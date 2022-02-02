Haus Talk : Material Information/Transactions

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 3, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number CS200409462
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 233-687- 508
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter HAUS TALK, INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Unit 701 Orient Square Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Rd., Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8636-6929
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common shares
|
2,500,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Haus Talk, Inc.HTI
PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
HAUS TALK, INC. 500M PROJECT LAUNCH
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) officially kicked off its 2022 pipeline projects by launching its Celestis Project, a Horizontal Housing Project located in Antipolo City.
HTI which will be building around one hundred (100) units with an approximate lot area of seventy (70) square meters and a floor area of sixty one (61) to seventy-six (76) square meters.
Please see attachment for more information.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
The subject disclosure contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute "forward-looking statements." Although HTI has years of professional experience and competitive advantage in similar projects, the forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Known uncertainties affecting forward looking statements include (1) project completion risk, (2) regulatory risk, (3) foreign exchange risk, and (4) changes in political climate. Lastly, such forward looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and past experiences and as at current date. Nothing contained in the disclosure should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to a definite happening in the future and the expectations may differ from the actual results given the various risks.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Amended to include pictures of the groundbreaking ceremony.
Please see attachment.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Lyra Gracia Lipae-Fabella
|
Designation
|
Assistant Corporate Secretary
