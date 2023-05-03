Advanced search
    PIG   FR0000066755

HAULOTTE GROUP

(PIG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:58:52 03/05/2023 BST
3.500 EUR   -1.13%
Haulotte : 2022 Annual Financial Report
PU
Haulotte : Group Presentation
PU
Haulotte : Consolidated financial statement
PU
Haulotte : Consolidated financial statement

05/03/2023 | 03:16pm BST
CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

STATEMENT

2022

haulotte.com

SUMMARY

CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

In thousands of euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Goodwill

8

10,724

13,006

Intangible assets

9

35,959

31,979

Property, plant and equipment

10

97,009

100,729

Right-of-use-assets

11

17,709

17,735

Financial assets

12

5,140

3,167

Deferred tax assets

27

14,073

15,102

Trade receivables from financing activities > 1 year

14

36,179

49,185

Other non current assets

15

5,190

2,629

NON CURRENT ASSETS (A)

221,983

233,532

Inventory

13

231,975

156,818

Trade receivables

14

148,910

112,008

Trade receivables from financing activities < 1 year

14

20,867

21,684

Other assets

15

30,925

26,597

Cash and cash equivalents

18

37,452

33,203

Derivative instruments

19

1,620

-

CURRENT ASSETS (B)

471,749

350,310

TOTAL ASSETS (A+B)

693,731

583,842

Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

haulotte.com l CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

SUMMARY

CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES

In thousands of euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Share capital

20

4,078

4,078

Share premiums

20

3,753

71,902

Consolidated reserves and income

191,320

148,211

SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS (A)

199,151

224,191

Minority interests (B)

(330)

(127)

TOTAL EQUITY

198,821

224,064

Long-term borrowings

21

149,488

69,916

Non current lease liabilities

11

12,138

13,633

Deffered tax liabilities

27

12,051

10,334

Provisions

23

3,860

5,516

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES (C)

177,537

99,399

Trade payables

25

109,900

91,867

Other current liabilities

26

35,503

22,792

Current borrowings

21

156,338

130,924

Current lease liabilities

11

4,878

4,642

Provisions

23

10,754

10,154

Derivative instruments

19

-

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES (D)

317,373

260,379

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY (A+B+C+D)

693,731

583,842

Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

haulotte.com l CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

SUMMARY

CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In thousands of euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Sales and revenue

28

608,247

100.0%

497,272

100.0%

Cost of sales

29

(506,715)

-83.3%

(389,329)

-78.3%

Selling expenses

(35,823)

-5.9%

(30,637)

-6.2%

General and administrative expenses

30

(56,453)

-9.3%

(48,321)

-9.7%

Research and development expenditures

31

(13,558)

-2.2%

(11,771)

-2.4%

Exchange gains and losses

32

1,369

0.2%

384

0.1%

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

(2,933)

-0.5%

17,598

3.5%

Other operating income and expenses

35

501

0.1%

(5,626)

-1.1%

OPERATING INCOME

(2,432)

-0.4%

11,972

2.4%

Cost of net financial debt

36

(5,457)

-0.9%

(4,024)

-0.8%

Exchange gains and losses

32

(2,673)

-0.4%

9,065

1.8%

Other financial income and expenses

36

980

0.2%

(919)

-0.2%

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

(9,582)

-1.6%

16,094

3.2%

Income tax

37

(5,637)

-0.6%

(7,956)

-1.6%

NET PROFIT

(15,219)

-2.2%

8,138

1.6%

attributable to equity holders of the parent

(15,282)

7,934

attributable to minority interests

63

204

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

39

(0.52)

0.27

NET DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

39

(0.52)

0.27

Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

haulotte.com l CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

SUMMARY

CONSOLIDATES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR (A)

(15,219)

8,138

ITEMS THAT MAY BE SUBSEQUENTLY RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT AND LOSS

Currency translation differences for cash items relating to net investments in

3,894

6,536

foreign operations

Currency translation differences from financial statements of subsidiaries

(11,288)

(6,792)

ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT AND LOSS

Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits

24

2,236

1,183

Income tax

27

(2,230)

(2,701)

Net income / (expense) recognised directly in equity (B)

(7,388)

(1,774)

Total consolidated comprehensive income (A+B)

(22,607)

6,364

attributable to equity holders of the parent

(22,669)

6,320

attributable to minority interest

62

44

Notes 1 to 48 constitute an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

haulotte.com l CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

Disclaimer

Haulotte Group SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 497 M 546 M 439 M
Net income 2021 8,46 M 9,29 M 7,46 M
Net Debt 2021 180 M 198 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 104 M 115 M 92,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 36,5%
Managers and Directors
Pierre François D. Saubot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martineau Chief Financial Officer
Elodie Galko Independent Director
Anne Danis Fatome Independent Director
José Monfront Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAULOTTE GROUP2.16%113
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.19%111 971
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD4.37%20 234
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.29.39%11 729
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.32%7 173
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.36.71%3 804
