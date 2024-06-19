HAV Group ASA: Funding awarded to realise five hydrogen-powered dry-bulk newbuilds

19 June 2024 - Norwegian state-owned Enova has awarded NOK 300 million in

innovation funding to a Maris Fiducia Norway AS, with HAV Group subsidiary HAV

Hydrogen and Norwegian Hydrogen as subcontractors, to develop, build and operate

five hydrogen-powered dry-bulk vessels.



Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement about the partnership dated

13 May 2024.



The NOK 300 million grant is awarded under Enova's "hydrogen in

vessels"-programme, which aims to contribute to market change by supporting

companies that will use hydrogen as fuel in vessels and support the development

of zero emission vessel technologies.



Maris Fiducia Norway, which is the Norwegian operation of Dutch shipowner Maris

Fiducia, will manage and operate the five vessels. When built the five dry-bulk

carriers will go on hire through a zero-emission time charter agreement with

Schulte & Bruns, establishing a commercial operation for vessels operating on

hydrogen fuel, proving the feasibility of hydrogen technologies for shipping.



The 6,000 dwt vessels are designed by the Dutch ship designer Ankerbeer with a

hull design optimised for efficiency and low fuel consumption. The power plant

shall consist of a dual fuel hydrogen ICE combined with fuel cells for auxiliary

power.



H2 system on board



In addition to the Dual Fuel ICE, the plan is to equip the five vessels with a

Zero Emission Pod - ZEPOD® - a module containing a complete hydrogen energy

system for ships, delivered by Norway-based HAV Hydrogen - a wholly owned

subsidiary of HAV Group ASA.



Each of the ZEPODs are intended to be delivered with a total capacity of 400 kW,

which is enough to run all auxiliary systems on board the bulk carriers The

ZEPODs can be upgraded to 1 MW capacity at a later stage.

HAV Hydrogen is currently developing its first full-scale ZEPOD, which will be

ready for testing next year. Preliminary delivery schedule shows that the

sequence of delivery will commence from the end of 2025, depending on shipyard.



"This brings us another step closer to the commercial breakthrough for our

hydrogen-based energy systems for ships. Everyone knows that the shipping

industry needs to lower emissions, but it relies on companies such as Maris

Fiducia Norway to pave the way. We are delighted to be part of this partnership

and to help develop the future for short sea cargo together with Maris Fiducia

and Norwegian Hydrogen," says Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen.



Leading hydrogen producer and distributor Norwegian Hydrogen will provide

security of supply for Maris Fiducia and Schulte & Bruns by providing all the

green hydrogen fuel for the five dry bulk carriers.



Following acceptance of Enova's innovation funding offer and subsequent

placement of newbuild contract with its chosen shipyard, Maris Fiducia will

enter into discussions with HAV Hydrogen and Norwegian Hydrogen to agree on

commercial terms and delivery structure for the cooperation project.



Enova supports tomorrow's energy and climate technology, so that Norway will

reach the climate goals for 2050. Enova manages the Climate and Energy Fund and

is a state-owned enterprise owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and

Energy.



(ENDS)



For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Larsen, CEO

gunnar.larsen@havgroup.no

+47 901 05 694



About HAV Group | www.havgroup.no

HAV Group and its subsidiaries (together: "HAV Group") is an international

provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries. HAV

Group has several decades of industry experience, in addition to special

expertise in guiding the marine and maritime industries through the green shift

and towards the goal of zero emissions. HAV Group ASA is listed on Euronext

Growth under the ticker code HAV.



About HAV Hydrogen | www.havhydrogen.no

HAV Hydrogen delivers complete and scalable hydrogen systems for use on board

large and small vessels, newbuilds and retrofitted. Based on our Norwegian

heritage, experience, quality focus and innovative solutions, our insight

provides our customers with a head start, increases their competitiveness, and

enables them to realize the green shift towards a sustainable future at sea.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621907_Sulafjorden_Maris Fiducia Norway AS_HAV Hydrogen_Norwegian Hydrogen.pdf

