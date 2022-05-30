Log in
    HAV   NO0010931918

HAV GROUP ASA

(HAV)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/30 10:25:03 am EDT
16.70 NOK   +3.09%
HAV : Attendance

05/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attendance Details

Meeting:

HAV Group ASA, AGM

mandag 30. mai 2022

Attendees

Votes

Shareholder

1

62 120

Chair of the Board with Proxy

1

2 303

Chair of the Board with Instructions

1

14 500

Advance votes

1

18 421 953

Total

4

18 500 876

Shareholder

1

62 120

Votes

Representing / Accompanying

DEVIK, BERNT INGAR

62 120

DEVIK, BERNT INGAR

Chair of the Board with Proxy

1

2 303

Votes

Representing / Accompanying

Chair of the Board with Proxy

281

HANEBERG, OLE BERTIN STAUSHOLM

261

HEFTE, ARVID

72

THOMSEN, KENNETH

1 689

RODAL, FRODE

2 303

Chair of the Board with Instruction

1

14 500

Votes

Representing / Accompanying

Chair of the Board with Instructions

14 500

PAUL S NADLERFAMILY IRREVOCABLECHA

Advance votes

1

18 421 953

Votes

Representing / Accompanying

ADVANCE VOTE

15 133

VABØ, ADRIAN

EXCESSION AS

605 461

HSR INVEST AS

469

VALSKÅR, NIKLAS ÅKE

605 461

INNIDIMMAN AS

400

KIELLAND, PREBEN CHRISTOPHER

605 461

EMINI INVEST AS

281

GUTFINSZKY AS

201 820

PISON AS

141

NANDA, VARUN

140

LUND, HÅVARD

5 816

JOHNSEN, CECILIA-ADRIANA

11 659 047

HAVYARD GROUP ASA

25

PEDERSEN, EIRIK SEVALDRUD

14

BØ, TROND

4 693 500

HAVILA HOLDING AS

2

SVENSKERUD, PER MORTEN NORHEIM

28 782

LARSEN, GUNNAR

Disclaimer

Hav Group ASA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
