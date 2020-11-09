Log in
HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(HSTG)
Hastings : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/09/2020 | 06:04am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

9 November 2020

Hastings Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 9 November 2020 that the following purchases of Company ordinary shares were made by Pierre Lefevre, a Director of the Company, on 6 November 2020 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP').

Name of PDMR

Number of ordinary shares acquired under the DRIP

Price per ordinary share

Pierre Lefevre

1,724

£2.4985

This notification is made in order to satisfy article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Hastings Group+44 (0) 142 473 8220
Tony Leppard, Company Secretary

Instinctif Partners+44 (0) 207 457 2020
Tim Linacre

Disclaimer

Hastings Group Holdings plc published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 11:03:06 UTC
