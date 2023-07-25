Haulotte Australia supports Hire Australia in the launch of a program that will support local communities in the development of local actions.
Locally-owned machinery hire company, Hire Australia, announced the launch of Elevating Communities, a grants program that supports local community groups to create positive change. The grants program will provide essential funding to organisations and individuals wanting to undertake initiatives that contribute to creating more connected communities.
"There are so many community groups doing great work on a shoestring budget" said Hire Australia owner Matt Reeves. "We are a 100% locally owned business, and this is something that we have wanted to do for a long time, and we're excited it's now a reality."
The grants will be made possible through the hire of a new scissor lift that Hire Australia purchased for this purpose. Painted a vibrant pink, the machinery will be highly visible on worksites around the community and every dollar made through this hire will be invested in the Elevating Communities grants program.
Inspired by the initiative, Haulotte Australia, have offered to support the programby providing the custom paint job, delivery free of charge and contributing funds to go towards the first grant.
"We may be a global company, but we are always looking for ways to support local communities, through donations, volunteering or equipment," said Haulotte Australia General Manager Keith Clarke. "This is a great initiative, and we look forward to continuing our support into the future."
"We are grateful for the wonderful support Haulotte have provided to make this grant program a reality," said Mr Reeves. Mr Reeves said his focus was on making the grants accessible to individuals and groups who can put the funds to good use.
"We have tried to make our grants as easy to access as possible by allowing individuals to apply for funding for a community project," said Mr Reeves.
"So many local businesses contribute to our community, and we want to make sure we're doing our part," he said South-West Victoria-based community groups, schools and individuals can apply for grants of up to $2000.
Applications are accepted at any time and grants are allocated four times a year.
Interested organisations are encouraged to download the grant guidelines and application form via the Hire Australia website www.hireaustralia.com.au/elevating-communities.
