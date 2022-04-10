Hathway Cable and Datacom : General updates

Date: 9th April, 2022

To The Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Plot no. C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Symbol: HATHWAY To The Corporate Relationship Department BSE Limited P.J. Towers, 1st Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Script Code No. 533162

Dear Sir(s),

Ref.: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

With reference to captioned subject and in compliance with the requirements of the said Regulation, attached herewith Certificate of Security received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 6th April, 2022, confirming that they have not received any security from the depository participants for dematerialization / rematerialisation during the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Please take the same on your record.

FOR HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED

AJAY SINGH

Head Corporate Legal, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

FCS: 5189

Encl.: as above

LINK Intime

To

Company Secretary

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited 605/806, "Windsor",

Off C.S.T Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E),

Mumbai-400098

ndia Dear Sir,

(Depositories

depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 317 March, 2022,

In reference to the above captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the

(accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

extension to SEBI Circular on "Relaxation in adherence to prescribed timelines

SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/26 dated February 25, 2022 as

circular dated February 25, 2022 which included processing of demat and remat requests.

Covid-19" dated April 13, 2020 and April 29, 2021, whereby relaxation was given to intermediaries { market participants w.r.t. compliance with the prescribed timelines up to June 30, 2022 and granted an additional 30 days over the prescribed timelines for completion of service requests mentioned in the

also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository Participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the

registered owner within the prescribed timelines.. We request you to kindly take note of

your records,

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. The certificate is issued for compliance purpose only,

Note: We have not received any demat / remat request during

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Date: 06.04.2022

were confirmed securities comprised in the said certificates have

issued by SEBI due to

the period 01.01.2022 to 31.03.2022 for