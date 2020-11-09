Hastings : Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

9 November 2020

Hastings Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 9 November 2020 that the following purchases of Company ordinary shares were made by Pierre Lefevre, a Director of the Company, on 6 November 2020 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP').

Name of PDMR Number of ordinary shares acquired under the DRIP Price per ordinary share Pierre Lefevre 1,724 £2.4985

This notification is made in order to satisfy article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Hastings Group+44 (0) 142 473 8220

Tony Leppard, Company Secretary

Instinctif Partners+44 (0) 207 457 2020

Tim Linacre