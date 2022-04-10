Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533162   INE982F01036

HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED

(533162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
20.40 INR   +8.22%
03/10India Ratings & Research Withdraws Rating on Hathway & Datacom's Debt Financing
MT
01/17Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Hathway Cable & Datacom Buys Remaining Stake in Subsidiary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hathway Cable and Datacom : General updates

04/10/2022 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 9th April, 2022

To

The Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Plot no. C/1, G Block

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Symbol: HATHWAY

To

The Corporate Relationship Department BSE Limited

P.J. Towers, 1st Floor, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Script Code No. 533162

Dear Sir(s),

Ref.: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

With reference to captioned subject and in compliance with the requirements of the said Regulation, attached herewith Certificate of Security received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 6th April, 2022, confirming that they have not received any security from the depository participants for dematerialization / rematerialisation during the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Please take the same on your record.

FOR HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED

AJAY SINGH

Head Corporate Legal, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

FCS: 5189

Encl.: as above

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited

805/806, "Windsor", Off C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai 400098. Tel: +91 022 40542500, Fax: +91 22 40542700

Regd. Off: "Rahejas", 4th Floor, Corner of Main Avenue & V.P. Road, Santacruz (W), Mumbai-400054.

Tel: +91 022 26001306, Fax: +91 22 26001307 Email: info@hathway.net Website: www.hathway.com

CIN: L64204MH1959PLC011421

LINK Intime

=

i

To

Company Secretary

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited 605/806, "Windsor",

Off C.S.T Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E),

Mumbai-400098

ndia Dear Sir,

(Depositories

depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 317 March, 2022,

In reference to the above captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the

(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

extension to SEBI Circular on "Relaxation in adherence to prescribed timelines

SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/26 dated February 25, 2022 as

circular dated February 25, 2022 which included processing of demat and remat requests.

Covid-19" dated April 13, 2020 and April 29, 2021, whereby relaxation was given to intermediaries { market participants w.r.t. compliance with the prescribed timelines up to June 30, 2022 and granted an additional 30 days over the prescribed timelines for completion of service requests mentioned in the

also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository Participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the

registered owner within the prescribed timelines.. We request you to kindly take note of

your records,

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. The certificate is issued for compliance purpose only,

Note: We have not received any demat / remat request during

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Authorsed

Ino

Signatory

a

Part of Link Group | Gorporate Markets

and Participan

Regulations,

that

Link Intime India TONES Ltd.

ca: Mer NNER

CIN : UBTISOMH?S99PTC118368

Vikhreli

Tal. -

+91(West), Mumbai - 400 083.

22 4918 6000

Fax > +41 22 4918 6060

Pvt.

E-mail : mumbai@linkintime.ca.in Website ; www. linkintime.co.in

Date: 06.04.2022

701

were confirmed securities comprised in the said certificates have

an

issued by SEBI due to

We hereby

the above in

the period 01.01.2022 to 31.03.2022 for

Disclaimer

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 05:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
03/10India Ratings & Research Withdraws Rating on Hathway & Datacom's Debt Financing
MT
01/17Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Hathway Cable & Datacom Buys Remaining Stake in Subsidiary
MT
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited acquired remaining 3.64% stake in Hathway Kokan Cryst..
CI
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2021HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED(BS : 533162) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Indian shares rise 1% after virus-driven selloff
RE
2021HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : Promoter Groups Eye Sale of 19% Stake in Hathway Cable & Datac..
MT
2021HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : Selling Entire 50% Stake in JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 318 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 2 527 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2021 11 519 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 110 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajan Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Sitendu Nagchaudhuri Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Ananta Bhanu Gorthi Chairman
S. Naga Kishore Chief Technology Officer
Ajay Singh Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED-6.85%475
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-13.71%23 205
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-0.31%17 108
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.6.02%3 929
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-15.85%2 503
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-3.49%1 826