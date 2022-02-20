Log in
    HNB.N0000   LK0078N00002

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC

(HNB.N0000)
Hatton National Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2021

02/20/2022 | 11:21pm EST
For the year ended 31st December 2021

FINANCIAL COMMENTARY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) solidified its position as one of the most sustainable and strongest banks recording a well-rounded performance in 2021. Group Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 20Bn, representing a growth of 47% YoY while Bank PAT improved to Rs 17.3 Bn as economic activity picked up during the year.

The monetary policy loosening adopted to spur economic growth post the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 continued to be in place upto August 2021. Although the interest rates increased subsequent to the 50bps increase in policy rates in August, the average AWPLR for 2021 was approximately 160bps below the rate for 2020. This resulted in a decline of 5.1% in interest income to Rs

98.6 Bn, despite a strong loan growth in the second half of the year. Similarly interest expense reduced by 17.2% to Rs 49Bn, resulting in a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 10.8% YoY to Rs 49.6 Bn.

Net Fee and Commission income of the Bank grew by 27.5% YoY to Rs 9.6 Bn driven by higher card and trade business volumes as economic activity rebounded. Other non-interest income grew by 61% to Rs 6.5Bn, largely due to the position revaluations on account of the deprecation of the LKR by 8% during 2021.

Improvements made with regard to credit underwriting standards, approval processes and recovery action has resulted in further improvements in asset quality reflected by the NPA ratio which improved to 3.38% from 4.31% in 2020 to record one of the best NPA ratios in the industry. The Net Stage III loans ratio also improved by 85 bps to 2.55% as at end of 2021. The impairment charge for the year increased to Rs 18.8 Bn as significant management overlays were recognized on account of elevated risk industries and a provision of Rs 6.9Bn was made on account of foreign currency denominated government securities as the sovereign was downgraded to CC by Fitch Ratings.

Total operating expenses increased by only 2.3% YoY mainly due to a 6.1% reduction in personnel costs. The Bank continued its policy of not laying off or cutting salaries due to the pandemic and concluded a very successful collective agreement for the non-executive staff. However, the extension of retirement age to 60 years resulted in a reversal of Rs 2.3 Bn on provision for pension and retirement benefits which led to the drop in personnel expenses. Other operating expenses which account for 52% of total operating expenses increased by 11.4% YoY. However, this was still 3.9% below the pre-pandemic level.

The growth in Total Operating Income at a higher rate of 16.7%, resulted in the cost to income ratio improving considerably to 34.4% compared to 39.3% in 2020.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) amounted to Rs 19.8 Bn, a 31,5% YoY increase from the PBT reported in 2020. The total effective tax rate for 2021 was at 28.9% as the income tax rate reduced to 24% from 28% as well as due to reversals of excess provisions from previous years. Resulting PAT of Rs 17.3 Bn generated a ROA of 1.3% and a ROE of 12.1% respectively.

Robust growth in the last two quarters of 2021 led to a gross loan book growth of 14% during 2021, to Rs 929 Bn. On the funding side of the balance sheet deposits grew by 11.1% YoY to Rs 1.1Trillion. CASA grew at a higher pace of 15% YoY improving the CASA ratio to 41.0%. Total Assets of the Bank improved to Rs 1.4 Trillion while the equity capital improved to Rs 152 Bn.

With industry leading Tier I and Total Capital Adequacy ratios of 14.53% and 18.16% respectively HNB is very well capitalized. Liquidity levels also remain strong with Liquid Asset Ratios at 28% and Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 207% against the regulatory requirements of 20% and 90% respectively.

All Group Subsidiaries complemented the Bank's results as the Group recorded a PBT of Rs 23.1 Bn, a 31.1% YoY increase compared to 2020. The Group PAT of Rs 20.1 Bn enabled a ROA of 1.42% while Profit Attributable to Shareholders, which rose by 45.3% YoY to Rs 19 Bn delivered a ROE of 11.50%. Total Group Assets improved to Rs 1.5 Trillion, recording a 6% YoY expansion.

The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of Rs 9.00 per share which is the highest dividend declared over the past few decades, consisting of a cash dividend of Rs 6.50 per share and a scrip dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

HNB is rated AA- (lka) by Fitch Ratings and has been ranked among the Top 1000 Banks in the World over five consecutive years by the acclaimed UK based "The Banker Magazine".HNB was once again recognised among the Top 10 'Most Admired Corporates of Sri Lanka' at the CIMA/ICCSL awards, a recognition bestowed for the fourth successive year. HNB is also a 11 time winner of the 'Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka' award by the Asian Banker Magazine and is ranked as a Top 10 company in Sri Lanka by the 'Business Today' Magazine.

2

INCOME STATEMENT

BANK

BANK

GROUP

GROUP

For the year ended

For the 3 months ended

For the year ended

For the 3 months ended

31st December

31st December

31st December

31st December

2021

2020

% Increase /

2021

2020

% Increase/

2021

2020

% Increase /

2021

2020

% Increase/

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Gross income

115,047,325

115,813,618

(1)

30,444,876

28,274,023

8

135,710,455

134,436,232

1

35,930,721

33,260,714

8

Interest income

98,600,557

103,944,602

(5)

26,065,178

24,337,276

7

107,407,723

112,825,455

(5)

28,128,247

26,608,357

6

Less : Interest expenses

49,041,200

59,235,456

(17)

12,084,991

13,441,406

(10)

50,945,355

61,988,268

(18)

12,495,467

14,201,659

(12)

Net interest income

49,559,357

44,709,146

11

13,980,187

10,895,870

28

56,462,368

50,837,187

11

15,632,780

12,406,698

26

Fee and commission income

9,893,263

7,794,929

27

3,046,909

2,179,642

40

10,676,982

8,399,641

27

3,319,442

2,306,023

44

Less: Fee and commission expenses

270,702

249,880

8

85,809

60,138

43

360,771

374,084

(4)

118,276

84,961

39

Net fee and commission income

9,622,561

7,545,049

28

2,961,100

2,119,504

40

10,316,211

8,025,557

29

3,201,166

2,221,062

44

Net interest, fee and commission income

59,181,918

52,254,195

13

16,941,287

13,015,374

30

66,778,579

58,862,744

13

18,833,946

14,627,760

29

Net gains/(losses) from trading

(522,039)

(837,108)

(38)

886,863

580,103

53

(383,772)

(816,896)

(53)

946,088

606,996

56

Net gain from financial investments at fair value through

195,927

207,321

(5)

12,720

-

-

196,167

209,217

(6)

10,280

680

1,412

other comprehensive income

Net gains arising on de-recognition of financial assets

-

1,053,543

(100)

-

1,053,543

(100)

5,874

1,106,649

(99)

(3,616)

1,080,846

(100)

Net insurance premium income

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,641,842

8,907,731

19

2,990,805

2,493,833

20

Net other operating income

6,879,617

3,650,331

88

433,206

123,459

251

7,165,639

3,804,435

88

539,475

163,979

229

Total operating income

65,735,423

56,328,282

17

18,274,076

14,772,479

24

84,404,329

72,073,880

17

23,316,978

18,974,094

23

Less: Impairment charge for loans and other losses

18,778,047

15,258,468

23

7,584,686

3,446,941

120

19,534,309

16,046,578

22

7,701,561

3,944,000

95

Net operating income

46,957,376

41,069,814

14

10,689,390

11,325,538

(6)

64,870,020

56,027,302

16

15,615,417

15,030,094

4

Less : Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

10,757,563

11,459,352

(6)

1,298,590

2,798,003

(54)

13,676,004

13,903,432

(2)

2,052,471

3,420,995

(40)

Depreciation and amortisation

2,442,963

2,359,326

4

650,545

735,601

(12)

2,905,296

2,837,073

2

771,543

923,614

(16)

Benefits, claims and underwriting expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,955,217

7,374,868

21

1,945,539

1,682,805

16

Other expenses

9,433,001

8,300,307

14

2,723,304

1,922,061

42

11,812,874

10,690,354

11

3,380,963

2,438,091

39

Total operating expenses

22,633,527

22,118,985

2

4,672,439

5,455,665

(14)

37,349,391

34,805,727

7

8,150,516

8,465,505

(4)

Operating profit before taxes on financial services

24,323,849

18,950,829

28

6,016,951

5,869,873

3

27,520,629

21,221,575

30

7,464,901

6,564,589

14

Less :Value Added Tax (VAT) on financial services

4,498,822

3,869,649

16

929,654

1,096,466

(15)

4,759,882

4,048,466

18

1,002,267

1,087,364

(8)

Operating profit after taxes on financial services

19,825,027

15,081,180

31

5,087,297

4,773,407

7

22,760,747

17,173,109

33

6,462,634

5,477,225

18

Share of profit of joint venture (net of income tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

292,837

407,215

(28)

148,362

128,835

15

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

19,825,027

15,081,180

31

5,087,297

4,773,407

7

23,053,584

17,580,324

31

6,610,996

5,606,060

18

Less: Income tax expense

2,525,260

3,618,544

(30)

22,321

1,049,728

(98)

2,969,222

3,918,061

(24)

(85,265)

744,269

(111)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

17,299,767

11,462,636

51

5,064,976

3,723,679

36

20,084,362

13,662,263

47

6,696,261

4,861,791

38

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

17,299,767

11,462,636

51

5,064,976

3,723,679

36

19,024,882

13,095,420

45

6,051,559

4,489,939

35

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,059,480

566,843

87

644,702

371,852

73

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

17,299,767

11,462,636

51

5,064,976

3,723,679

36

20,084,362

13,662,263

47

6,696,261

4,861,791

38

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per ordinary share (Rs)

32.90

21.80

51

9.63

7.08

36

36.18

24.90

45

11.51

8.54

35

Diluted earnings per ordinary share (Rs)

32.90

21.80

51

9.63

7.08

36

36.18

24.90

45

11.51

8.54

35

3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

BANK

BANK

GROUP

GROUP

For the year ended

For the 3 months ended

For the year ended

For the 3 months ended

31st December

31st December

31st December

31st December

2021

2020

% Increase/

2021

2020

% Increase/

2021

2020

% Increase/

2021

2020

% Increase/

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

17,299,767

11,462,636

51

5,064,976

3,723,679

36

20,084,362

13,662,263

47

6,696,261

4,861,791

38

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified

  to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments designated

at fair value through other comprehensive income

(257,524)

(1,372,363)

(81)

2,300

(238,907)

(101)

(257,524)

(1,372,363)

(81)

2,300

(238,907)

(101)

Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations

1,030,928

(1,556,496)

(166)

1,030,928

(1,556,496)

(166)

1,100,788

(1,608,998)

(168)

1,075,068

(1,601,491)

(167)

Revaluation gain on freehold land and buildings

4,878,773

-

-

4,878,773

-

-

8,547,116

-

-

8,547,116

-

-

Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture that

  will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,108

483

129

1,108

483

129

Less:Tax expense relating to items that will not be

  reclassified to profit or loss

(576,923)

-

-

(1,155,785)

-

-

(786,036)

2,102

(37,495)

(2,033,270)

-

-

Total other comprehensive income that will not be

  reclassified to profit or loss

5,075,254

(2,928,859)

273

4,756,216

(1,795,403)

365

8,605,452

(2,978,776)

389

7,592,322

(1,839,915)

513

Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified

  to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income :

Net gains / (losses) on investments in debt instruments measured

  at fair value through other comprehensive income

(2,972,433)

833,584

457

(840,501)

(1,278,972)

(34)

(3,916,786)

1,528,985

356

(1,104,680)

(1,429,401)

(23)

Reclassification of net gains on de-recognition of debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income to income

statement

-

(1,053,543)

(100)

-

(1,053,543)

(100)

(5,874)

(1,106,649)

(99)

3,616

(1,080,846)

(100)

Net change in expected credit losses of debt securities measured at

  fair value through other comprehensive income

186,758

(150,378)

224

160,437

358,515

(55)

186,758

(150,378)

224

160,437

358,515

(55)

Transfer (to) / from life policy holder reserve fund

-

-

-

-

-

-

851,693

(576,094)

248

236,838

153,418

54

Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture

  that will be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

61,665

26,448

133

3,445

4,113

(16)

Less:Tax expense relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

754,541

61,588

1,125

201,720

653,104

(69)

763,270

54,565

1,299

196,823

654,309

(70)

Total other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to

profit or loss

(2,031,134)

(308,749)

558

(478,344)

(1,320,896)

(64)

(2,059,274)

(223,123)

823

(503,521)

(1,339,892)

(62)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX

3,044,120

(3,237,608)

(194)

4,277,872

(3,116,299)

237

6,546,178

(3,201,899)

304

7,088,801

(3,179,807)

323

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX

20,343,887

8,225,028

147

9,342,848

607,380

1,438

26,630,540

10,460,364

155

13,785,062

1,681,984

720

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  Equity holders of the Bank

20,343,887

8,225,028

147

9,342,848

607,380

1,438

25,574,417

9,892,718

159

13,135,770

1,339,117

881

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,056,123

567,646

86

649,292

342,867

89

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,NET OF TAX

20,343,887

8,225,028

147

9,342,848

607,380

1,438

26,630,540

10,460,364

155

13,785,062

1,681,984

720

4

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

BANK

GROUP

As at

As at

% Increase /

As at

As at

% Increase /

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

(Decrease)

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

(Decrease)

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

Rs 000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

38,185,254

34,123,562

12

40,900,372

34,898,957

17

Placements with banks

-

-

-

6,371,273

12,126,434

(47)

Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka

25,820,489

7,212,395

258

25,820,489

7,212,395

258

Reverse repurchase agreements

-

-

-

6,246,276

2,827,050

121

Derivative financial instruments

927,487

1,032,318

(10)

927,487

1,032,318

(10)

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit

or loss

103,365

84,499

22

862,641

1,094,827

(21)

Financial assets measured at amortised cost - loans and

advances to customers

876,254,693

772,580,720

13

911,253,345

800,815,971

14

Financial assets measured at amortised cost - debt and

other financial instruments

160,677,520

186,605,516

(14)

171,930,640

193,349,496

(11)

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

203,426,433

249,271,658

(18)

210,804,487

256,394,644

(18)

Investment in joint venture

755,000

755,000

-

2,877,420

2,521,811

14

Investment in subsidiaries

3,017,285

3,017,285

-

-

-

-

Investment properties

469,774

475,109

(1)

964,854

1,028,956

(6)

Property, plant and equipment

24,953,738

20,705,056

21

49,724,473

41,827,384

19

Right-of-use assets

5,439,384

5,356,868

2

2,177,902

1,827,832

19

Intangible assets and goodwill

1,429,544

1,309,172

9

1,989,134

1,749,994

14

Deferred tax assets

4,461,561

806,539

453

4,941,105

1,728,958

186

Other assets

12,415,094

8,515,839

46

15,858,665

11,045,479

44

Total assets

1,358,336,621

1,291,851,536

5

1,453,650,563

1,371,482,506

6

LIABILITIES

Due to banks

17,075,502

89,746,709

(81)

17,075,502

89,746,709

(81)

Derivative financial instruments

353,356

337,014

5

353,356

337,014

5

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

33,524,226

10,361,383

224

33,524,226

10,361,383

224

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost - due to

depositors

1,075,709,287

967,821,404

11

1,107,065,820

994,948,912

11

Dividends payable

989,212

962,185

3

1,013,629

980,507

3

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost - other

borrowings

24,747,869

30,526,261

(19)

25,555,834

30,526,261

(16)

Debt securities issued

1,962,749

1,875,042

5

2,465,085

2,411,408

2

Current tax liabilities

10,051,689

7,725,731

30

10,518,569

8,093,584

30

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

-

5,157,978

5,371,390

(4)

Insurance provision - life

-

-

-

20,378,015

17,073,033

19

Insurance provision - non life

-

-

-

3,735,921

3,309,150

13

Other provisions

3,928,598

3,917,784

-

4,550,802

4,266,262

7

Other liabilities

14,400,456

16,278,033

(12)

14,596,651

15,451,997

(6)

Subordinated term debts

23,552,323

28,298,365

(17)

24,391,912

28,945,457

(16)

Total liabilities

1,206,295,267

1,157,849,911

4

1,270,383,300

1,211,823,067

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hatton National Bank plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
