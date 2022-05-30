|
HAV : Attendance
Attendance Details
|
Meeting:
|
HAV Group ASA, AGM
|
|
|
|
mandag 30. mai 2022
|
|
|
|
Attendees
|
Votes
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
62 120
|
|
Chair of the Board with Proxy
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2 303
|
|
Chair of the Board with Instructions
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
14 500
|
|
Advance votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
18 421 953
|
|
Total
|
|
4
|
18 500 876
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
1
|
62 120
|
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing / Accompanying
|
DEVIK, BERNT INGAR
|
|
62 120
|
DEVIK, BERNT INGAR
|
Chair of the Board with Proxy
|
1
|
2 303
|
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing / Accompanying
|
Chair of the Board with Proxy
|
|
281
|
HANEBERG, OLE BERTIN STAUSHOLM
|
|
|
|
261
|
HEFTE, ARVID
|
|
|
|
72
|
THOMSEN, KENNETH
|
|
|
|
1 689
|
RODAL, FRODE
2 303
|
Chair of the Board with Instruction
|
1
|
14 500
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing / Accompanying
|
Chair of the Board with Instructions
|
|
14 500
|
PAUL S NADLERFAMILY IRREVOCABLECHA
|
Advance votes
|
1
|
18 421 953
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
Representing / Accompanying
|
ADVANCE VOTE
|
|
15 133
|
VABØ, ADRIAN
|
|
|
|
EXCESSION AS
|
|
|
605 461
|
HSR INVEST AS
|
|
|
469
|
VALSKÅR, NIKLAS ÅKE
|
|
|
605 461
|
INNIDIMMAN AS
|
|
|
400
|
KIELLAND, PREBEN CHRISTOPHER
|
|
|
605 461
|
EMINI INVEST AS
|
|
|
281
|
GUTFINSZKY AS
|
|
|
201 820
|
PISON AS
|
|
|
141
|
NANDA, VARUN
|
|
|
140
|
LUND, HÅVARD
|
|
|
5 816
|
JOHNSEN, CECILIA-ADRIANA
|
|
|
11 659 047
|
HAVYARD GROUP ASA
|
|
|
25
|
PEDERSEN, EIRIK SEVALDRUD
|
|
|
14
|
BØ, TROND
|
|
|
4 693 500
|
HAVILA HOLDING AS
|
|
|
2
|
SVENSKERUD, PER MORTEN NORHEIM
|
|
|
28 782
|
LARSEN, GUNNAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
554 M
58,4 M
58,4 M
|Net income 2022
|
38,0 M
4,01 M
4,01 M
|Net cash 2022
|
350 M
36,9 M
36,9 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|15,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
544 M
57,3 M
57,3 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,35x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|135
|Free-Float
|37,9%
|
|
