  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Hashimi Can Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HACC   PK0005801011

HASHIMI CAN COMPANY LIMITED

(HACC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
9.000 PKR   +12.50%
Hashimi Can : Auditor Certificate For Resumption of Commercial Activities/ Business Operations

08/02/2022 | 12:50am EDT
HACC/PSX/2022-

August 02, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that in the line with the amended Memorandum of Association of the Hashimi Can Company Limited (the Company) has resumed Commercial Activities/Business Operations. For this purpose, the Auditor of the Company has issued the necessary certificate (copy attached) about the "Resumption of Commercial Activities/ Business Operations". Furthermore, the Auditor in its enclosed certificate, has also certified that the Company has removed all uncertainties over the use of the "Going Concern Assumption," which had previously led to an adverse opinion in the last years audited report of the Company.

With the above, the Company has completed all actions for the removal of its shares from the Defaulters segment of PSX.

Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Hashimi Can Company Limited

__________________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Enclosed: Copy of Auditor's Certificate

Cc:

  1. The Executive Director/HOD, PRDD/SMD, Islamabad
  2. The Chief Regularity Officer - PSX, Karachi.

Disclaimer

Hashmi Can Company Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
