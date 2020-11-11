Hastings : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 November 2020

Hastings Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified by Link IRG Trustees Limited ('the Trustees') on 10 November 2020 that the following purchases of Company ordinary shares were made by the Trustees on 6 November 2020 on behalf of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') as a result of the Company's dividend that was paid on 6 November 2020.

The SIP is an all-employee share plan arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from salary and/or dividends received in each monthly pay period.

Name of PDMR Date Number of ordinary shares acquired under the SIP Price per ordinary share Tobias van der Meer 6 November 2020 29 £2.4980

Mr van der Meer no longer actively participates in the SIP but continues to have beneficial interest in Company ordinary shares held on his behalf by Link IRG Trustees Limited pursuant to the rules of the SIP and therefore receives dividends on those ordinary shares which are reinvested.

This notification is made in order to satisfy article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

