  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Hatton Plantations PLC
  News
  Summary
    HPL.N0000   LK0457N00008

HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC

(HPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
33.40 LKR   +4.38%
06:30aHatton Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022
PU
08/31Hatton Plantations : Annual Report 2021-2022
PU
08/15Hatton Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Hatton Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
PAGE 2 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT

HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT - GROUP

All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

GROUP

Audited

Year Ended

31.03.2022

Continuing operations

5,392,519 Revenue

(5,014,862) Cost of sales

377,657 Gross profit/(loss)

109,537 Other income

(179,953) Administrative expenses

147,378 Gain on change in fair value of biological assets

454,619 Operating profit/(loss)

GROUP

GROUP

Unaudited 06 months ended

Unaudited 03 months ended

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

3,587,937

2,774,493

29%

1,617,684

1,292,623

25%

(2,438,762)

(2,751,626)

-11%

(1,189,609)

(1,315,112)

-10%

1,149,175

22,867

>100%

428,075

(22,489)

>100%

44,607

68,320

-35%

27,904

43,676

-36%

(123,358)

(89,843)

37%

(70,146)

(44,957)

56%

-

-

-

-

1,070,424

1,344

>100%

385,833

(23,770)

>100%

33,859 Finance income

(44,346) Finance expenses

(53,599) Interest paid to government and other on lease

(64,086) Net finance costs

25,979 Gain on bargain purchase

41,837

13,846

>100%

(40,680)

(15,963)

>100%

(28,853)

(26,561)

9%

(27,696)

(28,678)

-3%

-

25,979

(>100%)

27,361

7,207

>100%

(22,560)

(9,397)

>100%

(14,406)

(13,697)

5%

(9,605)

(15,887)

-40%

-

25,979

(>100%)

416,512 Profit/(Loss) before income tax

116,255 Income tax expenses

532,767 Profit/(Loss) for the period

Profit/(Loss) is attributable to:

1,042,728

(1,355)

>100%

376,228

(13,678)

>100%

(63,244)

(1,945)

>100%

(27,176)

(4,699)

>100%

979,484

(3,300)

>100%

349,052

(18,377)

>100%

532,319 Equity holders of the parent

448 Non-controlling interest

532,767

Profit per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent (expressed in LKR per share)

2.25 Basic earning per share

978,273 (3,300)

1,211-

979,484 (3,300)

4.13 (0.01)

348,307 (18,377)

745-

349,052 (18,377)

1.47 (0.08)

PAGE 3 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT

HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

Audited

Unaudited 06 months ended

Unaudited 03 months ended

Year ended

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

31.03.2022

532,767

Profit/(Loss) for the period

979,484

(3,300)

>100%

349,052

(18,377)

>100%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(10,013)

- Changes in the fair value of Equity Investments

-

-

-

-

-

at Fair Value Through Comprehensive Income

(19,898)

- Remeasurements of Post-employment Benefit Obligations

-

-

-

-

(30,004)

- Income tax relating to these items

-

-

-

-

(59,915)

Total Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

472,852

Total comprehensive income for the period

979,484

(3,300)

>100%

349,052

(18,377)

>100%

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

472,376

Equity holders of the parent

978,273

(3,300)

348,307

(18,377)

476

Non- controlling interest

1,211

-

745

-

472,852

979,484

(3,300)

>100%

349,052

(18,377)

>100%

PAGE 4 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT

HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT - COMPANY

All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Company

COMPANY

Audited

Unaudited 06 months ended

Year Ended

30.09.2022 30.09.2021 % Change

31.03.2022

Continuing operations

5,353,963

Revenue

3,531,297

2,774,493

27%

(4,991,572)

Cost of sales

(2,412,778)

(2,751,626)

-12%

362,391

Gross profit/(loss)

1,118,519

22,867

>100%

180,295

Other income

115,542

68,320

69%

147,378

Gain on change in fair value of biological assets

-

-

-

(174,270)

Administrative expenses

(122,667)

(89,843)

37%

515,794

Operating profit/(loss)

1,111,394

1,344

>100%

32,616

Finance income

40,610

13,846

>100%

(44,346)

Finance expenses

(40,676)

(15,963)

>100%

(53,599)

Interest paid to government and other on lease

(28,857)

(26,561)

9%

(65,329)

Net finance costs

(28,923)

(28,678)

1%

450,465

Profit/(Loss) before income tax

1,082,471

(27,334)

>100%

117,604

Income tax expenses

(58,426)

(1,945)

>100%

568,069

Profit/(Loss) for the period

1,024,045

(29,279)

>100%

COMPANY

Unaudited 03 months ended

30.09.2022 30.09.2021 % Change

1,586,215

1,292,623

23%

(1,176,776)

(1,315,112)

-11%

409,439

(22,489)

>100%

98,934

43,676

>100%

-

-

-

(69,780)

(44,957)

55%

438,593

(23,770)

>100%

26,600

7,207

>100%

(22,556)

(9,397)

>100%

(14,410)

(13,697)

5%

(10,366)

(15,887)

-35%

428,227

(39,657)

>100%

(24,424)

(4,699)

>100%

403,803

(44,356)

>100%

Profit per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company (expressed in LKR per share)

2.40 Basic earning per share

4.33

(0.12)

1.71

(0.19)

PAGE 5 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT

HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

Audited

Unaudited 06 months ended

Unaudited 03 months ended

Year Ended

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

% Change

31.03.2022

568,069

Profit/(loss) for the period

1,024,045

(29,279)

>100%

403,803

(44,356)

>100%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

64,872 - Changes in the fair value of Equity Investments at Fair Value Through Comprehensive Income

(20,604) - Remeasurements of Post-employment Benefit Obligations

(29,905) - Income tax relating to these items

14,363 Total Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

582,432 Total comprehensive income for the period

1,024,045

(29,279)

>100%

403,803

(44,356)

>100%

