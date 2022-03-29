Hastings Technology Metals : Proposed issue of securities - HAS

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Proposed +issue date 31/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementProposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 43122911399

1.3 ASX issuer code HAS

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

HAS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

160,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash What is the issue price per consideration being paid? +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.25000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 80,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching options to placement securities on the basis of one option for every two new shares issued

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

1.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.3250 31/3/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised HAS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 80,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02503314-6A1083630?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

31/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

240,000,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

Proposed issue of securities

