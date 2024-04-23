April 23 (Reuters) -
* IBM NEARS DEAL FOR CLOUD-SOFTWARE PROVIDER HASHICORP - WSJ
* TAKEOVER COULD VALUE HASHICORP AT A PREMIUM TO ITS MARKET VALUE OF $4.9 BILLION - WSJ Source text : https://tinyurl.com/26x7z225
|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|30.04 USD
|+22.34%
|+28.63%
|+28.74%
|08:37pm
|International Business Machines Nearing Deal for HashiCorp
|MT
|08:11pm
|IBM nearing a buyout deal for HashiCorp, WSJ reports
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|183.1 USD
|+0.66%
|-0.62%
|167B
|29.98 USD
|+22.10%
|+28.63%
|4.9B
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+28.74%
|4.9B
|+8.41%
|2,979B
|+3.06%
|78.63B
|+3.93%
|77.7B
|-12.94%
|53.96B
|-15.40%
|50.39B
|+26.38%
|46.4B
|+13.76%
|38.04B
|+53.69%
|33.68B
|-11.41%
|23.88B