HashiCorp, Inc. is a multi-cloud infrastructure automation software company. The Company's software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its products include Terraform, Vagrant, Consul, Packer, Nomad, Vault, Boundary, and Waypoint. Terraform is an infrastructure provisioning product that allows users to set up and manage information technology infrastructure. Terraform is cloud-neutral, supporting all public and private clouds. Vagrant is a secret management and data protection product. Consul is an application-centric networking automation product. Nomad is a scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications. It offers practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. Its products are used by organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries.

Sector Software