Certain Common Stock of Hatch Work Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

Details:

Regarding this offering and the secondary offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Hiroshi Otake, the stock lender and seller, Tohei Masuda, the seller, Otake & Partners Co., Ltd., Dynaegg Co., Ltd., and ENEOS Innovation Partners, the shareholders of the Company, jointly Company, Masao Tani, Mika Otake, Daisuke Koseki, Hakuhinkan Co., Ltd., Hideki Shioda and Yoshifumi Ito, and the Company's stock acquisition rights holders Satoshi Takeuchi, Fugo Ito, Shuhei Seshita, Junzo Kajita, Ken Serizawa, Takuki Watanabe, and Iuchi. Masataka, Takashi Okumura, Masataka Nakamura, Akemi Ikeda, Asami Kakinuma, Mio Kosaka, and Mayuko Nakamura are making this offering and the secondary offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. During the period starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement and ending on September 21, 2024, which is the 180th day from the date of listing, without the prior written consent of the lead manager. The Company has promised not to issue, transfer or sell the Company's common stock held on its own account as of the date of the principal underwriting agreement and the securities that have the right to acquire the Company's common stock.

The Shareholders are EEI No. 4 Innovation & Impact Investment Limited Partnership, Innovation Engine POC No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership, IE Fast & Excellent Investment Limited Partnership, Mercuria Biztech Investment Limited Partnership, and Innovation Engine. POC Investment Limited Partnership, Koichiro Yoshida, MS Startup Support Investment Limited Partnership, Nantes CVC No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership, Mizuho Growth Support No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership, Crowdworks Co., Ltd., Vector Co., Ltd., Star Tier Co., Ltd. and NOB LLC will notify the lead manager of this offering on the 90th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), starting on the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement for this offering and the sale through purchase and acceptance by the underwriters. During the period until June 23, 2024, the Company has the right to acquire the common stock of the Company and the common stock of the Company held on its own account on the date of execution of the principal underwriting agreement without obtaining the prior written consent of the lead manager. Issuance, transfer, or sale of securities owned by the Company.

In addition, the Company will notify the lead manager on September 21, 2024, which is the 180th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement related to the Offering and the secondary offering by underwriters. During the period up to and including the date of the issuance or sale of the Company's common stock and securities with the right or obligation to acquire the Company's common stock without obtaining the prior written consent of the lead manager, have agreed not to issue new shares, issue new shares through stock splits, etc.

In any of the above cases, the lead manager has the authority to cancel part or all of the agreement or shorten the restriction period at its discretion.