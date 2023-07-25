"We may be a global company, but we are always looking for ways to support local communities, through donations, volunteering or equipment," said Haulotte Australia General Manager Keith Clarke. "This is a great initiative, and we look forward to continuing our support into the future."

"We are grateful for the wonderful support Haulotte have provided to make this grant program a reality," said Mr Reeves. Mr Reeves said his focus was on making the grants accessible to individuals and groups who can put the funds to good use.



"We have tried to make our grants as easy to access as possible by allowing individuals to apply for funding for a community project," said Mr Reeves.

"So many local businesses contribute to our community, and we want to make sure we're doing our part," he said South-West Victoria-based community groups, schools and individuals can apply for grants of up to $2000.

Applications are accepted at any time and grants are allocated four times a year.

Interested organisations are encouraged to download the grant guidelines and application form via the Hire Australia website www.hireaustralia.com.au/elevating-communities.