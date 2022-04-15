Hathway Cable and Datacom : Investor Presentation

April 15, 2022
To,
BSE Limited
The Corporate Relationship Department, P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400001
BSE Security Code: 533162
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department
"Exchange Plaza" Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 NSE Trading Symbol: HATHWAY
Sub: Investor Update on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find enclosed the Investor Update on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Kindly take the aforesaid on record.
Thanking you,
FOR HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
AJAY SINGH
Head Corporate Legal, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer
FCS: 5189
Encl: As above
Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Investor Update - Q4 / FY22
Safe Harbour
The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. All actions and statements made herein or otherwise shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations as amended from time to time. There is no representation that all information relating to the context has been
taken care of in the presentation and neither we undertake any obligation as to the regular updating of the information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will accept no liability whatsoever for any loss arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance of any information contained in this presentation or for any omission of the information. The information shall not be distributed or used by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or countries where such distribution or use would be contrary to the applicable laws or regulations. It is advised that prior to acting upon this presentation independent consultation / advice may be obtained and necessary due diligence, investigation etc. may be done at your end. You may also contact us directly for any questions or clarifications on this front. This presentation contains certain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements, including those relating to our general business plans and strategy, our future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in our industry and our competitive and regulatory environment. In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words 'may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results, performances or events may differ materially from these
forward looking statements including the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, future changes or developments in our business, our competitive environment, telecommunications
technology and application, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in India. It is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. This presentation is not being used in connection with any invitation of an offer or an offer of securities and should not be used as a basis for any
investment decision.
Company Overview
• Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL), part of Reliance Group; is engaged in wireline Internet services (ISP) along with providing Cable Television services (CATV) through it's wholly owned subsidiary, Hathway Digital Limited (HDL), which is one of the largest Multi System Operator (MSO) in India today
• The company's vision is to be a single point access provider, bringing into the home and work place a converged world of information, entertainment and services
• Hathway holds a PAN India ISP license and is the first cable television services provider to offer broadband Internet services
• Approximately 5.7 Mn two-way broadband homes passed
• Total broadband Subscribers - 1.11 Mn High-speed cable broadband services across 22 cities (major presence in 4 metros and 3 mini metros)
• Telco grade technology and consumer engagement platform
• One of India's largest MSO, across various regions of the country and transmitting the same to LCOs or directly to subscribers
• Extensive network connecting 5.4 Mn digital cable subscribers / households
• 100% Subscribers are served through Hathway Connect platform and 95% online payment made by LCOs
• Offers cable television services across 109+ cities and major towns
Group Structure
