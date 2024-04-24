HAULOTTE : Oddo BHF lowers its target price

Oddo BHF confirms its 'underperform' rating on Haulotte shares, with its target price lowered from 2.25 to 2 euros.



Haulotte reported Q1 sales of €157 million, down 19% organically and well below the broker's expectations (€200 million).



Europe is suffering particularly from the economic slowdown and rising interest rates (-28%). A certain sluggishness has also been observed in Latin America (-26%)", the analyst points out.



Oddo BHF says it is now awaiting the European Union's decision on the anti-dumping investigation targeting Chinese manufacturers.



If we do not change our earnings forecasts, the risk of a profit warning increases following this quarterly publication. This situation is all the more problematic given the Group's high level of debt", concludes the broker.



