HashiCorp, Inc. is a multi-cloud infrastructure automation software company. The Companyâs software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. The Companyâs commercial products include Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad. Terraform is its infrastructure provisioning product that allows users to easily set up and manage information technology infrastructure. Terraform enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based. Vault is its secrets management and data protection product. Nomad is its scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications.

