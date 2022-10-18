Advanced search
    HAVELLS   INE176B01034

HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED

(HAVELLS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-10-18 am EDT
1253.95 INR   +1.78%
Havells India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
18th October, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (E)

Scrip Code : 517354

Mumbai- 400 051

NSE Symbol : HAVELLS

Sub: Intimation of Earnings Call for the 2nd Quarter and Half-year ended on 30th September, 2022

Dear Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, it is hereby informed that the management of the Company shall be participating in a conference call scheduled as below:

S. No.

Type of Meeting

Date

1

Earnings Conference Call to discuss the financial

Thursday, 20th October, 2022

results for the second quarter and half-year ended on

at 11 AM (IST)

30th September, 2022

The Conference Call Invite for the above conference is also enclosed.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

for Havells India Limited

SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA

Digitally signed by SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=3510, pseudonym=6191C345BED76DA46851B72A848C684C9CF 5D39B, 2.5.4.20=648e448f086c91bb8d7a8db80924e8677e470403 6b2b33b5791ec51135031ff1, postalCode=110053, st=Delhi, serialNumber=68C545B241CDDC8ABC1FFC251316EEB5F6 D2F77DAB96A4C31D4367FCF587C2B4, cn=SANJAY

KUMAR GUPTA

Date: 2022.10.18 09:09:46 +05'30'

(Sanjay Kumar Gupta) Company Secretary

Encl: As above

is pleased to invite you to the

Q2FY23 Results Conference Call

of

Havells India Limited

Represented by

Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director (Finance) & Group CFO Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director

Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director

on

Thursday, October 20, 2022

at 11:00 hrs India Time

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045

Toll Free Numbers:

Hong Kong

800964448

Singapore

8001012045

UK

08081011573

USA

18667462133

Toll Numbers:

Hong Kong

85230186877

Singapore

6531575746

UK

442034785524

USA

13233868721

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this Link in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator:

Mr. Aniruddha Joshi: Phone +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail: aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.comMr. Pranjal Garg: Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail: pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.comMs. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Havells India Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
