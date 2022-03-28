Log in
    HTI   PHY3R30D1037

HAUS TALK, INC.

(HTI)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  03-27
1.22 PHP   +3.39%
Haus Talk : Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

03/28/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2004094623. BIR Tax Identification No. 233-687-5084. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter HAUS TALK, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Unit 701 Orient Square Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Rd., Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8636-69299. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common shares 2,500,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Haus Talk, Inc.HTI PSE Disclosure Form 7-2 - Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 7 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On March 28, 2022 , the Board of Directors of Haus Talk, Inc. (the "Corporation") approved to move the Annual Stockholders' Meeting ("ASM") of the Corporation to a later date to be determined by the Board of Directors. Per the By-laws of the Corporation, the ASM is scheduled on May 24 of each year. The specific date and other details of the ASM shall be disclosed once finalized, taking into consideration the requirements of the law and its implementing rules as well as public safety and health measures implemented by the government and the prevailing circumstances.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 28, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting (as provided in the By-Laws) May 24, 2022
Reason(s) for postponement

The postponement aims to give the Corporation sufficient time to prepare materials for the ASM, including the audited financial statements for 2021 and other relevant financial reports.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attachment.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Lyra Gracia Lipae-Fabella
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Haus Talk Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
