Haus Talk : Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Subject of the Disclosure Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting Background/Description of the Disclosure On March 28, 2022 , the Board of Directors of Haus Talk, Inc. (the "Corporation") approved to move the Annual Stockholders' Meeting ("ASM") of the Corporation to a later date to be determined by the Board of Directors. Per the By-laws of the Corporation, the ASM is scheduled on May 24 of each year. The specific date and other details of the ASM shall be disclosed once finalized, taking into consideration the requirements of the law and its implementing rules as well as public safety and health measures implemented by the government and the prevailing circumstances.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 28, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting (as provided in the By-Laws) May 24, 2022

Reason(s) for postponement The postponement aims to give the Corporation sufficient time to prepare materials for the ASM, including the audited financial statements for 2021 and other relevant financial reports. Other Relevant Information Please see attachment.