Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Haus Talk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTI   PHY3R30D1037

HAUS TALK, INC.

(HTI)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haus Talk : Material Information/Transactions

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 3, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2004094623. BIR Tax Identification No. 233-687- 5084. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter HAUS TALK, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Unit 701 Orient Square Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Rd., Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8636-69299. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common shares 2,500,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Haus Talk, Inc.HTI PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

HAUS TALK, INC. 500M PROJECT LAUNCH

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) officially kicked off its 2022 pipeline projects by launching its Celestis Project, a Horizontal Housing Project located in Antipolo City.

HTI which will be building around one hundred (100) units with an approximate lot area of seventy (70) square meters and a floor area of sixty one (61) to seventy-six (76) square meters.

Please see attachment for more information.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

The subject disclosure contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute "forward-looking statements." Although HTI has years of professional experience and competitive advantage in similar projects, the forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Known uncertainties affecting forward looking statements include (1) project completion risk, (2) regulatory risk, (3) foreign exchange risk, and (4) changes in political climate. Lastly, such forward looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and past experiences and as at current date. Nothing contained in the disclosure should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to a definite happening in the future and the expectations may differ from the actual results given the various risks.

Other Relevant Information

Amended to include pictures of the groundbreaking ceremony.

Please see attachment.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Lyra Gracia Lipae-Fabella
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Haus Talk Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAUS TALK, INC.
02/03Haus Talk Launches New Horizontal Housing Project
MT
02/02HAUS TALK : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/02Haus Talk, Inc. Announces Launching of its Celestis Project, A Horizontal Housing Proje..
CI
01/20Haus Talk, Inc. Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
01/17Haus Talk, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of PHP 750 million.
CI
2021Haus Talk, Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of PHP 750 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 290 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
Net income 2020 50,4 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2020 608 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 050 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HAUS TALK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haus Talk, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAUS TALK, INC.0.00%59
VINCI5.68%63 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.80%36 395
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 503
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED9.30%21 229