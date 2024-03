Haulotte Group is a global leader of people and material lifting equipment. The group designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of products: articulating booms, scissor lifts, lighweight self-propelled booms, telecopic booms, vertical masts, trailer-mounted booms, and push-round products. Net sales break down by activity into equipment sales (85.9%), services (10.6%; primarily financing, training, maintenance and assistance services), and equipment rental (3.5%). At the end of 2022, Haulotte Group had 5 production units located in France (2), Romania, the United States and China. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (51.7%), North America (20.3%), Asia-Pacific (20%) and Latin America (8%).