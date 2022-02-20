Hatton National Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2021
For the year ended 31st December 2021
FINANCIAL COMMENTARY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) solidified its position as one of the most sustainable and strongest banks recording a well-rounded performance in 2021. Group Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 20Bn, representing a growth of 47% YoY while Bank PAT improved to Rs 17.3 Bn as economic activity picked up during the year.
The monetary policy loosening adopted to spur economic growth post the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 continued to be in place upto August 2021. Although the interest rates increased subsequent to the 50bps increase in policy rates in August, the average AWPLR for 2021 was approximately 160bps below the rate for 2020. This resulted in a decline of 5.1% in interest income to Rs
98.6 Bn, despite a strong loan growth in the second half of the year. Similarly interest expense reduced by 17.2% to Rs 49Bn, resulting in a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 10.8% YoY to Rs 49.6 Bn.
Net Fee and Commission income of the Bank grew by 27.5% YoY to Rs 9.6 Bn driven by higher card and trade business volumes as economic activity rebounded. Other non-interest income grew by 61% to Rs 6.5Bn, largely due to the position revaluations on account of the deprecation of the LKR by 8% during 2021.
Improvements made with regard to credit underwriting standards, approval processes and recovery action has resulted in further improvements in asset quality reflected by the NPA ratio which improved to 3.38% from 4.31% in 2020 to record one of the best NPA ratios in the industry. The Net Stage III loans ratio also improved by 85 bps to 2.55% as at end of 2021. The impairment charge for the year increased to Rs 18.8 Bn as significant management overlays were recognized on account of elevated risk industries and a provision of Rs 6.9Bn was made on account of foreign currency denominated government securities as the sovereign was downgraded to CC by Fitch Ratings.
Total operating expenses increased by only 2.3% YoY mainly due to a 6.1% reduction in personnel costs. The Bank continued its policy of not laying off or cutting salaries due to the pandemic and concluded a very successful collective agreement for the non-executive staff. However, the extension of retirement age to 60 years resulted in a reversal of Rs 2.3 Bn on provision for pension and retirement benefits which led to the drop in personnel expenses. Other operating expenses which account for 52% of total operating expenses increased by 11.4% YoY. However, this was still 3.9% below the pre-pandemic level.
The growth in Total Operating Income at a higher rate of 16.7%, resulted in the cost to income ratio improving considerably to 34.4% compared to 39.3% in 2020.
Profit Before Tax (PBT) amounted to Rs 19.8 Bn, a 31,5% YoY increase from the PBT reported in 2020. The total effective tax rate for 2021 was at 28.9% as the income tax rate reduced to 24% from 28% as well as due to reversals of excess provisions from previous years. Resulting PAT of Rs 17.3 Bn generated a ROA of 1.3% and a ROE of 12.1% respectively.
Robust growth in the last two quarters of 2021 led to a gross loan book growth of 14% during 2021, to Rs 929 Bn. On the funding side of the balance sheet deposits grew by 11.1% YoY to Rs 1.1Trillion. CASA grew at a higher pace of 15% YoY improving the CASA ratio to 41.0%. Total Assets of the Bank improved to Rs 1.4 Trillion while the equity capital improved to Rs 152 Bn.
With industry leading Tier I and Total Capital Adequacy ratios of 14.53% and 18.16% respectively HNB is very well capitalized. Liquidity levels also remain strong with Liquid Asset Ratios at 28% and Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 207% against the regulatory requirements of 20% and 90% respectively.
All Group Subsidiaries complemented the Bank's results as the Group recorded a PBT of Rs 23.1 Bn, a 31.1% YoY increase compared to 2020. The Group PAT of Rs 20.1 Bn enabled a ROA of 1.42% while Profit Attributable to Shareholders, which rose by 45.3% YoY to Rs 19 Bn delivered a ROE of 11.50%. Total Group Assets improved to Rs 1.5 Trillion, recording a 6% YoY expansion.
The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of Rs 9.00 per share which is the highest dividend declared over the past few decades, consisting of a cash dividend of Rs 6.50 per share and a scrip dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
HNB is rated AA- (lka) by Fitch Ratings and has been ranked among the Top 1000 Banks in the World over five consecutive years by the acclaimed UK based "The Banker Magazine".HNB was once again recognised among the Top 10 'Most Admired Corporates of Sri Lanka' at the CIMA/ICCSL awards, a recognition bestowed for the fourth successive year. HNB is also a 11 time winner of the 'Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka' award by the Asian Banker Magazine and is ranked as a Top 10 company in Sri Lanka by the 'Business Today' Magazine.
INCOME STATEMENT
BANK
BANK
GROUP
GROUP
For the year ended
For the 3 months ended
For the year ended
For the 3 months ended
31st December
31st December
31st December
31st December
2021
2020
% Increase /
2021
2020
% Increase/
2021
2020
% Increase /
2021
2020
% Increase/
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Gross income
115,047,325
115,813,618
(1)
30,444,876
28,274,023
8
135,710,455
134,436,232
1
35,930,721
33,260,714
8
Interest income
98,600,557
103,944,602
(5)
26,065,178
24,337,276
7
107,407,723
112,825,455
(5)
28,128,247
26,608,357
6
Less : Interest expenses
49,041,200
59,235,456
(17)
12,084,991
13,441,406
(10)
50,945,355
61,988,268
(18)
12,495,467
14,201,659
(12)
Net interest income
49,559,357
44,709,146
11
13,980,187
10,895,870
28
56,462,368
50,837,187
11
15,632,780
12,406,698
26
Fee and commission income
9,893,263
7,794,929
27
3,046,909
2,179,642
40
10,676,982
8,399,641
27
3,319,442
2,306,023
44
Less: Fee and commission expenses
270,702
249,880
8
85,809
60,138
43
360,771
374,084
(4)
118,276
84,961
39
Net fee and commission income
9,622,561
7,545,049
28
2,961,100
2,119,504
40
10,316,211
8,025,557
29
3,201,166
2,221,062
44
Net interest, fee and commission income
59,181,918
52,254,195
13
16,941,287
13,015,374
30
66,778,579
58,862,744
13
18,833,946
14,627,760
29
Net gains/(losses) from trading
(522,039)
(837,108)
(38)
886,863
580,103
53
(383,772)
(816,896)
(53)
946,088
606,996
56
Net gain from financial investments at fair value through
195,927
207,321
(5)
12,720
-
-
196,167
209,217
(6)
10,280
680
1,412
other comprehensive income
Net gains arising on de-recognition of financial assets
-
1,053,543
(100)
-
1,053,543
(100)
5,874
1,106,649
(99)
(3,616)
1,080,846
(100)
Net insurance premium income
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,641,842
8,907,731
19
2,990,805
2,493,833
20
Net other operating income
6,879,617
3,650,331
88
433,206
123,459
251
7,165,639
3,804,435
88
539,475
163,979
229
Total operating income
65,735,423
56,328,282
17
18,274,076
14,772,479
24
84,404,329
72,073,880
17
23,316,978
18,974,094
23
Less: Impairment charge for loans and other losses
18,778,047
15,258,468
23
7,584,686
3,446,941
120
19,534,309
16,046,578
22
7,701,561
3,944,000
95
Net operating income
46,957,376
41,069,814
14
10,689,390
11,325,538
(6)
64,870,020
56,027,302
16
15,615,417
15,030,094
4
Less : Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
10,757,563
11,459,352
(6)
1,298,590
2,798,003
(54)
13,676,004
13,903,432
(2)
2,052,471
3,420,995
(40)
Depreciation and amortisation
2,442,963
2,359,326
4
650,545
735,601
(12)
2,905,296
2,837,073
2
771,543
923,614
(16)
Benefits, claims and underwriting expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,955,217
7,374,868
21
1,945,539
1,682,805
16
Other expenses
9,433,001
8,300,307
14
2,723,304
1,922,061
42
11,812,874
10,690,354
11
3,380,963
2,438,091
39
Total operating expenses
22,633,527
22,118,985
2
4,672,439
5,455,665
(14)
37,349,391
34,805,727
7
8,150,516
8,465,505
(4)
Operating profit before taxes on financial services
24,323,849
18,950,829
28
6,016,951
5,869,873
3
27,520,629
21,221,575
30
7,464,901
6,564,589
14
Less :Value Added Tax (VAT) on financial services
4,498,822
3,869,649
16
929,654
1,096,466
(15)
4,759,882
4,048,466
18
1,002,267
1,087,364
(8)
Operating profit after taxes on financial services
19,825,027
15,081,180
31
5,087,297
4,773,407
7
22,760,747
17,173,109
33
6,462,634
5,477,225
18
Share of profit of joint venture (net of income tax)
-
-
-
-
-
-
292,837
407,215
(28)
148,362
128,835
15
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
19,825,027
15,081,180
31
5,087,297
4,773,407
7
23,053,584
17,580,324
31
6,610,996
5,606,060
18
Less: Income tax expense
2,525,260
3,618,544
(30)
22,321
1,049,728
(98)
2,969,222
3,918,061
(24)
(85,265)
744,269
(111)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
17,299,767
11,462,636
51
5,064,976
3,723,679
36
20,084,362
13,662,263
47
6,696,261
4,861,791
38
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
17,299,767
11,462,636
51
5,064,976
3,723,679
36
19,024,882
13,095,420
45
6,051,559
4,489,939
35
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,059,480
566,843
87
644,702
371,852
73
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
17,299,767
11,462,636
51
5,064,976
3,723,679
36
20,084,362
13,662,263
47
6,696,261
4,861,791
38
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per ordinary share (Rs)
32.90
21.80
51
9.63
7.08
36
36.18
24.90
45
11.51
8.54
35
Diluted earnings per ordinary share (Rs)
32.90
21.80
51
9.63
7.08
36
36.18
24.90
45
11.51
8.54
35
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
BANK
BANK
GROUP
GROUP
For the year ended
For the 3 months ended
For the year ended
For the 3 months ended
31st December
31st December
31st December
31st December
2021
2020
% Increase/
2021
2020
% Increase/
2021
2020
% Increase/
2021
2020
% Increase/
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
17,299,767
11,462,636
51
5,064,976
3,723,679
36
20,084,362
13,662,263
47
6,696,261
4,861,791
38
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments designated
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(257,524)
(1,372,363)
(81)
2,300
(238,907)
(101)
(257,524)
(1,372,363)
(81)
2,300
(238,907)
(101)
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
1,030,928
(1,556,496)
(166)
1,030,928
(1,556,496)
(166)
1,100,788
(1,608,998)
(168)
1,075,068
(1,601,491)
(167)
Revaluation gain on freehold land and buildings
4,878,773
-
-
4,878,773
-
-
8,547,116
-
-
8,547,116
-
-
Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture that
will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,108
483
129
1,108
483
129
Less:Tax expense relating to items that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss
(576,923)
-
-
(1,155,785)
-
-
(786,036)
2,102
(37,495)
(2,033,270)
-
-
Total other comprehensive income that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss
5,075,254
(2,928,859)
273
4,756,216
(1,795,403)
365
8,605,452
(2,978,776)
389
7,592,322
(1,839,915)
513
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive
income :
Net gains / (losses) on investments in debt instruments measured
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(2,972,433)
833,584
457
(840,501)
(1,278,972)
(34)
(3,916,786)
1,528,985
356
(1,104,680)
(1,429,401)
(23)
Reclassification of net gains on de-recognition of debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive income to income
statement
-
(1,053,543)
(100)
-
(1,053,543)
(100)
(5,874)
(1,106,649)
(99)
3,616
(1,080,846)
(100)
Net change in expected credit losses of debt securities measured at
fair value through other comprehensive income
186,758
(150,378)
224
160,437
358,515
(55)
186,758
(150,378)
224
160,437
358,515
(55)
Transfer (to) / from life policy holder reserve fund
-
-
-
-
-
-
851,693
(576,094)
248
236,838
153,418
54
Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture
that will be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
61,665
26,448
133
3,445
4,113
(16)
Less:Tax expense relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
754,541
61,588
1,125
201,720
653,104
(69)
763,270
54,565
1,299
196,823
654,309
(70)
Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to
profit or loss
(2,031,134)
(308,749)
558
(478,344)
(1,320,896)
(64)
(2,059,274)
(223,123)
823
(503,521)
(1,339,892)
(62)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX
3,044,120
(3,237,608)
(194)
4,277,872
(3,116,299)
237
6,546,178
(3,201,899)
304
7,088,801
(3,179,807)
323
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX
20,343,887
8,225,028
147
9,342,848
607,380
1,438
26,630,540
10,460,364
155
13,785,062
1,681,984
720
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
20,343,887
8,225,028
147
9,342,848
607,380
1,438
25,574,417
9,892,718
159
13,135,770
1,339,117
881
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,056,123
567,646
86
649,292
342,867
89
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX
20,343,887
8,225,028
147
9,342,848
607,380
1,438
26,630,540
10,460,364
155
13,785,062
1,681,984
720
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
BANK
GROUP
As at
As at
% Increase /
As at
As at
% Increase /
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Decrease)
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Decrease)
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
38,185,254
34,123,562
12
40,900,372
34,898,957
17
Placements with banks
-
-
-
6,371,273
12,126,434
(47)
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
25,820,489
7,212,395
258
25,820,489
7,212,395
258
Reverse repurchase agreements
-
-
-
6,246,276
2,827,050
121
Derivative financial instruments
927,487
1,032,318
(10)
927,487
1,032,318
(10)
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit
or loss
103,365
84,499
22
862,641
1,094,827
(21)
Financial assets measured at amortised cost - loans and
advances to customers
876,254,693
772,580,720
13
911,253,345
800,815,971
14
Financial assets measured at amortised cost - debt and
other financial instruments
160,677,520
186,605,516
(14)
171,930,640
193,349,496
(11)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
203,426,433
249,271,658
(18)
210,804,487
256,394,644
(18)
Investment in joint venture
755,000
755,000
-
2,877,420
2,521,811
14
Investment in subsidiaries
3,017,285
3,017,285
-
-
-
-
Investment properties
469,774
475,109
(1)
964,854
1,028,956
(6)
Property, plant and equipment
24,953,738
20,705,056
21
49,724,473
41,827,384
19
Right-of-use assets
5,439,384
5,356,868
2
2,177,902
1,827,832
19
Intangible assets and goodwill
1,429,544
1,309,172
9
1,989,134
1,749,994
14
Deferred tax assets
4,461,561
806,539
453
4,941,105
1,728,958
186
Other assets
12,415,094
8,515,839
46
15,858,665
11,045,479
44
Total assets
1,358,336,621
1,291,851,536
5
1,453,650,563
1,371,482,506
6
LIABILITIES
Due to banks
17,075,502
89,746,709
(81)
17,075,502
89,746,709
(81)
Derivative financial instruments
353,356
337,014
5
353,356
337,014
5
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
33,524,226
10,361,383
224
33,524,226
10,361,383
224
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost - due to
depositors
1,075,709,287
967,821,404
11
1,107,065,820
994,948,912
11
Dividends payable
989,212
962,185
3
1,013,629
980,507
3
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost - other
borrowings
24,747,869
30,526,261
(19)
25,555,834
30,526,261
(16)
Debt securities issued
1,962,749
1,875,042
5
2,465,085
2,411,408
2
Current tax liabilities
10,051,689
7,725,731
30
10,518,569
8,093,584
30
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
-
5,157,978
5,371,390
(4)
Insurance provision - life
-
-
-
20,378,015
17,073,033
19
Insurance provision - non life
-
-
-
3,735,921
3,309,150
13
Other provisions
3,928,598
3,917,784
-
4,550,802
4,266,262
7
Other liabilities
14,400,456
16,278,033
(12)
14,596,651
15,451,997
(6)
Subordinated term debts
23,552,323
28,298,365
(17)
24,391,912
28,945,457
(16)
Total liabilities
1,206,295,267
1,157,849,911
4
1,270,383,300
1,211,823,067
5
