Haulotte : Group Presentation

2022 HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCTION SUBSIDIARIES UNITS
HAULOTTE GROUP IS A GLOBAL
LEADER OF PEOPLE LIFTING
EQUIPMENT.
The group designs, manufactures
and markets a wide range of products focused on mobile elevating work platforms.
7 1900
PRODUCT EMPLOYEES
RANGES
1985
Pierre Saubot takes
control of Pinguely-
Haulotte owned by the
1986
Group Creusot-Loire
H46N - First aerial work platforms designed and
marketed under the brand 1998 name "Haulotte"
IPO on the stock exchange
2005
The group name and logo change. "Pinguely- Haulotte"
becomes "Haulotte Group"
2007
Haulotte expands its product offer, with a range
of telehandlers called HTL
2014
Launch of the RTJ
and RTJ PRO ranges, with the 16m articulating boom
Haulotte celebrates
30 years
2015
Launch of the PULSEO
GENERATION range with the first
electric rough-terrain articulating
2018
boom: HA20LE PRO
Haulotte lays the foundation
stone of its future head
2019
office H3
The PULSEO GENERATION range
expands with the arrival of the
2020
HS15 E and HS18 E scissors
OUR GLOBAL
OFFER
A complete offer of safe and innovative lachines integrating our latest innovations and telematics solutions
We design financing solutions that match our customers' needs and offer flexible andtailor-madesolutions when necessary.
Thanks to our many years of experience in the Construction and Industry sector, we can implement new solutions to structure financing offers.
Haulotte Service has been designed to meet your needs throughout the life of the machines. Present on five continents, ourgroupreliesonanetworkofafter-salesexpertsstrategically implemented around the world to ensure a rapid and efficient local service.
By providing both human support and online tools, we help our customers to optimize their total cost of ownership.
360°
SERVICE SUPPORT
S E R V I C E
G E N U I N E
C O N T R A C T S
S PA R E PA R T S
T E C H N I C A L
S U P P O R T
T R A I N I N G
To meet customer needs as best as possible, service contracts allow customers to take advantage of our technical teams' expertise for preventive maintenance, warranty extension, or periodic legal inspections on both new and used machines.
Or the SMART Solutions offer, an innovative offer that includes intelligent and connected machines, a financing solution and equipment maintenance for the whole contract duration.
Only genuine Haulotte spare parts are designed to work seamlessly with your machines. They are tested to ensure user safety, absolute reliability and an optimized service life and residual value of your machines. The Haulotte supply chain optimises the entire process, from quotation to delivery.24-houronline order management!
Designed to responsively provide the most efficient support, the Haulotte technical network operates on the phone, on site or within our technical centers. Our on-line solutions also enable you to minimize your downtime!
T E L E M AT I C S
S O L U T I O N
Skills management is a daily challenge for many companies. Haulotte addresses the whole issue, from diagnosis to post-trainingfollow-up, including content customization. The
Haulotte Service trainings enhance skills development in your teams. They ensure an optimized utilization rate of the machines and thus a better profitability. The training courses are delivered in the client's language, either digitally or on site.
SHERPAL marks the start of simplified fleet management. Developed in direct response to customers' needs, it gives remote access to high value data to make informed decisions about Haulotte equipment. Subscribers have all the information at hand to analyze their entire fleet, maximize its efficiency and reduce operating costs.