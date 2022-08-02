Hashimi Can : Auditor Certificate For Resumption of Commercial Activities/ Business Operations

HACC/PSX/2022- August 02, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that in the line with the amended Memorandum of Association of the Hashimi Can Company Limited (the Company) has resumed Commercial Activities/Business Operations. For this purpose, the Auditor of the Company has issued the necessary certificate (copy attached) about the "Resumption of Commercial Activities/ Business Operations". Furthermore, the Auditor in its enclosed certificate, has also certified that the Company has removed all uncertainties over the use of the "Going Concern Assumption," which had previously led to an adverse opinion in the last years audited report of the Company.

With the above, the Company has completed all actions for the removal of its shares from the Defaulters segment of PSX.

Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Hashimi Can Company Limited

__________________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Enclosed: Copy of Auditor's Certificate

Cc: