Havells India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
18th October, 2022
|
|
|
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
|
BSE Limited
|
|
|
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
|
Dalal Street
|
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
|
Mumbai- 400 001
|
|
Bandra (E)
|
|
Scrip Code : 517354
|
|
Mumbai- 400 051
|
|
|
NSE Symbol : HAVELLS
|
|
Sub: Intimation of Earnings Call for the 2nd Quarter and Half-year ended on 30th September, 2022
Dear Sir,
In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, it is hereby informed that the management of the Company shall be participating in a conference call scheduled as below:
|
S. No.
|
Type of Meeting
|
Date
|
|
|
|
1
|
Earnings Conference Call to discuss the financial
|
Thursday, 20th October, 2022
|
|
results for the second quarter and half-year ended on
|
at 11 AM (IST)
|
|
30th September, 2022
|
The Conference Call Invite for the above conference is also enclosed.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
for Havells India Limited
Digitally signed by SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=3510, pseudonym=6191C345BED76DA46851B72A848C684C9CF 5D39B, 2.5.4.20=648e448f086c91bb8d7a8db80924e8677e470403 6b2b33b5791ec51135031ff1, postalCode=110053, st=Delhi, serialNumber=68C545B241CDDC8ABC1FFC251316EEB5F6 D2F77DAB96A4C31D4367FCF587C2B4, cn=SANJAY
KUMAR GUPTA
Date: 2022.10.18 09:09:46 +05'30'
(Sanjay Kumar Gupta) Company Secretary
Encl: As above
is pleased to invite you to the
Q2FY23 Results Conference Call
of
Havells India Limited
Represented by
Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director
Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director (Finance) & Group CFO Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta, Whole Time Director
Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director
on
Thursday, October 20, 2022
at 11:00 hrs India Time
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045
Toll Free Numbers:
|
Hong Kong
|
800964448
|
Singapore
|
8001012045
|
UK
|
08081011573
|
USA
|
18667462133
|
Toll Numbers:
|
Hong Kong
|
85230186877
|
Singapore
|
6531575746
|
UK
|
442034785524
|
USA
|
13233868721
Diamond Pass registration link:
Copy this Link in your browser: Link
Call Co-ordinator:
Mr. Aniruddha Joshi: Phone +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail: aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.comMr. Pranjal Garg: Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail: pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.comMs. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com
Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com