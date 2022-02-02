Haus Talk : Material Information/Transactions

Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) officially kicked off its 2022 pipeline projects by launching its Celestis Project, a Horizontal Housing Project located in Antipolo City.



HTI which will be building around one hundred (100) units with an approximate lot area of seventy (70) square meters and a floor area of sixty one (61) to seventy-six (76) square meters.



Please see attachment for more information.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT



The subject disclosure contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute "forward-looking statements." Although HTI has years of professional experience and competitive advantage in similar projects, the forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Known uncertainties affecting forward looking statements include (1) project completion risk, (2) regulatory risk, (3) foreign exchange risk, and (4) changes in political climate. Lastly, such forward looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and past experiences and as at current date. Nothing contained in the disclosure should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to a definite happening in the future and the expectations may differ from the actual results given the various risks.