|
Haulotte : Consolidated financial statement
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL
STATEMENT
2022
SUMMARY
CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
|
In thousands of euros
|
Note
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
8
|
10,724
|
13,006
|
Intangible assets
|
9
|
35,959
|
31,979
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
10
|
97,009
|
100,729
|
Right-of-use-assets
|
11
|
17,709
|
17,735
|
Financial assets
|
12
|
5,140
|
3,167
|
Deferred tax assets
|
27
|
14,073
|
15,102
|
Trade receivables from financing activities > 1 year
|
14
|
36,179
|
49,185
|
Other non current assets
|
15
|
5,190
|
2,629
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT ASSETS (A)
|
|
221,983
|
233,532
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
13
|
231,975
|
156,818
|
Trade receivables
|
14
|
148,910
|
112,008
|
Trade receivables from financing activities < 1 year
|
14
|
20,867
|
21,684
|
Other assets
|
15
|
30,925
|
26,597
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
18
|
37,452
|
33,203
|
Derivative instruments
|
19
|
1,620
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS (B)
|
|
471,749
|
350,310
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS (A+B)
|
|
693,731
|
583,842
|
|
|
|
Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
2
SUMMARY
CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES
|
In thousands of euros
|
Note
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
Share capital
|
20
|
4,078
|
4,078
|
Share premiums
|
20
|
3,753
|
71,902
|
Consolidated reserves and income
|
|
191,320
|
148,211
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS (A)
|
|
199,151
|
224,191
|
|
|
|
|
Minority interests (B)
|
|
(330)
|
(127)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
198,821
|
224,064
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
21
|
149,488
|
69,916
|
Non current lease liabilities
|
11
|
12,138
|
13,633
|
Deffered tax liabilities
|
27
|
12,051
|
10,334
|
Provisions
|
23
|
3,860
|
5,516
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES (C)
|
|
177,537
|
99,399
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
25
|
109,900
|
91,867
|
Other current liabilities
|
26
|
35,503
|
22,792
|
Current borrowings
|
21
|
156,338
|
130,924
|
Current lease liabilities
|
11
|
4,878
|
4,642
|
Provisions
|
23
|
10,754
|
10,154
|
Derivative instruments
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES (D)
|
|
317,373
|
260,379
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY (A+B+C+D)
|
|
693,731
|
583,842
|
|
|
|
Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
In thousands of euros
|
Note
|
|
31/12/2022
|
|
31/12/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and revenue
|
28
|
608,247
|
100.0%
|
497,272
|
100.0%
|
Cost of sales
|
29
|
(506,715)
|
-83.3%
|
(389,329)
|
-78.3%
|
Selling expenses
|
|
(35,823)
|
-5.9%
|
(30,637)
|
-6.2%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
30
|
(56,453)
|
-9.3%
|
(48,321)
|
-9.7%
|
Research and development expenditures
|
31
|
(13,558)
|
-2.2%
|
(11,771)
|
-2.4%
|
Exchange gains and losses
|
32
|
1,369
|
0.2%
|
384
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
|
|
(2,933)
|
-0.5%
|
17,598
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
35
|
501
|
0.1%
|
(5,626)
|
-1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
(2,432)
|
-0.4%
|
11,972
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
36
|
(5,457)
|
-0.9%
|
(4,024)
|
-0.8%
|
Exchange gains and losses
|
32
|
(2,673)
|
-0.4%
|
9,065
|
1.8%
|
Other financial income and expenses
|
36
|
980
|
0.2%
|
(919)
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
|
|
(9,582)
|
-1.6%
|
16,094
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
37
|
(5,637)
|
-0.6%
|
(7,956)
|
-1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET PROFIT
|
|
(15,219)
|
-2.2%
|
8,138
|
1.6%
|
attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
(15,282)
|
|
7,934
|
|
attributable to minority interests
|
|
63
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
39
|
(0.52)
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
39
|
(0.52)
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
In thousands of euros
|
Note
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR (A)
|
|
(15,219)
|
8,138
|
|
|
|
|
ITEMS THAT MAY BE SUBSEQUENTLY RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT AND LOSS
|
|
|
|
Currency translation differences for cash items relating to net investments in
|
|
3,894
|
6,536
|
foreign operations
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation differences from financial statements of subsidiaries
|
|
(11,288)
|
(6,792)
|
|
|
|
|
ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT AND LOSS
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
|
24
|
2,236
|
1,183
|
Income tax
|
27
|
(2,230)
|
(2,701)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income / (expense) recognised directly in equity (B)
|
|
(7,388)
|
(1,774)
|
|
|
|
|
Total consolidated comprehensive income (A+B)
|
|
(22,607)
|
6,364
|
attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
(22,669)
|
6,320
|
attributable to minority interest
|
|
62
|
44
|
|
|
|
5
