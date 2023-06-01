Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hatcher Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8365   KYG4404T1031

HATCHER GROUP LIMITED

(8365)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09:06 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.5200 HKD   -5.45%
09:38aRC365 subsidiary signs agreement with Hatcher Group for AI
AN
05/15Hatcher Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Performance Food Lowers Top End of Annual Sales Outlook Following Quarterly Revenue Miss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RC365 subsidiary signs agreement with Hatcher Group for AI

06/01/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions & IT support and security services - Subsidiary Regal Crown Technology Ltd signs non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Hatcher Group Ltd for artificial intelligence development. Says MoU will be valid for two years.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence, down 4.2% on Thursday

12-month: up 53%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HATCHER GROUP LIMITED -5.45% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-37.50%
RC365 HOLDING PLC -4.17% 23 Delayed Quote.26.32%
All news about HATCHER GROUP LIMITED
09:38aRC365 subsidiary signs agreement with Hatcher Group for AI
AN
05/15Hatcher Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
05/10Performance Food Lowers Top End of Annual Sales Outlook Following Quarterly Revenue Mis..
MT
05/03Vermilion Energy Q1 Profit Rises 34% Despite Lower Oil and Gas Production
MT
03/22VBG Asia Limited Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Auto Australia Limi..
CI
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% After Liberty Global Takes 4.92% Vodafone Stake
DJ
02/14UK Tight Labor-Market Data Hints Interest Rates Won't Fall in 2023
DJ
02/14RC365 shares soar as signs algorithm-focused memorandum with Hatcher
AN
02/14Hatcher Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
02/14RC365 Enters Share Subscription, R&D Agreements with Hatcher
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,2 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net income 2022 -8,25 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2022 77,7 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 464 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart HATCHER GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hatcher Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HATCHER GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wing Kun Hui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Keung Li Executive Chairman
William Robert Majcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Lik Kwan Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Kin Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HATCHER GROUP LIMITED-37.50%63
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-6.68%10 420
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.64%7 781
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.11.60%5 916
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED29.22%5 821
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.54%3 617
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer