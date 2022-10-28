Hatton Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022
HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC
INCOME STATEMENT - GROUP
All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
GROUP
Audited
Year Ended
31.03.2022
Continuing operations
5,392,519 Revenue
(5,014,862) Cost of sales
377,657 Gross profit/(loss)
109,537 Other income
(179,953) Administrative expenses
147,378 Gain on change in fair value of biological assets
454,619 Operating profit/(loss)
GROUP
GROUP
Unaudited 06 months ended
Unaudited 03 months ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
3,587,937
2,774,493
29%
1,617,684
1,292,623
25%
(2,438,762)
(2,751,626)
-11%
(1,189,609)
(1,315,112)
-10%
1,149,175
22,867
>100%
428,075
(22,489)
>100%
44,607
68,320
-35%
27,904
43,676
-36%
(123,358)
(89,843)
37%
(70,146)
(44,957)
56%
-
-
-
-
1,070,424
1,344
>100%
385,833
(23,770)
>100%
33,859 Finance income
(44,346) Finance expenses
(53,599) Interest paid to government and other on lease
(64,086) Net finance costs
25,979 Gain on bargain purchase
41,837
13,846
>100%
(40,680)
(15,963)
>100%
(28,853)
(26,561)
9%
(27,696)
(28,678)
-3%
-
25,979
(>100%)
27,361
7,207
>100%
(22,560)
(9,397)
>100%
(14,406)
(13,697)
5%
(9,605)
(15,887)
-40%
-
25,979
(>100%)
416,512 Profit/(Loss) before income tax
116,255 Income tax expenses
532,767 Profit/(Loss) for the period
Profit/(Loss) is attributable to:
1,042,728
(1,355)
>100%
376,228
(13,678)
>100%
(63,244)
(1,945)
>100%
(27,176)
(4,699)
>100%
979,484
(3,300)
>100%
349,052
(18,377)
>100%
532,319 Equity holders of the parent
448 Non-controlling interest
532,767
Profit per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent (expressed in LKR per share)
2.25 Basic earning per share
978,273 (3,300)
1,211
-
979,484 (3,300)
4.13 (0.01)
348,307 (18,377)
745
-
349,052 (18,377)
1.47 (0.08)
HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
GROUP
GROUP
GROUP
Audited
Unaudited 06 months ended
Unaudited 03 months ended
Year ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
31.03.2022
532,767
Profit/(Loss) for the period
979,484
(3,300)
>100%
349,052
(18,377)
>100%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(10,013)
- Changes in the fair value of Equity Investments
-
-
-
-
-
at Fair Value Through Comprehensive Income
(19,898)
- Remeasurements of Post-employment Benefit Obligations
-
-
-
-
(30,004)
- Income tax relating to these items
-
-
-
-
(59,915)
Total Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
472,852
Total comprehensive income for the period
979,484
(3,300)
>100%
349,052
(18,377)
>100%
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
472,376
Equity holders of the parent
978,273
(3,300)
348,307
(18,377)
476
Non- controlling interest
1,211
-
745
-
472,852
979,484
(3,300)
>100%
349,052
(18,377)
>100%
HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC
INCOME STATEMENT - COMPANY
All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Company
COMPANY
Audited
Unaudited 06 months ended
Year Ended
30.09.2022 30.09.2021 % Change
31.03.2022
Continuing operations
5,353,963
Revenue
3,531,297
2,774,493
27%
(4,991,572)
Cost of sales
(2,412,778)
(2,751,626)
-12%
362,391
Gross profit/(loss)
1,118,519
22,867
>100%
180,295
Other income
115,542
68,320
69%
147,378
Gain on change in fair value of biological assets
-
-
-
(174,270)
Administrative expenses
(122,667)
(89,843)
37%
515,794
Operating profit/(loss)
1,111,394
1,344
>100%
32,616
Finance income
40,610
13,846
>100%
(44,346)
Finance expenses
(40,676)
(15,963)
>100%
(53,599)
Interest paid to government and other on lease
(28,857)
(26,561)
9%
(65,329)
Net finance costs
(28,923)
(28,678)
1%
450,465
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
1,082,471
(27,334)
>100%
117,604
Income tax expenses
(58,426)
(1,945)
>100%
568,069
Profit/(Loss) for the period
1,024,045
(29,279)
>100%
COMPANY
Unaudited 03 months ended
30.09.2022 30.09.2021 % Change
1,586,215
1,292,623
23%
(1,176,776)
(1,315,112)
-11%
409,439
(22,489)
>100%
98,934
43,676
>100%
-
-
-
(69,780)
(44,957)
55%
438,593
(23,770)
>100%
26,600
7,207
>100%
(22,556)
(9,397)
>100%
(14,410)
(13,697)
5%
(10,366)
(15,887)
-35%
428,227
(39,657)
>100%
(24,424)
(4,699)
>100%
403,803
(44,356)
>100%
Profit per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the
Company (expressed in LKR per share)
2.40 Basic earning per share
4.33
(0.12)
1.71
(0.19)
HATTON PLANTATIONS PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
All values are in LKR' 000s, unless otherwise stated
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
COMPANY
COMPANY
COMPANY
Audited
Unaudited 06 months ended
Unaudited 03 months ended
Year Ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
% Change
31.03.2022
568,069
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,024,045
(29,279)
>100%
403,803
(44,356)
>100%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
64,872 - Changes in the fair value of Equity Investments at Fair Value Through Comprehensive Income
(20,604) - Remeasurements of Post-employment Benefit Obligations
(29,905) - Income tax relating to these items
14,363 Total Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
582,432 Total comprehensive income for the period
1,024,045
(29,279)
>100%
403,803
(44,356)
>100%
