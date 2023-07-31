By Chris Wack

Humacyte shares were up 8% to $3.23 after the company completed enrollment of its Phase 2/3 vascular trauma trial that is expected to support a Biologics License Application filing for its Human Acellular Vessel in vascular trauma repair.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $5.60 on May 8, and is down 7% in the past 12 months.

The HAV is Humacyte's regenerative medicine product candidate, designed to provide surgeons with an off-the-shelf bioengineered human artery that has been observed to repopulate with the patient's own cells to provide a durable, infection-resistant replacement for damaged and diseased arteries.

The results from the Phase 2/3 vascular trauma trial are intended to support a BLA filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned for the fourth quarter.

The trial is a single-arm, open-label, pivotal study of patients suffering from vascular trauma injuries, conducted at Level 1 Trauma Centers in the U.S. and Israel. The company expects to complete these activities and report top-line results from the trial before the end of the third quarter.

