Hastings : Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
9 November 2020
Hastings Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company was notified on 9 November 2020 that the following purchases of Company ordinary shares were made by Pierre Lefevre, a Director of the Company, on 6 November 2020 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP').
|
Name of PDMR
|
Number of ordinary shares acquired under the DRIP
|
Price per ordinary share
|
Pierre Lefevre
|
1,724
|
£2.4985
This notification is made in order to satisfy article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Hastings Group+44 (0) 142 473 8220
Tony Leppard, Company Secretary
Instinctif Partners+44 (0) 207 457 2020
Tim Linacre
Disclaimer
Hastings Group Holdings plc published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 11:03:06 UTC