "Haseko Residential Private Investment Corporation" and started operating the private REIT in February 2022.
  • Haseko Group has instituted the Haseko Group's Climate Change Response Policy "HASEKO ZERO-Emission"to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. ( https://www.haseko.co.jp/hc/english/csr/environment/climate.html)
  • Haseko Group has instituted the Haseko Group's Human Rights Policy to clarify the concept to respect for human rights and to deepen efforts to respect human rights. ( https://www.haseko.co.jp/hc/english/csr/pdf/human_rights.pdf)

1. Summary of Consolidated Income Statements

P.1

Billions of yen

March 2021

March 2022

Change

March 2021

March 2022 Forecast

1Q-3Q

1Q-3Q

Amount

%

Result

Annual

Change

Progress

< A >

< B >

< B - A >

< C >

< D >

< D - C >

Net sales

553.7

626.1

72.4

13.1%

809.4

850.0

40.6

73.7%

Construction contracts

346.8

350.3

3.5

1.0%

479.2

489.0

9.8

71.6%

Design and supervision

4.9

5.2

0.3

6.1%

9.9

10.0

0.1

51.6%

Leasing and management

62.9

61.7

(1.2)

( 2.0%)

86.3

84.5

(1.8)

73.0%

Real estate sale

126.5

195.7

69.1

54.6%

217.1

249.5

32.4

78.4%

Others

12.6

13.2

0.6

5.1%

16.9

17.0

0.1

77.7%

Gross profit

92.4

109.4

17.0

18.4%

136.2

143.5

7.3

76.2%

Construction contracts

59.6

61.8

2.2

3.7%

81.4

83.0

1.6

74.4%

[Profit ratio of construction contracts]

[ 17.2%]

[ 17.6%]

[0.4p]

[ 17.0%]

[ 17.0%]

( -p)

Design and supervision

2.2

2.5

0.2

10.5%

4.5

4.5

0.0

54.9%

Leasing and management

14.0

13.9

(0.1)

( 0.4%)

19.3

19.0

(0.3)

73.4%

Real estate sale

14.9

29.0

14.1

94.3%

29.0

35.0

6.0

83.0%

Others

1.6

2.2

0.5

32.5%

2.0

2.0

0.0

109.2%

Selling, general and administrative expense

45.8

47.9

2.2

4.7%

63.3

65.5

2.2

73.2%

Operating income

46.6

61.5

14.8

31.8%

72.9

78.0

5.1

78.8%

[Operating income ratio]

[ 8.4%]

[ 9.8%]

[1.4p]

[ 9.0%]

[ 9.2%]

[0.2p]

Financial income (expenses)

(2.3)

(1.4)

0.9

(2.7)

(3.7)

(1.0)

Others, net

1.4

0.9

(0.5)

1.7

0.7

(1.0)

Ordinary income

45.7

61.0

15.2

33.3%

71.8

75.0

3.2

81.3%

[Ordinary income ratio]

[ 8.3%]

[ 9.7%]

[1.4p]

[ 8.9%]

[ 8.8%]

[(0.1p)]

Special income (losses), net

(0.1)

0.2

0.3

(1.0)

-

1.0

Income before income taxes

45.7

61.2

15.5

34.0%

70.9

75.0

4.1

81.5%

Current tax

12.7

15.0

2.4

23.0

24.0

Deferred tax

1.9

4.3

2.4

(0.4)

1.4

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

Net Income attributable to owners of parent

31.1

41.8

10.7

34.5%

48.3

51.0

2.7

82.0%

Depreciation and amortization, excluding goodwill-amortization

3.8

4.3

0.5

13.5%

2. Summary of Non-Consolidated Income Statements

P.2

Billions of yen

March 2021

March 2022

Change

March 2021

March 2022 Forecast

1Q-3Q

1Q-3Q

Amount

%

Result

Annual

Change

Progress

< A >

< B >

< B - A >

< C >

< D >

< D - C >

Net sales

398.3

421.5

23.2

5.8%

563.3

580.0

16.7

72.7%

Construction contracts

302.6

290.6

(12.0)

( 4.0%)

412.6

410.0

(2.6)

70.9%

Commissioned works

2.6

3.1

0.5

20.4%

4.9

5.0

0.1

62.3%

Design and supervision

5.1

5.6

0.4

8.3%

11.1

11.0

(0.1)

50.6%

Lease rentals of buildings

3.5

4.3

0.8

22.3%

4.8

5.5

0.7

77.4%

Real estate sale

84.5

118.0

33.5

39.7%

130.0

148.5

18.5

79.4%

Gross profit

65.5

69.0

3.5

5.4%

90.4

93.5

3.1

73.8%

Construction contracts

53.0

52.1

(0.9)

( 1.7%)

70.8

70.0

(0.8)

74.4%

Commissioned works

1.6

2.2

0.5

32.5%

3.0

3.0

(0.0)

71.9%

[Profit ratio of construction works]

[ 17.9%]

[ 18.5%]

[0.6p]

[ 17.7%]

[ 17.6%]

[(0.1p)]

Design and supervision

2.3

2.7

0.4

15.2%

5.1

5.0

(0.1)

53.9%

Lease rentals of buildings

1.6

1.6

(0.0)

( 2.8%)

1.7

2.0

0.3

79.2%

Real estate sale

6.9

10.5

3.6

52.7%

9.8

13.5

3.7

77.5%

Selling, general and administrative expense

25.7

27.8

2.1

8.2%

35.8

38.0

2.2

73.2%

Operating income

39.7

41.2

1.4

3.6%

54.6

55.5

0.9

74.2%

[Operating income ratio]

[ 10.0%]

[ 9.8%]

[(0.2p)]

[ 9.7%]

[ 9.6%]

[(0.1p)]

Financial income (expenses)

9.1

7.2

(1.9)

9.2

7.0

(2.2)

Others, net

0.6

0.5

(0.1)

0.7

0.5

(0.2)

Ordinary income

49.5

48.9

(0.6)

( 1.2%)

64.6

63.0

(1.6)

77.6%

[Ordinary income ratio]

[ 12.4%]

[ 11.6%]

[(0.8p)]

[ 11.5%]

[ 10.9%]

[(0.6p)]

Special income (losses), net

(0.0)

0.1

0.2

(0.7)

-

0.7

Income before income taxes

49.5

49.0

(0.5)

( 0.9%)

63.8

63.0

(0.8)

77.8%

Current tax

10.9

10.8

(0.1)

17.6

18.0

1.4

Deferred tax

1.0

2.1

1.1

(1.0)

Net income

37.5

36.1

(1.4)

( 3.7%)

47.2

45.0

(2.2)

80.2%

Depreciation and amortization, excluding goodwill-amortization

2.0

2.4

0.3

16.5%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haseko Corporation published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
