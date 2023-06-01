RC365 subsidiary signs agreement with Hatcher Group for AI

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company focusing on payment gateway solutions & IT support and security services - Subsidiary Regal Crown Technology Ltd signs non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Hatcher Group Ltd for artificial intelligence development. Says MoU will be valid for two years.
Current stock price: 23.00 pence, down 4.2% on Thursday
12-month: up 53%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.