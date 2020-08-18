Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.    HVT

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

(HVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haverty Furniture : Havertys Opens New Store in Southlake Corners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Atlanta, Georgia, August 18, 2020 - HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will officially open its new store in Southlake Corners on Friday, August 21, 2020. The 32,300 square feet former Toys 'R' Us children's store has been transformed into a space to delight and spark the imagination of adults creating spaces that reflect their individual style. The store design includes an open layout and semi-transparent partitions that serve as display backdrops without hampering the open sightlines of the showroom. Merchandise is thoughtfully arranged and accessorized generating ideas and inspiration. Havertys complimentary in-home design service, H Design, has a dedicated space for in-store consultations. Across the back of the showroom, a large mattress department allows customers to 'test-stretch' a variety of name brands and innovative products.

Clarence H. Smith, president and chief executive officer said, 'We are pleased to open our store in Southlake Corners. Havertys has been in the furniture retail business since 1885, serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth area since 1894, and now have 10 stores in this important market. This year has been challenging and intensified the desire to improve our homes. Our teams have responded, and we take great pride in continuing to provide personalized thoughtful service. We offer exclusive Havertys merchandise that combines uncompromised craftsmanship and design to create long lasting pieces that provide comfort and function for years to come,' Smith concluded.

Keith Permenter, branch manager of the new store said, 'I am very happy to bring the Havertys furniture brand closer to our customers in the Southlake, North Richland Hills, Colleyville and surrounding areas. We are mindful of the concerns during this unfamiliar time and care about our team members, customers and communities. We follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines, offer appointments for at-risk customers outside normal store hours, and options for contactless check-out and delivery. Our team members look forward to welcoming customers to the newest Havertys store, albeit from a 'social distance' and masked, but remain dedicated to helping everyone bring their vision of home to life.'

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

Disclaimer

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 20:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
04:50pHAVERTY FURNITURE : Havertys Opens New Store in Southlake Corners
PU
08/10HAVERTY FURNITURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10HAVERTY FURNITURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/10HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/10Havertys Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020, Third Quarter Cash Dividen..
GL
07/31HAVERTY FURNITURE : Havertys Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Re..
AQ
07/09HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/08Havertys Reports Sales for Second Quarter
GL
06/18HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Sub..
AQ
06/03HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 739 M - -
Net income 2020 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 425
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Spread / Highest target -20,5%
Spread / Average Target -20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clarence H. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven G. Burdette Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard B. Hare Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Edward Clary Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
B. Gregory Davis Vice President-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.-0.15%378
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.44%23 661
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.28.79%7 580
RH47.34%6 068
DUNELM GROUP PLC17.65%3 603
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-25.61%1 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group