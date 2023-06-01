RC365 subsidiary signs agreement with Hatcher Group for AI

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions & IT support and security services - Subsidiary Regal Crown Technology Ltd signs non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Hatcher Group Ltd for artificial intelligence development. Says MoU will be valid for two years.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence, down 4.2% on Thursday

12-month: up 53%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

