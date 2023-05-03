Advanced search
Haulotte : 2022 Annual Financial Report
PU
Haulotte : Group Presentation
PU
Haulotte : Consolidated financial statement
PU
Haulotte : Group Presentation

05/03/2023
ANNUAL REPORT

2022

haulotte.com

1

SUMMARY

THE GROUP

OUR GLOBAL OFFER OUR BUSINESSES OUR MARKETS KEY FIGURES

OUR VISION, OUR MISSION OUR BUSINESS MODEL GOVERNANCE

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

0 4 - 0 5

0 6 - 1 1

1 2 - 1 3

1 4 - 1 5

1 6 - 1 7

1 8 - 2 5

2 6 - 2 7

2 8 - 2 9

3 0 - 3 3

3

5 21

PRODUCTION SUBSIDIARIES UNITS

HAULOTTE GROUP IS A GLOBAL

LEADER OF PEOPLE LIFTING

EQUIPMENT.

The group designs, manufactures

and markets a wide range of products focused on mobile elevating work platforms.

7 1900

PRODUCT EMPLOYEES

RANGES

1985

SUMMARY

Pierre Saubot takes

control of Pinguely-

Haulotte owned by the

1986

Group Creusot-Loire

H46N - First aerial work platforms designed and

marketed under the brand 1998 name "Haulotte"

IPO on the stock exchange

2005

The group name and logo change. "Pinguely- Haulotte"

becomes "Haulotte Group"

2007

Haulotte expands its product offer, with a range

of telehandlers called HTL

2014

Launch of the RTJ

and RTJ PRO ranges, with the 16m articulating boom

Haulotte celebrates

30 years

2015

Launch of the PULSEO

GENERATION range with the first

electric rough-terrain articulating

2018

boom: HA20LE PRO

Haulotte lays the foundation

stone of its future head

2019

office H3

The PULSEO GENERATION range

expands with the arrival of the

2020

HS15 E and HS18 E scissors

2022 Annual Report

5

OUR GLOBAL

OFFER

SUMMARY

A complete offer of safe and innovative lachines integrating our latest innovations and telematics solutions

2022 Annual Report

We design financing solutions that match our customers' needs and offer flexible and tailor-madesolutions when necessary.

Thanks to our many years of experience in the Construction and Industry sector, we can implement new solutions to structure financing offers.

Haulotte Service has been designed to meet your needs throughout the life of the machines. Present on five continents, our groupreliesonanetworkofafter-salesexpertsstrategically implemented around the world to ensure a rapid and efficient local service.

By providing both human support and online tools, we help our customers to optimize their total cost of ownership.

7

360°

SERVICE SUPPORT

SUMMARY

S E R V I C E

G E N U I N E

C O N T R A C T S

S PA R E PA R T S

T E C H N I C A L

S U P P O R T

T R A I N I N G

To meet customer needs as best as possible, service contracts allow customers to take advantage of our technical teams' expertise for preventive maintenance, warranty extension, or periodic legal inspections on both new and used machines.

Or the SMART Solutions offer, an innovative offer that includes intelligent and connected machines, a financing solution and equipment maintenance for the whole contract duration.

Only genuine Haulotte spare parts are designed to work seamlessly with your machines. They are tested to ensure user safety, absolute reliability and an optimized service life and residual value of your machines. The Haulotte supply chain optimises the entire process, from quotation to delivery. 24-houronline order management!

Designed to responsively provide the most efficient support, the Haulotte technical network operates on the phone, on site or within our technical centers. Our on-line solutions also enable you to minimize your downtime!

T E L E M AT I C S

S O L U T I O N

Skills management is a daily challenge for many companies. Haulotte addresses the whole issue, from diagnosis to post-trainingfollow-up, including content customization. The

Haulotte Service trainings enhance skills development in your teams. They ensure an optimized utilization rate of the machines and thus a better profitability. The training courses are delivered in the client's language, either digitally or on site.

SHERPAL marks the start of simplified fleet management. Developed in direct response to customers' needs, it gives remote access to high value data to make informed decisions about Haulotte equipment. Subscribers have all the information at hand to analyze their entire fleet, maximize its efficiency and reduce operating costs.

2022 Annual Report

9

Disclaimer

Haulotte Group SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
