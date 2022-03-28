Haus Talk : Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 28, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number CS200409462
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 233-687-508
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter HAUS TALK, INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
Address of principal office Unit 701 Orient Square Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Rd., Ortigas Center, Pasig City
Postal Code 1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8636-6929
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common shares
|
2,500,000,000
Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Haus Talk, Inc.HTI
PSE Disclosure Form 7-2 - Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and Section 7 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Section 7 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
On March 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of Haus Talk, Inc. (the "Corporation") approved to move the Annual Stockholders' Meeting ("ASM") of the Corporation to a later date to be determined by the Board of Directors. Per the By-laws of the Corporation, the ASM is scheduled on May 24 of each year. The specific date and other details of the ASM shall be disclosed once finalized, taking into consideration the requirements of the law and its implementing rules as well as public safety and health measures implemented by the government and the prevailing circumstances.
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Mar 28, 2022
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting (as provided in the By-Laws)
|
May 24, 2022
|
Reason(s) for postponement
|
The postponement aims to give the Corporation sufficient time to prepare materials for the ASM, including the audited financial statements for 2021 and other relevant financial reports.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please see attachment.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Lyra Gracia Lipae-Fabella
|
Designation
|
Assistant Corporate Secretary
