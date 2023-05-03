|
Haulotte : Statutory accounts
STATUTORY ACCOUNTS
FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
|
In thousands of Euros
|
Note
|
Gross
|
Amort.
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
Dépréc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
37,603
|
24,762
|
12,841
|
-
|
Software, patents
|
|
19,338
|
16,976
|
2,362
|
3,408
|
Goodwill
|
|
168
|
-
|
168
|
168
|
R&D costs Intangible assets in progress
|
|
14,423
|
-
|
14,423
|
-
|
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN PROGRESS
|
|
2,814
|
-
|
2,814
|
1,458
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|
4.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Land
|
|
882
|
-
|
882
|
882
|
Buildings
|
|
18,597
|
14,420
|
4,177
|
4,671
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
28,458
|
24,251
|
4,207
|
4,557
|
Other PPE
|
|
7,210
|
5,760
|
1,450
|
1,538
|
Fixed assets in progress
|
|
1,780
|
-
|
1,780
|
998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL ASSETS
|
4.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
4.4
|
67,038
|
18,140
|
48,898
|
48,896
|
Receivables from investments
|
4.4
|
129,002
|
29,562
|
99,440
|
98,344
|
Other investments
|
4.3
|
13,929
|
7,431
|
6,498
|
9,006
|
Other financial assets
|
|
3,371
|
1,181
|
2,190
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
344,613
|
142,484
|
202,129
|
176,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVENTORIES AND WORK IN PROGRESS
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
50,909
|
640
|
50,269
|
36,863
|
Work in progress
|
|
13,475
|
-
|
13,475
|
3,628
|
Finished goods
|
|
18,622
|
719
|
17,903
|
11,725
|
Trade goods
|
|
11,600
|
1,274
|
10,326
|
7,630
|
Advances paid to suppliers
|
|
713
|
-
|
713
|
710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
6
|
145,875
|
35,571
|
110,303
|
87,851
|
Other receivables
|
7
|
140,106
|
6,461
|
133,645
|
50,515
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Marketable securities
|
|
273
|
-
|
273
|
343
|
Financial instruments
|
8
|
1,620
|
-
|
1,620
|
-
|
Cash at hand
|
|
13,615
|
-
|
13,615
|
9,262
|
ACCRUALS
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses
|
8
|
1,520
|
-
|
1,520
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
398,328
|
44,666
|
353,662
|
209,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealised foreign exchange losses
|
8
|
2,567
|
-
|
2,567
|
1,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
745,509
|
187,150
|
558,358
|
387,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
STATUTORY ACCOUNTS
FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
In thousands of Euros
|
Note
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
10
|
4,078
|
4,078
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
3,753
|
71,902
|
Legal reserves
|
|
448
|
448
|
Unavailable reserves
|
|
7,512
|
-
|
Other reserves
|
|
-
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
|
26,542
|
(29,861)
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
|
|
54,211
|
(23,874)
|
|
|
|
|
Investment grants
|
|
1
|
1
|
Regulated reserves
|
2.2
|
781
|
852
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
10
|
97,326
|
23,546
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for contingencies
|
|
10,929
|
7,279
|
Provisions for charges
|
|
2,967
|
4,674
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
12
|
13,896
|
11,954
|
|
|
|
|
PAYABLES
|
|
|
|
Loans and debts with credit institutions (1)
|
13.1
|
261,786
|
150,697
|
Down payments received
|
|
193
|
405
|
Trade payables
|
14
|
70,653
|
56,534
|
Tax and employee-related liabilities
|
14
|
7,995
|
7,731
|
Fixed asset creditors
|
|
-
|
-
|
Other payables
|
14
|
78,079
|
122,140
|
|
|
|
|
ACCRUALS
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
8
|
8,391
|
2,541
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
427,098
|
340,047
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealised foreign exchange gains
|
8
|
18,419
|
12,146
|
difference valuation liabilities cash instrument
|
8
|
1,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
558,358
|
387,693
|
|
|
|
|
(1) of which less than a year : 231 171K€
|
|
|
3
STATUTORY ACCOUNTS
FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INCOME STATEMENT
|
In thousands of Euros
|
Note
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
NET SALES
|
15
|
246,666
|
210,616
|
Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
|
|
16,240
|
(582)
|
Capitalised production
|
|
7,134
|
948
|
Operating grants
|
|
292
|
304
|
Reversals of provisions, depreciation and expense transfer
|
|
11,697
|
6,941
|
Other income
|
18
|
9,025
|
10,597
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
291,054
|
228,823
|
Purchase of trade goods
|
|
20,781
|
18,189
|
Change in inventories (trade goods)
|
|
(2,729)
|
654
|
Purchase of raw materials and other supplies
|
|
187,863
|
143,399
|
Change in inventories (raw materials and other supplies)
|
|
(13,036)
|
(18,069)
|
Other purchases and external charges
|
|
59,847
|
45,994
|
Taxes other than on corporate income
|
|
2,836
|
2,397
|
Wages and salaries
|
|
30,648
|
29,533
|
Social charges
|
|
12,923
|
12,815
|
Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets
|
4
|
9,731
|
5,437
|
Increase in provisions for current assets
|
5-6
|
1,361
|
7,926
|
Provisions for contingencies and commitments
|
12
|
2,206
|
436
|
Other expenses
|
18
|
19,511
|
2,301
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
331,940
|
251,013
|
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|
|
(40,886)
|
(22,190)
|
Dividends received from subsidiaries
|
|
99,131
|
10,463
|
Interest income
|
|
8,326
|
4,646
|
Reversals of provisions
|
|
1,622
|
9,213
|
Currency gains
|
|
10,546
|
7,145
|
Net proceeds from the disposal of marketable securities
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL INCOME
|
|
119,625
|
31,467
|
Allowances for depreciation and reserves
|
|
8,328
|
23,833
|
Interest expenses
|
|
6,942
|
8,209
|
Currency losses
|
|
9,077
|
4,795
|
Net expenses from the disposal of marketable securities
|
|
2
|
2
|
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
|
|
24,349
|
36,839
|
NET FINANCIAL PROFIT (LOSS)
|
19.1
|
95,276
|
(5,373)
|
PRE-TAX PROFIT BEFORE EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS
|
|
54,390
|
(27,563)
|
Extraordinary income sundry business operations
|
|
546
|
309
|
Extraordinary income on transactions
|
|
7
|
262
|
Reversal of provisions, expenses reclassifications
|
|
2,680
|
3,695
|
EXTRAORDINARY INCOME
|
|
3,232
|
4,266
|
Extraordinary expenses sundry business operations
|
|
2,178
|
1,614
|
Extraordinary expenses on transactions
|
|
381
|
136
|
Depreciation and provisions
|
|
4,668
|
2,649
|
EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES
|
|
7,227
|
4,398
|
EXTRAORDINARY PROFIT (LOSS)
|
19.2
|
(3,995)
|
(132)
|
Corporate income tax
|
20
|
(3,816)
|
(3,821)
|
NET PROFIT (LOSS)
|
|
54,211
|
(23,874)
FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
|
2
|
BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
2
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
4
|
NOTE 1 -
|
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE YEAR
|
6
|
NOTE 2 -
|
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
|
7
|
2.1
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
7
|
2.2
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
8
|
2.3
|
Financial assets
|
9
|
2.4
|
Inventories and work in progress
|
10
|
2.5
|
Receivables and payables
|
10
|
2.6
|
Translation of transactions in foreign currency
|
10
|
2.7
|
Marketable securities
|
10
|
2.8
|
financial instruments
|
10
|
2.9
|
Provisions
|
11
|
2.10
|
Operating profit
|
12
|
2.11
|
Financial income
|
12
|
2.12
|
Extraordinary income
|
12
|
NOTE 3 -
|
POST-CLOSING EVENT
|
12
|
NOTE 4 -
|
FIXED ASSETS
|
13
|
4.1
|
Property, plant and equipment & intangible assets
|
13
|
4.2
|
Financial assets
|
14
|
4.3
|
Changes in treasury shares
|
15
|
4.4
|
List of subsidiaries and affiliates
|
16
|
NOTE 5 -
|
INVENTORIES
|
17
|
NOTE 6 -
|
TRADE RECEIVABLES
|
18
|
NOTE 7 -
|
MATURITY OF RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES
|
18
|
NOTE 8 -
|
ACCRUALS
|
18
|
NOTE 9 -
|
OTHER ACCRUED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
19
|
9.1
|
Accrued liabilities
|
19
|
9.2
|
Accrued assets
|
19
|
NOTE 10 -
|
SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY
|
19
|
NOTE 11 -
|
IDENTITY OF THE PARENT COMPANY CONSOLIDATING THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
20
|
NOTE 12 -
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
20
|
NOTE 13 -
|
BORROWINGS
|
22
|
13.1
|
Bank borrowings
|
22
|
13.2
|
Maturity of loans and borrowings
|
23
|
NOTE 14 -
|
MATURITY OF CREDITORS
|
24
|
NOTE 15 -
|
NET SALES
|
24
|
NOTE 16 -
|
EXPENSE TRANSFER
|
24
|
NOTE 17 -
|
RELATED PARTIES STATEMENT TRANSACTIONS
|
24
|
NOTE 18 -
|
OTHER INCOME AND OTHER EXPENSE
|
25
|
NOTE 19 -
|
FINANCIAL AND EXTRAORDINARY INCOME AND EXPENSE
|
25
|
19.1
|
Financial profit (loss)
|
25
|
19.2
|
Extraordinary profit (loss)
|
26
|
NOTE 20 - BREAKDOWN OF TAX INCOME BETWEEN CURRENT INCOME AND EXTRAORDINARY
|
|
|
PROFIT (LOSS)
|
26
|
NOTE 21 -
|
DEFERRED TAXES
|
27
|
NOTE 22 -
|
TAX CONSOLIDATION
|
27
|
NOTE 23 -
|
FEES ALLOCATED TO DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
|
27
|
NOTE 24 -
|
OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMMITMENTS
|
28
|
24.1
|
Finance lease commitments
|
28
|
24.2
|
Other commitments given
|
28
|
NOTE 25 -
|
RECEIVED COMMITMENTS
|
29
|
NOTE 26 -
|
AVERAGE HEADCOUNTS
|
30
|
NOTE 27 -
|
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISKS EXPOSURE
|
30
5
