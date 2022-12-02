Advanced search
News
Summary
HAV
NO0010931918
HAV GROUP ASA
(HAV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Oslo Bors -
10:29 2022-12-02 am EST
9.490
NOK
-3.06%
03:13p
U.s. deputy secretary of state wendy sherman: china protests hav…
RE
11/30
Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/30
HAV Group ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN: CHINA PROTESTS HAV…
12/02/2022 | 03:13pm EST
U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN: CHINA PROTESTS HAVE HAD AN EFFECT
© Reuters 2022
All news about HAV GROUP ASA
03:13p
U.s. deputy secretary of state wendy sherman: china..
RE
11/30
Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/30
HAV Group ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/30
HAV Group to Seek M&A
CI
11/30
Transcript : HAV Group ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
11/30
Hav Group : Financial results for the third quarter of 2022
AQ
11/24
Webcast : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2022 financial results
AQ
11/21
Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/17
Havilah Resources Starts RC Drilling Program at South Australia's Copper Prospects
MT
11/10
Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
More news
Financials
NOK
USD
Sales 2022
554 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
Net income 2022
38,0 M
3,89 M
3,89 M
Net cash 2022
350 M
35,9 M
35,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,06x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
328 M
32,9 M
33,6 M
EV / Sales 2022
-0,04x
EV / Sales 2023
-0,11x
Nbr of Employees
135
Free-Float
44,9%
More Financials
Chart HAV GROUP ASA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAV GROUP ASA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
9,79
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Larsen
Chief Executive Officer
Pål Aurvåg
Chief Financial Officer
Vegard Sævik
Chairman
Siv Randi Hjørungnes
Manager-Research & Development
Helge Atle Simonnes
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HAV GROUP ASA
-31.04%
32
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
-17.23%
4 205
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.
74.89%
4 126
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
-8.11%
3 396
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
76.83%
3 164
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.
23.57%
2 620
More Results
