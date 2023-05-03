Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Haulotte Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIG   FR0000066755

HAULOTTE GROUP

(PIG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  15:40:17 03/05/2023 BST
3.510 EUR   -0.85%
03:36pHaulotte : 2022 Annual Financial Report
PU
03:26pHaulotte : Group Presentation
PU
03:16pHaulotte : Consolidated financial statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haulotte : Statutory accounts

05/03/2023 | 03:16pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STATUTORY

ACCOUNTS

2022

haulotte.com

SUMMARY

STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

In thousands of Euros

Note

Gross

Amort.

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Dépréc.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

4.1

Research and development costs

37,603

24,762

12,841

-

Software, patents

19,338

16,976

2,362

3,408

Goodwill

168

-

168

168

R&D costs Intangible assets in progress

14,423

-

14,423

-

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN PROGRESS

2,814

-

2,814

1,458

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

4.1

-

-

-

-

Land

882

-

882

882

Buildings

18,597

14,420

4,177

4,671

Machinery and equipment

28,458

24,251

4,207

4,557

Other PPE

7,210

5,760

1,450

1,538

Fixed assets in progress

1,780

-

1,780

998

FINANCIAL ASSETS

4.2

-

-

-

-

Long-term investments

4.4

67,038

18,140

48,898

48,896

Receivables from investments

4.4

129,002

29,562

99,440

98,344

Other investments

4.3

13,929

7,431

6,498

9,006

Other financial assets

3,371

1,181

2,190

2,340

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

344,613

142,484

202,129

176,267

INVENTORIES AND WORK IN PROGRESS

5

Raw materials

50,909

640

50,269

36,863

Work in progress

13,475

-

13,475

3,628

Finished goods

18,622

719

17,903

11,725

Trade goods

11,600

1,274

10,326

7,630

Advances paid to suppliers

713

-

713

710

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

-

-

-

-

Accounts receivable

6

145,875

35,571

110,303

87,851

Other receivables

7

140,106

6,461

133,645

50,515

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT

-

-

-

-

Marketable securities

273

-

273

343

Financial instruments

8

1,620

-

1,620

-

Cash at hand

13,615

-

13,615

9,262

ACCRUALS

8

-

-

-

-

Prepaid expenses

8

1,520

-

1,520

1,362

CURRENT ASSETS

398,328

44,666

353,662

209,889

Unrealised foreign exchange losses

8

2,567

-

2,567

1,537

TOTAL

745,509

187,150

558,358

387,693

2

haulotte.com l STATUTORY ACCOUNTS 2022

SUMMARY

STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

In thousands of Euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Share capital

10

4,078

4,078

Additional paid-in-capital

3,753

71,902

Legal reserves

448

448

Unavailable reserves

7,512

-

Other reserves

-

-

Retained earnings

26,542

(29,861)

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

54,211

(23,874)

Investment grants

1

1

Regulated reserves

2.2

781

852

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10

97,326

23,546

Provisions for contingencies

10,929

7,279

Provisions for charges

2,967

4,674

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

12

13,896

11,954

PAYABLES

Loans and debts with credit institutions (1)

13.1

261,786

150,697

Down payments received

193

405

Trade payables

14

70,653

56,534

Tax and employee-related liabilities

14

7,995

7,731

Fixed asset creditors

-

-

Other payables

14

78,079

122,140

ACCRUALS

8

-

-

Deferred revenue

8

8,391

2,541

TOTAL LIABILITIES

427,098

340,047

Unrealised foreign exchange gains

8

18,419

12,146

difference valuation liabilities cash instrument

8

1,620

TOTAL

558,358

387,693

(1) of which less than a year : 231 171K€

3

haulotte.com l STATUTORY ACCOUNTS 2022

SUMMARY

STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INCOME STATEMENT

In thousands of Euros

Note

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

NET SALES

15

246,666

210,616

Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

16,240

(582)

Capitalised production

7,134

948

Operating grants

292

304

Reversals of provisions, depreciation and expense transfer

11,697

6,941

Other income

18

9,025

10,597

OPERATING INCOME

291,054

228,823

Purchase of trade goods

20,781

18,189

Change in inventories (trade goods)

(2,729)

654

Purchase of raw materials and other supplies

187,863

143,399

Change in inventories (raw materials and other supplies)

(13,036)

(18,069)

Other purchases and external charges

59,847

45,994

Taxes other than on corporate income

2,836

2,397

Wages and salaries

30,648

29,533

Social charges

12,923

12,815

Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets

4

9,731

5,437

Increase in provisions for current assets

5-6

1,361

7,926

Provisions for contingencies and commitments

12

2,206

436

Other expenses

18

19,511

2,301

OPERATING EXPENSES

331,940

251,013

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

(40,886)

(22,190)

Dividends received from subsidiaries

99,131

10,463

Interest income

8,326

4,646

Reversals of provisions

1,622

9,213

Currency gains

10,546

7,145

Net proceeds from the disposal of marketable securities

FINANCIAL INCOME

119,625

31,467

Allowances for depreciation and reserves

8,328

23,833

Interest expenses

6,942

8,209

Currency losses

9,077

4,795

Net expenses from the disposal of marketable securities

2

2

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

24,349

36,839

NET FINANCIAL PROFIT (LOSS)

19.1

95,276

(5,373)

PRE-TAX PROFIT BEFORE EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS

54,390

(27,563)

Extraordinary income sundry business operations

546

309

Extraordinary income on transactions

7

262

Reversal of provisions, expenses reclassifications

2,680

3,695

EXTRAORDINARY INCOME

3,232

4,266

Extraordinary expenses sundry business operations

2,178

1,614

Extraordinary expenses on transactions

381

136

Depreciation and provisions

4,668

2,649

EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES

7,227

4,398

EXTRAORDINARY PROFIT (LOSS)

19.2

(3,995)

(132)

Corporate income tax

20

(3,816)

(3,821)

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

54,211

(23,874)

4

haulotte.com l STATUTORY ACCOUNTS 2022

STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

2

BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2

INCOME STATEMENT

4

NOTE 1 -

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE YEAR

6

NOTE 2 -

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

7

2.1

Intangible fixed assets

7

2.2

Property, plant and equipment

8

2.3

Financial assets

9

2.4

Inventories and work in progress

10

2.5

Receivables and payables

10

2.6

Translation of transactions in foreign currency

10

2.7

Marketable securities

10

2.8

financial instruments

10

2.9

Provisions

11

2.10

Operating profit

12

2.11

Financial income

12

2.12

Extraordinary income

12

NOTE 3 -

POST-CLOSING EVENT

12

NOTE 4 -

FIXED ASSETS

13

4.1

Property, plant and equipment & intangible assets

13

4.2

Financial assets

14

4.3

Changes in treasury shares

15

4.4

List of subsidiaries and affiliates

16

NOTE 5 -

INVENTORIES

17

NOTE 6 -

TRADE RECEIVABLES

18

NOTE 7 -

MATURITY OF RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES

18

NOTE 8 -

ACCRUALS

18

NOTE 9 -

OTHER ACCRUED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

19

9.1

Accrued liabilities

19

9.2

Accrued assets

19

NOTE 10 -

SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY

19

NOTE 11 -

IDENTITY OF THE PARENT COMPANY CONSOLIDATING THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

20

NOTE 12 -

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

20

NOTE 13 -

BORROWINGS

22

13.1

Bank borrowings

22

13.2

Maturity of loans and borrowings

23

NOTE 14 -

MATURITY OF CREDITORS

24

NOTE 15 -

NET SALES

24

NOTE 16 -

EXPENSE TRANSFER

24

NOTE 17 -

RELATED PARTIES STATEMENT TRANSACTIONS

24

NOTE 18 -

OTHER INCOME AND OTHER EXPENSE

25

NOTE 19 -

FINANCIAL AND EXTRAORDINARY INCOME AND EXPENSE

25

19.1

Financial profit (loss)

25

19.2

Extraordinary profit (loss)

26

NOTE 20 - BREAKDOWN OF TAX INCOME BETWEEN CURRENT INCOME AND EXTRAORDINARY

PROFIT (LOSS)

26

NOTE 21 -

DEFERRED TAXES

27

NOTE 22 -

TAX CONSOLIDATION

27

NOTE 23 -

FEES ALLOCATED TO DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

27

NOTE 24 -

OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMMITMENTS

28

24.1

Finance lease commitments

28

24.2

Other commitments given

28

NOTE 25 -

RECEIVED COMMITMENTS

29

NOTE 26 -

AVERAGE HEADCOUNTS

30

NOTE 27 -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISKS EXPOSURE

30

5

haulotte.com l STATUTORY ACCOUNTS 2022

Disclaimer

Haulotte Group SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAULOTTE GROUP
03:36pHaulotte : 2022 Annual Financial Report
PU
03:26pHaulotte : Group Presentation
PU
03:16pHaulotte : Consolidated financial statement
PU
03:16pHaulotte : Statutory accounts
PU
04/28Haulotte : Non-financial performance statement
PU
04/25Haulotte : 2023 First Quarter Sales
PU
04/25HAULOTTE GROUP : 1st quarter turnover
CO
03/22Haulotte : 2022 Annual Results
PU
03/22HAULOTTE GROUP : Annual results
CO
02/14HAULOTTE GROUP : 4th quarter turnover
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 497 M 546 M 439 M
Net income 2021 8,46 M 9,29 M 7,46 M
Net Debt 2021 180 M 198 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 104 M 115 M 92,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart HAULOTTE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Haulotte Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAULOTTE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 3,95 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre François D. Saubot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martineau Chief Financial Officer
Elodie Galko Independent Director
Anne Danis Fatome Independent Director
José Monfront Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAULOTTE GROUP2.16%113
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.19%111 971
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD4.37%20 234
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.29.39%11 729
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.32%7 173
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.36.71%3 804
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer