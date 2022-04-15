Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533162   INE982F01036

HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED

(533162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
19.50 INR   -5.11%
02:40aHATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : Investor Presentation
PU
04/12Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/10HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : General updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hathway Cable and Datacom : Investor Presentation

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

The Corporate Relationship Department, P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400001

BSE Security Code: 533162

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department

"Exchange Plaza" Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 NSE Trading Symbol: HATHWAY

Sub: Investor Update on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed the Investor Update on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Kindly take the aforesaid on record.

Thanking you,

FOR HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED

AJAY SINGH

Head Corporate Legal, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

FCS: 5189

Encl: As above

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited 805/806, "Windsor", Off C.S.T Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai-400098 Tel: +91 022 40542500 Fax: +91 022 40542700

Regd. Off.: "Rahejas", 4th Floor, Corner of Main Avenue & V.P. Road, Santacruz (W), Mumbai-400 054.

Tel: +91 022 26001306 Fax: +91 022 26001307 Email: info@hathway.net Website: www.hathway.com

CIN No. L64204MH1959PLC011421

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Investor Update - Q4 / FY22

Safe Harbour

The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. All actions and statements made herein or otherwise shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations as amended from time to time. There is no representation that all information relating to the context has been

taken care of in the presentation and neither we undertake any obligation as to the regular updating of the information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will accept no liability whatsoever for any loss arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance of any information contained in this presentation or for any omission of the information. The information shall not be distributed or used by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or countries where such distribution or use would be contrary to the applicable laws or regulations. It is advised that prior to acting upon this presentation independent consultation / advice may be obtained and necessary due diligence, investigation etc. may be done at your end. You may also contact us directly for any questions or clarifications on this front. This presentation contains certain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements, including those relating to our general business plans and strategy, our future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in our industry and our competitive and regulatory environment. In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words 'may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results, performances or events may differ materially from these

forward looking statements including the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, future changes or developments in our business, our competitive environment, telecommunications

technology and application, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in India. It is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. This presentation is not being used in connection with any invitation of an offer or an offer of securities and should not be used as a basis for any

investment decision.

Company Overview

  • Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL), part of Reliance Group; is engaged in wireline Internet services (ISP) along with providing Cable Television services (CATV) through it's wholly owned subsidiary, Hathway Digital Limited (HDL), which is one of the largest Multi System Operator (MSO) in India today

  • The company's vision is to be a single point access provider, bringing into the home and work place a converged world of information, entertainment and services

Broadband

  • Hathway holds a PAN India ISP license and is the first cable television services provider to offer broadband Internet services

  • Approximately 5.7 Mn two-way broadband homes passed

  • Total broadband Subscribers - 1.11 Mn High-speed cable broadband services across 22 cities (major presence in 4 metros and 3 mini metros)

  • Telco grade technology and consumer engagement platform

Cable Television

  • One of India's largest MSO, across various regions of the country and transmitting the same to LCOs or directly to subscribers

  • Extensive network connecting 5.4 Mn digital cable subscribers / households

  • 100% Subscribers are served through Hathway Connect platform and 95% online payment made by LCOs

  • Offers cable television services across 109+ cities and major towns

Group Structure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
02:40aHATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : Investor Presentation
PU
04/12Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
04/10HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM : General updates
PU
03/10India Ratings & Research Withdraws Rating on Hathway & Datacom's Debt Financing
MT
01/17Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Hathway Cable & Datacom Buys Remaining Stake in Subsidiary
MT
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited acquired remaining 3.64% stake in Hathway Kokan Cryst..
CI
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2021HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED(BS : 533162) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 34 517 M 452 M 452 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajan Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Sitendu Nagchaudhuri Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Ananta Bhanu Gorthi Chairman
S. Naga Kishore Chief Technology Officer
Ajay Singh Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED-10.96%452
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-13.10%23 057
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION2.31%17 558
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.6.60%4 058
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-14.42%2 564
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.2.32%1 936