Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. HAV Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAV   NO0010931918

HAV GROUP ASA

(HAV)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-02 am EST
9.490 NOK   -3.06%
03:13pU.s. deputy secretary of state wendy sherman: china protests hav…
RE
11/30Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/30HAV Group ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN: CHINA PROTESTS HAV…

12/02/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY SHERMAN: CHINA PROTESTS HAVE HAD AN EFFECT


© Reuters 2022
All news about HAV GROUP ASA
03:13pU.s. deputy secretary of state wendy sherman: china..
RE
11/30Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/30HAV Group ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/30HAV Group to Seek M&A
CI
11/30Transcript : HAV Group ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
11/30Hav Group : Financial results for the third quarter of 2022
AQ
11/24Webcast : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2022 financial results
AQ
11/21Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
11/17Havilah Resources Starts RC Drilling Program at South Australia's Copper Prospects
MT
11/10Transactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 554 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2022 38,0 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net cash 2022 350 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 328 M 32,9 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,11x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart HAV GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
HAV Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAV GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,79
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Pål Aurvåg Chief Financial Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Siv Randi Hjørungnes Manager-Research & Development
Helge Atle Simonnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAV GROUP ASA-31.04%32
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-17.23%4 205
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.74.89%4 126
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-8.11%3 396
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD76.83%3 164
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.23.57%2 620