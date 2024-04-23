April 23 (Reuters) - International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
